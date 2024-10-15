Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Lee providing leadership

in other news
OXFORD -- Ole Miss is enjoying an open date this weekend, but the Rebels are focused on making improvements and getting healthy for the stretch run, which begins on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. versus Oklahoma.
The Sooners face South Carolina on Saturday before heading to Oxford for the first time in the program's history.
On Monday, Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee and defensive end JJ Pegues met with the local media to discuss the aftermath of the Rebels' loss at LSU, their mindset moving forward, the open date and more.
