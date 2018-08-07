Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at last week's biggest commits, the best 2019 defensive back classes so far and a question about Urban Meyer .

As usual, with so many commitments rolling in it’s time to rank the biggest commit of the week led by a great get by LSU….

1. ATH Trey Palmer, LSU – I’m a huge fan of Palmer and personally think he’s a five-star talent. This is a great, and I mean great, pickup for Ed Orgeron and LSU.

2. WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas -- Arkansas continues to impress me in recruiting and this is arguably the biggest prize the Razorbacks have landed yet. Burks is a baller.

3. QB Michael Johnson Jr., Penn State -- Quarterbacks always get the nod for me on the importance list and Penn State loves this kid. Johnson's ceiling is high and he has a lot of room for growth.

4. OT Stacey Wilkins, Oklahoma – He’s raw but he looks like a million bucks and I love some of the things he does like his footwork and agility. He’s a few years away from being great, but he has that potential.

5. ATH Diwun Black, Florida – A versatile commit and a big steal from an SEC team, this could kick-start the Florida class moving forward.

6. DB Adonis Otey, Arkansas – He’s going to slide a little bit after a rough showing at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas but he’s still another great get for the Hawgs.

7. OT Darius Thomas, Ole Miss – Again, Ole Miss continues to impress me and landed a kid who could play early at a tough position.

8. QB Luke Doty, South Carolina – He’s a polarizing prospect at his position but a great 2020 get who should develop nicely and be given time to come along. The Gamecocks have been recruiting very well.

9. WR Dannis Jackson, Ole Miss – Ole Miss again adding speed and talent at skill positions.

10. WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss – The Rebels make the list again. Don’t tell me A.J. Brown isn’t paying dividends when it comes to wide receiver commitments.

11. DE Jermaine Johnson, Georgia – A JUCO defensive lineman ready to contribute right away, Georgia continues to impress.

12. DT Steven Faucheux, Purdue – Purdue was on my list of non-blue bloods killing it in recruiting last week and this is a massive step forward along the defensive line.

13. ATH Christian Harris, Texas A&M – Harris is an athletic kid who could play a few different positions but projects as a big hitter at linebacker.

14. DE Ge’Mon Eaford, Oregon – The Ducks have been killing it in recruiting recently as well and this is another key addition along the defensive line.

15. DE Gilbert Ibeneme, Texas Tech – A big defensive commitment for the Red Raiders as they continue to work on the defense and adding toughness.