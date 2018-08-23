RebelGrove.com

OXFORD | As the Rebels kick off their football season next week, confidence and chemistry are ramping up in a locker room eager to get on the field in Houston against the Red Raiders.

“There’s no doubt, everybody on the team is kinda at that point where they’re just ready to hit somebody else,” said tight end Dawson Knox.

Knox went on to discuss his feelings about the tight end group heading into the 2018 season.

“We’re definitely going to use some two tight end packages, especially for four-minute situations where we gotta run the football,” said Knox. “I think it really adds an extra dimension that we didn’t have last year.”

Knox and Octavious Cooley have been splitting reps in practice to make sure they both get work on the same type of plays.

Tight ends coach Maurice Harris commented on Knox and Cooley being a potential worry for opposing defensive coordinators.

“I think that Dawson is a better route runner on the perimeter. He’s probably a little bit faster than Cooley,” said Harris. “He can stretch the field vertically more than Cooley, but I think Cooley is a physical presence inside of the box. He can really move people around.”

In his praise of the tight end group, Coach Harris made sure to mention the former QB, Jason Pellerin, and his ability to run routes and understand the offense better than most players on the field.

Harris and the tight ends are excited to be utilized more as weapons in the offensive arsenal this year, but the receiving core is getting the media attention.

“There’s no doubt the receivers are getting the attention they deserve, there’s some special players out there,” said Knox. “But I think, you know playing tight end we don’t get as much because we don’t run as many routes and ya know were doing some of the dirty work, but I don’t think were overlooked as weapons.”

Mohamed Sanogo is ready for the season to start and has the confidence to be a vocal leader on the defense this season. He said that last season he wasn’t sure of his knowledge on the defense to be vocal.

Sanogo went on to talk about the changes he made in his game to bring him the newfound confidence.

“Mostly communication and knowledge. Just knowing the defense. Knowing not only where I’m supposed to be and the guy next to me, but where everybody on the defense is supposed to be, and if I see a problem, to get them lined up,” said Sanogo.

Among the linebackers group, freshman Kevontae’ Ruggs has been making noise on the practice field. Sanogo talked about Ruggs impact.

“If he (Kevontae’ Ruggs) knows what to do, he’s running full speed there and he’s making the play. You’re going to notice when he’s on the field,” said Sanogo.

With the chemistry and knowledge of the game growing among the linebackers, Sanogo feels that this year they are more equipped to defend the pass thanks to Jon Sumrall staying on them in the offseason.