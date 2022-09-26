Brooks discussed his game, this Saturday's showdown with No. 7 Kentucky and more with RebelGrove publisher Neal McCready on Episode 8 of The Mason Brooks Show, presented by The Rogue.

OXFORD -- Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks played a big role in the Rebels' 35-27 win over Tulsa Saturday, moving in at right guard when Eli Acker had to move to center to replace an injured Caleb Warren.

