The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer/Southern: Episode 6
Caroline McCready
MpW Digital Producer
OXFORD -- Ole Miss' defense put on a show Saturday night in Oxford, holding Central Arkansas to just three points in a 59-3 blowout.
Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown discussed that game, looked ahead to Saturday's road opener at Georgia Tech (2:30 p.m. CDT, ABC) and more on Episode 6 of The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating.
Brown and RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready also picked another week of MAC games.
MAC picks Standings
Last Week:
Troy Brown: 2-3
Neal McCready: 4-1
Overall:
Troy Brown: 6-6
Neal McCready: 8-4
