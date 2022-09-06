Troy Brown made his Ole Miss debut Saturday afternoon against Troy, recording 10 tackles and leading an aggressive Rebels defense.

The Ole Miss linebacker discussed his performance, his day of firsts as a Rebel, a disappointing second half and more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready in this edition of The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating.

Brown and McCready also picked Week 2 in the MAC. Both went 4-3 against the spread picking MAC games last week.