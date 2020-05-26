In our final offensive segment of The Official Berry Big Board, we are going to take a look at where Ole Miss is looking for the tight end position. Lane Kiffin and new tight ends coach Joe John Finley have their sights set high on a few prospects and are, as I see it, looking to be very aggressive at this spot.

I’d imagine the Rebels will only take one tight end -- two tops -- with the arrival of two transfers at the position, Chase Rogers and Kenny Yeboah. Having said that, Ole Miss did only sign 19 in the 2020 class, so if Finley and Kiffin can snag two that they really like, who says they won’t?