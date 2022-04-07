The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue: Episode 5

Join Neal McCready and Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier for The Peyton Chatagnier Show, presented by The Rogue. They discuss Peyton's struggles at the plate to open SEC play, trying not to press, getting a day off in Lexington, the importance of this weekend's series versus Alabama, Peyton's MLB role models while he was growing up in Texas and more.The Peyton Chatagnier Show is presented by The Rogue. For the very best in fine men's clothing, visit The Rogue at 4450 I-55 North in Jackson, Miss., or online at TheRogue.com.