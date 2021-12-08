Three-And-Out: Rebels and Bears set for Sugar Bowl clash
Ole Miss and Baylor will meet at 7:45 in New Orleans on New Year's Day for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, with both teams finishing in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Baylor, winners of the Big XII title, earned the invitation with the win over Oklahoma State on Saturday, while Ole Miss is the top ranked SEC team not in the playoff.
The game is more than three weeks away, but here are three quick things to watch in the contest.
OLE MISS NEEDS TO BE DISCIPLINED
The Rebels committed 111 penalties during the season which ranked 128th nationally, ahead of only UAB and Toledo. Ole Miss was also 127th in penalty yards per game.
The offensive and defensive penalties between the two teams are pretty stark, as Baylor did a good job all season avoiding penalties, especially on offense. Baylor committed only 21 offensive penalties in 13 games, while Ole Miss committed 66 offensive penalties in 12 games.
Defensively, Ole Miss committed 47 defensive penalties, and Baylor committed 34 defensive penalties.
In the middle of the season, Kiffin mentioned his frustration over the penalty situation.
“We lead the world in penalties,” Kiffin said. “Not just college football, but little league, the NFL, you name it.
“It’s not just the yardage of the penalty that hurts. It’s erasing a big play or putting you behind the chains. Basically, it’s just making you job harder. This game is tough enough as it is, why make it harder on yourself?”
CAN OLE MISS ATTACK BAYLOR'S FREE SAFETY?
Baylor free safety Jairon McVea has increased his snap counts in recent weeks and has been a shutdown defender when in pass coverage.
After playing no more than 27 snaps in a game the first 11 weeks of the season, McVea was in the 50s against Kansas State and Texas Tech to close the season and then played 85 snaps in the Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State.
Playing the majority of time at free safety but also spending some plays at slot corner or in the box, McVea has allowed next to nothing in the passing game.
In 185 coverage snaps this season, opposing quarterbacks have targeted him only nine times and completed four of those for 57 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Whether it’s against Dontario Drummond in the slot or to help defend the deep ball, Matt Corral will likely test McVea often.
BAYLOR BRACING FOR TEMPO CHALLENGE
Ole Miss averaged 80 plays per game this season, routinely using tempo after first downs or plays that kept the Rebels on schedule.
The 80 plays rank third nationally behind North Texas (82.3) and Wake Forest (81.6), and the Rebels are the second fastest team in the country between plays behind Tennessee.
While Baylor has seen tempo in spurts this season, the Bears faced an average of 68 plays per game, and Dave Aranda expects a unique look compared to other 2021 opponents.
I think it’s different with Ole Miss than what we see,” said Aranda who was previously the defensive coordinator at LSU. “We see teams have the ability to go tempo and sporadically go fast maybe after an earned first down or big play but I think Ole Miss’ way of doing things and combined with big splits by receivers and their ability to make mismatches and create positive plays for them and negative negative plays makes them unique.
“We have to have the ability to get lined up and use simple communication and on-ball calls and pressure if things are moving fast. Too basic and too predictable are challenges inherent to facing Ole Miss.”
It’s unknown whether Gerry Bohanon or Blake Shapen will be at quarterback for the Bears in the bowl game.
Bohanaon injured his right hamstring against Kansas State, forcing Shapen into action the past two games. He threw for 254 yards in a 27-24 win over Texas Tech and had a scorching first half in the Big XII title game win over Oklahoma State.
Shapen was 17-for-21 with three touchdowns in the first half before mostly playing ball control after halftime in the Bears’ 21-16 win over the Cowboys. He was 23-for-29 for 180 yards in the game. Shapen seemed to injure his shoulder in the game.
Aranda said on Sunday that Bohanon should play if he continues to progress on schedule leading up to the bowl game.