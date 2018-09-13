MORE: Mailbag, Edition 3 | Ole Miss vs. SIU snap counts and grades Ole Miss (2-0) and No. 1 Alabama (2-0) meet in Oxford Saturday at 6 p.m. The past two matchups between the teams at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium have been thrillers, and the Rebels will need to keep their elite offense operating at high efficiency to match the also potent Alabama attack. There's where I start this Three & Out, with a look at Tua Tagovailoa and how he has changed Alabama into a more aerial dominant team through two weeks. I continue with a cocktail ranking that will absolutely be met with disagreement and finish up with a thank you note to a special elementary schooler.

TUA TAGOVAILOA ADDS ELEMENT TO TIDE OFFENSIVE ATTACK

Alabama’s offense has always been dynamic in its own way with NFL-caliber running backs, sturdy offensive lines and athletic, big wide receivers, but plenty of press has given superlatives to this 2018 edition of the Tide because of the presence of a legitimate passing threat at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa only played one half of meaningful football last year, but it was enough to make him a preseason Heisman Trophy contender. While that seemed strange at the time, he’s done nothing but elevate his lofty status against Louisville and Arkansas State. Not only does Ole Miss’ maligned defense have to prepare for running backs Damien Harris and Najee Harris, who are averaging 6.1 and 7.9 yards per rush and 3.7 and 4.9 yards after contact per carry, respectively, Tagovailoa has thrived in situations that are happening the most against the Rebel defense. Ole Miss has struggled getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks through two weeks, as Austrian Robinson (75.1) is the only defensive lineman with a Pro Football Focus pass rush score above 61.1, which is the score for newcomer Tariqious Tisdale, who has been in concussion protocol this week after getting banged up versus Southern Illinois. Benito Jones, Josiah Coatney, Victor Evans and Qaadir Sheppard are the other players besides Robinson with the most pass rushes this season, and each one has a pass rush grade of 56 or lower (0-100 scale). Ole Miss has two sacks and nine quarterback hits on the season, and the Rebels’ overall PFF pass rush grade ranks 100th nationally. When not facing pressure this season, Tagovailoa is 20-of-26 for 358 and four touchdowns with no interceptions. That’s a passer rating of 157.9 (158.3 is perfect). The Cardinals and Red Wolves were hesitant to blitz Tagovailoa the first two weeks, but when they did he got the ball away effectively. Facing a blitz, the Alabama starter is 8-for-11 for 162 yards and two scores. All 11 passes have been on target, giving him a 100 adjusted completion percentage in that category. The Tide has allowed only eight quarterback hurries all season, while Ole Miss defensively has 26 hurries. The multi-faceted Alabama offense stresses the front four of a defense to get pressure, and Ole Miss needs a much better effort in that area. It also puts dual responsibilities on the back seven to contain the running backs and make the blitzes count on passes. Ole Miss missed 14 tackles last week against Southern Illinois. Yards after contact and pass rush execution are two stats that will go a long way in determining Ole Miss’ success on Saturday. It's also noteworthy in the chart below that the most often area Tagovailoa has thrown into is one that causes the linebackers to move well in space.

