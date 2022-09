Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown was ejected for targeting in the second quarter of the Rebels' 42-0 win over Georgia Tech this past Saturday.

He discussed the call, targeting, the Rebels' defense, Saturday's game against Tulsa (3 p.m., SEC Network) and much more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready on Episode 7 of The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating.