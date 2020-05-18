In our next installment of the 2021 recruiting board, we take a look at the wide receiver position. This has been one of the most successful position groups at Ole Miss despite the coaching staff.

But, like every other position, Lane Kiffin and his staff are going to be thorough and diligent with who they sign in this class and beyond.

As of this writing, the two highest-rated commits in the 2021 class, Bralon Brown and Adonai Mitchell, are both wide receivers. With that said, I imagine that the staff is going to be awfully picky with how they finish things up in their first cycle in Oxford.

So without any further ado, let's take a look at who, in my opinion, is in the running for the final few spots.