Ole Miss opened the season with a 47-27 win over Texas Tech in Houston and starts its home schedule on Saturday at 3 p.m. against FCS member Southern Illinois. The Rebels picked up votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and begin a three-game homestand this weekend. In this edition of Three & Out, we look at Ole Miss' explosive offense relative to other teams, how Ole Miss stacks up at receiver during the last 18 years and what to make of the reaction to Shea Patterson's early tenure in Ann Arbor.

REBS' QUICK-STRIKE ATTACK NEEDS SITUATIONAL IMPROVEMENT

Ole Miss has promoted its quick-strike offense for much of Phil Longo’s tenure as offensive coordinator, and the Rebels have the big plays and time of possession numbers on scores to back up the claim. But is it all good, or are there some holes in the fast-paced attack? Let’s take a look, with the help of Dylan Edwards, who compiled the following stats. Ole Miss has had 137 drives under Longo against Power Five opponents, and only two drives have lasted five minutes or longer. Both of those drives were scoring drives, and 89 drives have lasted two minutes or less. Also, 45 of the Rebels’ 47 scores during this span have lasted two minutes or less. Breaking it down further, the average Ole Miss drive under Longo lasts an average of 1:47 which is last among the 65 Power Five teams in time of possession. The Rebels are third nationally during Longo’s tenure in scoring drives under a minute. Ole Miss has done that 15 times, trailing only Oklahoma State and Texas. In scoring drives under two minutes, Ole Miss is fourth nationally in the past 13 games with 30 scores. Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Oklahoma are ahead of Ole Miss in that category. The Rebels are also third nationally in scoring drives lasting three players or fewer. The explosive-play percentage is one of the most positive signs in football, as it leads to wins as often as any other stat. However, Ole Miss has lagged behind in other offensive categories when the big play isn’t happening. Ole Miss has had 20 drives — since the start of 2017 — that stalled out in less than a minute, ranking 56th among Power Five teams. Ole Miss' average non-scoring drive takes up just 1:43, 60th among Power Five teams. Despite being poor in those categories, Ole Miss doesn't go three and out incredibly often. The Rebels are middle of the pack in that category. Every team with quicker non-scoring drives rank worse than Ole Miss in three-and-outs, with the exception of Missouri. Matt Luke pointed to red zone productivity as one of Ole Miss’ main goals to improve following week one. The Rebels scored 40 offensive points despite not scoring a touchdown in four red zone possessions. That’s a key theme carrying over from last year that the Rebels need to solve. Despite being one of the nation's top scoring offenses, Ole Miss ranks 58th among Power Five teams in red zone touchdowns against other Power Five teams. That's in part because the 40.6 percent red zone touchdown percentage is next to last nationally. It’s also notable that the Rebels haven’t turned the ball over in the red zone under Longo, so drives are stalling, but the percentage isn’t damaged by a quick change of possession. It’s debatable whether quick offensive possessions lead to a direct loss of performance by that team’s defense in a particular game, but the Rebels have been more susceptible to defensive tiring because of offensive quickness combined with the defense struggling to get off the field. Ole Miss defensively has allowed 15 drives longer than 5 minutes in the past 13 games, ranking 61st out of Power Five teams. Twenty seven drives have lasted 10 plays or more, which ranks 58th out of 65. Ole Miss defensively also ranks 56th in drives less than a minute and 47th in drives ending without a first down.

