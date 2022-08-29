The Mason Brooks Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 4
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer
Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks' first preseason camp with the Rebels didn't go as planned.
However, as Ole Miss prepares for Saturday's season opener versus Troy, Brooks is feeling better and is ready to help his new team however he can.
Brooks talked about his camp concussion, his recovery, falling out of the starting lineup, Jayden Williams, his hopes for the season and much more.
