Three-And-Out: Rebels and Bears set for Sugar Bowl clash

Ole Miss and Baylor will meet at 7:45 in New Orleans on New Year's Day for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, with both teams finishing in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings. Baylor, winners of the Big XII title, earned the invitation with the win over Oklahoma State on Saturday, while Ole Miss is the top ranked SEC team not in the playoff. The game is more than three weeks away, but here are three quick things to watch in the contest.

OLE MISS NEEDS TO BE DISCIPLINED

The Rebels committed 111 penalties during the season which ranked 128th nationally, ahead of only UAB and Toledo. Ole Miss was also 127th in penalty yards per game. The offensive and defensive penalties between the two teams are pretty stark, as Baylor did a good job all season avoiding penalties, especially on offense. Baylor committed only 21 offensive penalties in 13 games, while Ole Miss committed 66 offensive penalties in 12 games. Defensively, Ole Miss committed 47 defensive penalties, and Baylor committed 34 defensive penalties. In the middle of the season, Kiffin mentioned his frustration over the penalty situation. “We lead the world in penalties,” Kiffin said. “Not just college football, but little league, the NFL, you name it. “It’s not just the yardage of the penalty that hurts. It’s erasing a big play or putting you behind the chains. Basically, it’s just making you job harder. This game is tough enough as it is, why make it harder on yourself?”

CAN OLE MISS ATTACK BAYLOR'S FREE SAFETY?

Baylor free safety Jairon McVea has increased his snap counts in recent weeks and has been a shutdown defender when in pass coverage. After playing no more than 27 snaps in a game the first 11 weeks of the season, McVea was in the 50s against Kansas State and Texas Tech to close the season and then played 85 snaps in the Big 12 championship win over Oklahoma State. Playing the majority of time at free safety but also spending some plays at slot corner or in the box, McVea has allowed next to nothing in the passing game. In 185 coverage snaps this season, opposing quarterbacks have targeted him only nine times and completed four of those for 57 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Whether it’s against Dontario Drummond in the slot or to help defend the deep ball, Matt Corral will likely test McVea often.

BAYLOR BRACING FOR TEMPO CHALLENGE