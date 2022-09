OXFORD -- Troy Brown left Central Michigan for Ole Miss so he could play in the Southeastern Conference.

After helping the Rebels to a 35-27 win over Tulsa this past Saturday, Brown is finally going to get to play in his first SEC game this weekend when No. 7 Kentucky invades Oxford to face the 14th-ranked Rebels.

Brown discussed that and more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready on Episode 8 of The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating.