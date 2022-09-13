OXFORD -- Ole Miss' defense put on a show Saturday night in Oxford, holding Central Arkansas to just three points in a 59-3 blowout.

Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown discussed that game, looked ahead to Saturday's road opener at Georgia Tech (2:30 p.m. CDT, ABC) and more on Episode 6 of The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating.

Brown and RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready also picked another week of MAC games.