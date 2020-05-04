Kevin Smith has been after the West Bloomfield, Mich. product for some time. It's going to be a tough pull to get him away from Big Ten country, but the relationship seems to be built already. Georgia, Michigan, and Michigan State are going to be the biggest competition for the nation's 2nd-ranked back but as of now, it appears Ole Miss is going to continue to recruit him and try to get him on campus after the Coronavirus pandemic eases up.