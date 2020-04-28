OXFORD, Miss. – Just under a year ago, the Ole Miss softball team was preparing to make its second super regional run in program history. That same season, Minnesota head coach Jamie Trachsel led her team to the 2019 Women’s College World Series in only her second year at the helm. Now, amid one of the strangest springs in memory, Trachsel has been hired as the new head coach for the Ole Miss softball program.

“Really couldn’t be more excited about having Jamie on board as our new softball coach,” Ole Miss. athletics director Keith Carter said. “When we started this process, she was somebody that we identified really early on as somebody that we really wanted to get to know and spend some time with.”



In her 10 seasons as a head coach, Trachsel amassed a 346-148-1 record that includes seven NCAA Tournament appearances coupled with 11 regular season and conference tournament titles.



“Obviously, she had a great background,” said Carter. “A lot of success at North Dakota State and on to Iowa State and then to Minnesota. She has taken her team to a college world series, which is obviously the level we want to be at here at Ole Miss.”



The former head coach of Minnesota also made a head-coaching stop at Iowa State in 2017 and North Dakota State from 2002 until 2016 where she held a co-head coach role for her final six years. Prior to her promotion, Trachsel spent time as a graduate assistant, an assistant coach and an associate head coach for the Bison from 2002 to 2010.



“We interviewed, I believe, six people that kind of made the first cut of interviews,” said Carter. “When we were able to get on the Zoom with Jamie, we knew right away. I was just very impressed with her composure. You could tell that she was very mature and that she understood the world of softball. I could tell that she was a winner.”



Trachsel will take charge in Oxford after coaching her Golden Gophers to an overall 102-40-1 record in two full seasons along with the shortened 2020 season.



“The opportunity here presents itself to come down and be part of something special,” Trachsel said. “I want to come down and try to lead this program back to the college world series and see if we can ruin a couple of team’s days and try to take home that national championship.”



Trachsel replaced Ole Miss interim head coach Ruben Felix who, in the brief 2020 season, led the Rebels to a 12-13 record.



“Coaching changes are hard,” said Trachsel. “It doesn’t really matter how they facilitate it, it’s just hard. There is a lot of emotion. Different opinions and different emotions and different conversations that take place behind the scenes. The dynamic of your team is going to be impacted, so what I’m looking forward to is coming down there and putting a great staff together and uniting everybody.”



Felix was put in charge after the former head coach, Mike Smith, was placed on administrative leave by Ole Miss in November 2019. Smith and the university parted ways soon after due to a “non-financial external audit” of the program. Between 2016 and 2019, Smith led the Rebels to four NCAA Tournament appearances, two super regional appearances and one SEC Tournament Championship. Ole Miss’ roster, as of April 28th, still has 15 players left from its 2019 squad.



“They were just in super regionals in 2019,” Trachsel said. “There are a lot of players that are still on this roster. I know that they were really excited about the recruits that were coming in the 2020 class. So, I think that combination of the existing personnel, the players that are coming into it and us taking a deep dive look into it and potentially kids that are available to be able to come in and help this program.”



Between 2016 and 2019, Mike Smith led the Rebels to four NCAA Tournament appearances, two super regional appearances and one SEC Tournament Championship. However, the path between a super-regional appearance, where the Rebels were last swept in 2019 by Arizona, and a college world series is a tough one, according to Trachsel.

"It’s hard. It’s hard to win and win consistently at a certain level,” Trachsel said. “When you have those special years when you do put those things together, you cherish them.”

To get to that point, Trachsel will first have to assemble a staff and try to get to know her roster from behind a computer screen.



“I’m working on my staff right now,” Trachsel said. “That’s kind of been the focus this week. The process seems a little longer, but it is Thursday night into the weekend. So, I am working on my staff and connecting with the players again. I had a chance to do that last week, which was great.”



If Ole Miss does get to the winning level that Trachsel believes it can, there are steps that Keith Cater and Ole Miss would like to take in order to put more investment into its softball program.



“I think we’ve really seen over the past three or four years how excited our fanbase and local fanbase has gotten,” Carter said. “There’s just so many things that we feel like we can continue to grow. We had done a master plan for softball a couple of years ago and we kind of put it on the back burner a little bit. But we’re going to revisit that.

“Obviously, we don’t know where we are going to land after COVID and when this is going to end and what finances are going to look like. But, when we get back in the world about talking about capital projects, softball is going to be a priority.”