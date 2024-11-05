Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Thomas up for big moment

in other news
OXFORD — Nothing against third-ranked Georgia or the Bulldogs’ daunting defense, but it’s going to take more than an intimidating football team to shake Domonique Thomas.
In March 2021, Thomas lost his mother, Ebonique, and his grandparents, Joe Wayne and Barbara Harris, when an EF3 tornado hit his hometown of Ohatchee, Ala. His younger sister, then a seventh-grader, suffered a fractured vertebrae but survived.
At the time, Thomas in Laurinburg, N.C., preparing for a game with his Union College teammates when the tragedy occurred as the Division II school from Kentucky played its 2020 season in the winter and spring of 2021.
“She was the only one that survived in the house and I just knew I had to be strong for her and really just set an example for her and do everything I can to take care of her.”
Thomas left Union and transferred to Clemson, where he earned a scholarship. He then transferred via the transfer portal to Georgia State, where he was poised to play a big role.
On the third day of spring ball, in mid-February, Shawn Elliott left his job as Georgia State’s head coach to take an assistant coaching job at South Carolina.
“I looked at that as an opportunity to redo my portal decision,” Thomas said.
Thomas re-entered the portal and eventually chose Ole Miss.
“I watched film and I really loved the offensive scheme and I was just looking at the opportunity for the future,” Thomas said.
The future may have arrived this past Saturday, Ole Miss’ starting running back, Henry Parrish Jr., went down with an injury in the first half of the Rebels’ 63-31 win at Arkansas. Parrish is out for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game versus No. 2 Georgia.
Thomas finished out the game in Fayetteville, rushing 10 times for 41 yards.
“(Ole Miss running backs) Coach (Kevin) Smith, even when I first got here, he always told me to prepare like the starter every week. I just knew what I was doing when I got in because I’ve been preparing that way.
“Obviously, you hate what happened with Henry Parrish. A guy like that, he doesn’t cheat the game. He works hard. He loves football. I really hate that for him, but I mean, I just felt like it was another game and I was out there playing football.”
Wright ready, regardless of role: Dae’Quan Wright had a big role again this past Saturday at Arkansas, catching nine passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. With Caden Prieskorn’s health unknown, it’s conceivable Wright could play a huge role in Ole Miss’ gameplan versus Georgia.
“Every week, I go in with the same mindset — play football and ball out. Regardless if there’s a man down or a man up, I go in with the same mindset and I just play ball.
“I just go in and have fun and play. I don’t look into the targets and all of that. When a play comes my way, I just go play.”
Staying focused: Trey Amos has beaten Georgia before. The former Alabama defensive back was on the field for the Crimson Tide when it defeated the Bulldogs last December in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game in Atlanta.
So this week, Amos knows there's a path to doing it again -- and it's sticking to the routine.
"We are really excited, but you know, we have to take it day by day," Amos said. "The game will come around. It's really just practice, learn our keys and execute."
Beck under the microscope for UGA: With 11 interceptions in Georgia’s last five games, the quarterback Carson Beck's decision-making has been called into question. Despite Georgia’s 34-20 win over Florida last weekend, Beck continues to be the story.
Although the Bulldogs are one of the top passing teams in the SEC (currently third, averaging 299 yards per game), Beck’s penchant for picks continues to be the source of great frustration for many.
Don’t get Georgia coach Kirby Smart wrong. He doesn’t like the interceptions either, especially the two that Beck threw in the first half against Florida with the Bulldogs inside Gator territory.
“I think I was more pleased after watching the game than anything, because, I mean, he had 73 snaps. He had 68 winning decisions, really good decisions. I mean, 68 for 73, pretty good in any sport I'm in that you're in,” Smart said. “I think the concern is the mistakes can't be catastrophic. You’ve got to make good decisions and the two plays that he ends up turning the ball over on, they weren't great looks defensively against that call.”
That’s the area Smart acknowledges Beck must improve.
“We were expecting something else. So, when that happens, you got to play for the next down, right? It's the most common thing in football. You’ve got to be willing to concede a down and move on, especially when it's first down,” Smart said. “Both those were, and two of those were those situations. But I still think that in 68 out of 73 decision-making processes, he did the right thing and made some really, really elite plays and throws within the game. He’s just got to down on the catastrophic plays.”
