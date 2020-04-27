COVID-19 has put quite the damper on the 2021 recruiting cycle, limiting in-person meetings and visits and making things much more of a challenge for folks like Neal McCready and myself. But, nevertheless, as you know, recruiting never stops. Not even for global pandemics. The Rebels currently sit 41st overall in Rivals' 2021 Team Rankings with their five commits. The recruit average sits at a less than ideal 3.2 but that number is held down considerably by kicker commit Jack Tannehill. All things considered, for a team that has a brand new staff and is vigorously navigating the ins and outs of Coronavirus, they have managed to snag two four-star receivers that have elite offer sheets and three in-state prospects at positions of need.

So, with that, it brings us to the Official 2021 Berry Big Board. I will do my damnedest to bring you up-to-date thoughts and analysis for each position as we creep closer and closer (hopefully) to the 2020 season. Up first, quarterback.

Salter announced over the weekend that he would be committing on May 10th. And after talking with some sources, unless something changes I expect him to announce for Tennessee. I talked with Sam Spiegelman, Rivals' South Central recruiting analyst, about Salter's game and is very high on him despite the three-star rating.

Kaidon Salter popped onto the radar last season after a second-round playoff loss earned him a Power 5 overture from Baylor. Salter is a quarterback built in the Randall Cunningham mold. He’s got a fantastic arm and great anticipation, and his game centers around the ability to navigate and see the entire field, then extend plays and move in and around the pocket to make fantastic throws. — Sam Spiegelman

Salter's Lone Star State counterpart, Drones,is your ideal modern day quarterback on paper. Great frame, size:speed ratio, and he just capped off a perfect junior season with a state title. He is a tad bit raw and I think most Power 5 programs are wanting to see some development and growth from his game hence his somewhat scattered offer sheet. Local sources echo this sentiment, telling me a lot of coaches want to see him improve his pocket presence and accuracy. Spiegelman also chimed in on what he thinks about the Shawdow Creek star.

Kyron Drones’ recruitment took off after helping lift Shadow Creek to a state championship game victory. Drones is a gifted passer and fantastic athlete that managed 3,400 yards and 46 touchdowns through the air in 2019 along with 800-plus yards rushing with another 18 scores. That success stems from the ability to extend plays, improvise and attack defenses with his arm and his legs. — Sam Spiegelman

The two signal callers on the list I haven't heard much about in a while are Keyes and McLaughlin. The in-state product told me after the hire was announced that he was excited to meet Lane Kiffin and he included the Rebels in his top nine earlier this month so it would appear that is still the case. My only worry with Ty is that, sure, he is dominant right now, but it's Mississippi 2A football. No disrespect to Mississippi high school football but I do have reservations if Keyes can replicate that success at the Power 5 level. McLaughlin, who was previously committed to Auburn, seems to have somewhat cooled a bit on the Rebels and I expect him to choose NC State at some point. Dave Doeren and his staff have made him a priority and it's only a matter of time IMO.

Altmyer is someone that Kiffin and Jeff Lebby both really like and I expect them to continue to recruit him despite his FSU commitment. Certainly something to monitor during this cycle. That's really all I can say at this point.

Next, on to someone I really like, Donaven McCulley. The Indiana product released his top five earlier this month (Ole Miss included) and is an incredibly intriguing prospect on film. He has great size already and can really motor. It's not an endorsement by any means, but I get some real Lamar Jackson vibes from McCulley. He is long and effortlessly evades pressure and tacklers in the open field. He has a live arm and can really spin it, too.

I talked with Josh Helmholdt, Rivals' recruiting analyst for the Midwest, and he was complimentary of the Lawrence North quarterback to say the least.