THE RANKING: OLE MISS RECEIVERS SINCE 2000

Wednesday’s Oxford Exxon Podcast included a segment about the modern era Mount Rushmore for Ole Miss football. Starting in 2000, what four players would we put above the others for their contributions on the field as well as the Q-rating they acquired with the fan base while on campus? The main current player in the conversation was wide receiver A.J. Brown, as he’s a top player nationally at his position, repeatedly hits high scores with the fan base off the field and is creating his own chapter in the school record book. That leads to this week’s ranking. Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the same timeframe? Since 2000, here is my rundown of the top-10 pass catchers to wear a Rebel uniform. 1. AJ Brown (2016-) Brown broke the school record for receiving yards in 2017 with 1,252 and also holds three of the top-10 single game totals in school history. His 233 yards against South Alabama last year is the school record, and he’s also at No. 5 and No. 7 in single game totals. Brown is an expected first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and started 2018 with 93 yards including a 34-yard touchdown in the win over Texas Tech. 2. Laquon Treadwell (2013-2015) Treadwell owned the best receiving season in school history for only two years before Brown took the top spot. Treadwell, who was part of that 2013 recruiting class that transformed the Hugh Freeze era, had 1,153 yards in 2015 and 2,393 yards in just two and a half seasons for his career — good for second in school history. Also a first round pick, Treadwell and Engram helped Chad Kelly to the third most total offensive yards in SEC history in 2015. Treadwell also has the school record for receptions with 202. 3. Shay Hodge (2006-2009) The all-time career yardage leader, Hodge put up 2,646 in his four years despite playing two seasons in the Orgeron era. Hodge’s 1,135 yards in 2009 rank third for a season and he’s also third with 173 all-time career catches. He’s one of two out side the top two to have a legitimate argument for a higher spot. Hodge also caught eight touchdowns in two separate seasons, each of those ranking seventh in school history. 4. Donte Moncrief (2011-2013) Moncrief, who somehow didn’t make the Mississippi All-Star roster following his senior season of high school despite a Rivals100 rankings from everyone in the country (nice job, coaches), complied 2,371 receiving yards in three seasons despite having non-existent quarterback play that first year and an injured Bo Wallace in year two. He’s fifth in all-time catches and has the fourth and sixth yardage seasons for a receiver in school history. He’s fourth in career receiving touchdowns and just one off Treadwell and Brown’s single season record of 11. 5. Chris Collins (2000-2003) Half of the most prolific quarterback-receiver duo in school history, Collins and Eli Manning topped the record books when they finished their careers, and most of the marks are still respectable today. Collins is second in school history with 2,621 career yards and tops with 24 receiving touchdowns. He’s fifth and ninth in yards in a season and tied for third in touchdowns in a year. He also caught three touchdowns in a game twice in his career. 6. Evan Engram (2013-2016) Sure, Engram is a tight end, but it’s my list, and he was quite the receiving threat so it counts. He amassed 2,320 receiving yards in his four years — good for fifth in school history — and was the best receiving tight end in college football. A first round pick by the Giants, Engram was a matchup issue for every defense and could also get ample separation for his size. 7. Mike Wallace (2006-2008) Speaking of poor quarterback play, Wallace spent his first three seasons in the Ed Orgeron era with a lack of offensive, well, anything. He had 784 yards and seven touchdowns with Jevan Snead at the controls in 2008. 8. Grant Heard (1996-2000) This is somewhat cheating, but like with Engram’s inclusion, I’m making an exception. Heard, when he finished his career in 2000, was first in school history in receptions and touchdowns and second behind Willie Green in yards. His career marks in touchdowns and yards remain fifth and seventh, respectively, on the all-time lists. 9. Vince Sanders (2011-2014) Things separate a good bit here, bringing in a group of players that are hard to distinguish between. However, I’ll go with Sanders, who put up 15 yards per catch during his injury-riddled career. Sanders only played every game in a season once during his career, and that was 2014 when he averaged 18 yards per reception and finished with 696 yards and six touchdowns. His freshman seasons was burned on only 10 catches, and he played in eight games in 2013. But when healthy he was a steady option who also had big-play potential. 10. Damore’ea Stringfellow (2015-2016) Stringfellow, who transferred from Washington and left for the NFL after 2016, only played two seasons but had 1,478 career yards and 12 career touchdowns. Benefitting from Kelly’s two season at quarterback and a lot of weapons around him on the field, Stringfellow was a physical presence who totaled 716 yards in his final season. Notes: The biggest snubs are probably Cody Core and Ja-Mes Logan, who had good careers and totaled impressive numbers even though there wasn’t a standout season among their stats. Core has also parlayed his time at Ole Miss into an NFL career. Also: Anyone realize Mario Hill had 950 receiving yards in only 18 games? DaMarkus Lodge will likely be on the list once this season is over, and he has an argument to be included now. Lastly, I didn’t list Dexter McCluster because of his heavy contributions at running back during his career.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF SHEA PATTERSON