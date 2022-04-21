The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer/Southern: Episode 1

Welcome to Episode 1 of The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating. Join Neal McCready and Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown as they discuss Brown's acclimation to a new area, a new program and new teammates. They also discuss the Rebels' spring, Brown's thoughts on the Ole Miss quarterback race and his excitement for Saturday's Grove Bowl.