Tagovailoa passing chart

THE RANKING: FIVE MOST OVERRATED COCKTAILS

Last week’s ranking of Ole Miss receivers since 2000 caused somewhat of a social media stir, with a lot of strong opinions regarding the placement of Laquon Treadwell relative to anyone not named AJ Brown. This week we choose another topic that is near and dear to hearts: cocktails. RebelGrove.com bar-manager-in-residence Jonathan Howard will certainly call me an idiot, and he’ll almost certainly be right for the reasons he uses, but it’s my list and I can do what I want. Take that, Peloton Man. So, here is the ranking of the five most overrated cocktails, and I will explain the rationale of each, as it’s not a linear reason as to why all are included. 1. Old Fashioned I know, I know. It’s potentially the best cocktail there is when made appropriately. It’s straightforward and goes down easy. It should be something a bartender can do in his or her sleep the traditional way, and it’s fantastic in a comfortable way. But remember when I said appropriately. It’s like the national anthem. Just sing it the way it's intended unless you are Whitney Houston. Instead, so many old fashioneds you order today are more like alcoholic Sunkist with muddled fruit and soda overtaking what should only be alcohol, bitters and sugar. I’ve said on the podcast that I believe Mad Men caused part of this problem. People order old fashioneds who don’t actually like an old fashioned. So bartenders make them sweeter and soft drink-like to suit the poor palate. It’s also become a boring, basic answer for any person who just wants a whiskey cocktail. If you know the bar is top notch, then by all means order one. But if you’re surrounded by nothing but college kids, shy away. Get a better bourbon on the rocks or head to a better bar — and once there try a sazerac or a manhattan. It’s time to branch out. 2. Bloody Mary Perhaps I’m being unfair here because I’m allergic to fresh tomatoes. Cook tomatoes and I’m fine. I love marinara and sometimes eat ketchup on pizza, but if the tomato is fresh I get red spots on my mouth and my hands peel. Seriously. But beyond that I like cocktails with structure and order. A bloody mary is tomato, vodka and whatever else you can find in the kitchen. Seeing how much Worcestershire you can stand without breathing fire is weird to me, and when the best version you usually find comes with a certain type of bought mix as the base I become skeptical. It’s a drink that I’m glad I don’t like. 3. Mojito This is back in the old fashioned area. On a beach with a proper bartender and the mojito is a thing of beauty. A place in the Florida Keys does a watermelon jalapeño version (which goes against my usual rule since a traditional mojito is lime) that is still one of my favorite cocktails a decade later. But beyond that example, most bartenders don’t build the mojito correctly, leaving you with an overly sweet, under spirited and unbalanced drink that is thrown together haphazardly. It’s a risk in an unknown establishment that doesn’t have a body of water nearby. 4. Mint Julep The night before my wedding I had had several drinks at the rehearsal dinner and then the bridal party moved upstairs at City Grocery for a nightcap or three. For some reason I ordered a mint julep. It showed my brain activity at the time as less than stellar and set in motion a hotel scenario a few hours later that is still being talked about today. That’s my point. No one in his or her right mind just causally orders three straight mint juleps. Why do we celebrate a drink that’s not really socially acceptable to order unless you’re at Churchill Downs or an outdoor picnic in the South? Maybe it’s the novelty, but I don’t get it. And I promise I don’t have anything against mint despite the latest spots on the list. 5. Vodka/Gin Tonic This is a bit of weak final entry as no one celebrates a vodka tonic. However, and this is myself included, we the people order too many of them. It’s sometimes that default choice for non-beer drinkers who don’t trust the bartender with whiskey or don’t want the sweetness and calorie count of that daiquiri or margarita in the machine. The tonic isn’t good and it’s not calorie-free. And you’re usually squeezing an abundance of lime juice in it to give it some semblance of flavor. You didn’t actually want a vodka tonic. You wanted a gimlet or a real daiquiri or a last word. I need to break the habit and there are probably a few of you out there that need to do that, as well. Note: Drink what you like. Whatever that may be.

Henry and AJ Brown

THANK YOU, HENRY

This past Monday I spent an afternoon playing golf with the good people at Blue Delta Jeans in Tupelo at a memorial tournament connected with the FCA. I left the course upbeat and in a good mood, armed with a new pair of pants and the good feeling of friendship from the few hours with those guys. But on the drive back to Oxford the reality of the date set in. September 11 was one sleep away, and while that’s an emotional and life-altering anniversary for so many Americans, it also holds the additional meaning of being the day my father passed away three years ago. I’m an expert compartmentalizer — sometimes to my detriment — and it didn’t really hit me until somewhere around Pontotoc as I was listening to a podcast and something pushed the reminder to the forefront. It’s always a weird day for me for the obvious reason, but with loss we often dwell on the lack of time together and the missed opportunities. I’m forever grateful that the last segment of my dad’s life was our best time together, and that we said some things and asked some questions that had been put off for so long. But no matter what was uttered, there are always the silent ones — the questions and compliments unanswered and hauntingly unasked or unsaid. It was those that were eating at me as I pulled in my driveway Monday. On the way in I went to the mailbox, and an envelope helped jar me from my building malaise. As many remember I wrote this past spring about little Henry Ullrich, the Ole Miss super fan who found the Rebels through a made-for-TV home run derby. Henry has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. His life expectancy is around voting age. Ole Miss has wrapped its collective arms around Henry in the time since the third grader chose the Rebels, and I sat with Henry and his dad, Jeff, and heard all about it that afternoon. We’ve stayed in semi-routine contact since then, and a few weeks ago I mentioned to Henry on Twitter that I wanted one of his bracelets for a local muscular dystrophy walk he participates in. The rubber powder blue band that has Team Super Hen in red arrived on Monday. It was in the mailbox, and there was a handwritten note from Henry thanking me. But it should have been me thanking him.

Thanks Mr. Chase. This made me smile. I can’t wait to see you. Big hugs. https://t.co/SNSlku4mzb — Henry Ullrich (@IamSuperHen) September 11, 2018