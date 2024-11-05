Tuesday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Thomas up for big moment

OXFORD — Nothing against third-ranked Georgia or the Bulldogs’ daunting defense, but it’s going to take more than an intimidating football team to shake Domonique Thomas.

In March 2021, Thomas lost his mother, Ebonique, and his grandparents, Joe Wayne and Barbara Harris, when an EF3 tornado hit his hometown of Ohatchee, Ala. His younger sister, then a seventh-grader, suffered a fractured vertebrae but survived.

At the time, Thomas in Laurinburg, N.C., preparing for a game with his Union College teammates when the tragedy occurred as the Division II school from Kentucky played its 2020 season in the winter and spring of 2021.

“She was the only one that survived in the house and I just knew I had to be strong for her and really just set an example for her and do everything I can to take care of her.”

Thomas left Union and transferred to Clemson, where he earned a scholarship. He then transferred via the transfer portal to Georgia State, where he was poised to play a big role.

On the third day of spring ball, in mid-February, Shawn Elliott left his job as Georgia State’s head coach to take an assistant coaching job at South Carolina.

“I looked at that as an opportunity to redo my portal decision,” Thomas said.

Thomas re-entered the portal and eventually chose Ole Miss.

“I watched film and I really loved the offensive scheme and I was just looking at the opportunity for the future,” Thomas said.

The future may have arrived this past Saturday, Ole Miss’ starting running back, Henry Parrish Jr., went down with an injury in the first half of the Rebels’ 63-31 win at Arkansas. Parrish is out for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game versus No. 2 Georgia.

Thomas finished out the game in Fayetteville, rushing 10 times for 41 yards.

“(Ole Miss running backs) Coach (Kevin) Smith, even when I first got here, he always told me to prepare like the starter every week. I just knew what I was doing when I got in because I’ve been preparing that way.

“Obviously, you hate what happened with Henry Parrish. A guy like that, he doesn’t cheat the game. He works hard. He loves football. I really hate that for him, but I mean, I just felt like it was another game and I was out there playing football.”