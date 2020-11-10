RebelGrove - Tuesday Trio: Carolina heads to Oxford unsure of quarterback spot

Will Muschamp opened up South Carolina’s quarterback job following the loss to Texas A&M, giving three candidates significant repetitions during practice this week. The Gamecocks are 2-4, and it’s unclear whether Colorado State transfer Collin Hill, who has started all six games this season, or former starter Ryan Hilinski will see the first and most snaps against the Rebels. Freshman Luke Doty is also getting action in practice, South Carolina tight end Nick Muse said this week. “We need a spark,” Muschamp said. “We need to change some things up. That’s a position that can certainly change some things up.” Hill has thrown for 1,142 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He was awful against the Aggies, completing 8-of-21 passes for 66 yards and two interceptions. While the numbers are expected to be worse facing pressure, Hill hasn’t fared well at all without a clean pocket. Under any pressure, the graduate transfer is 19-of-48 for 221 yards and two interceptions on 70 dropbacks. He’s also struggled using the left side fo the field, completing 1 of 10 passes more than 10 air yards down the field on the left side for 12 yards. He’s 8-of-19 in the same stat on the right side of the field. Hilinski, in place of injured starter Jake Bentley, threw for 2,357 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions as a starter in 11 games last season. Hilinski and Doty each played nine snaps against the Aggies. Neither Hill or Hilinski is much of a run threat. Hill has six scrambles this season with a long of 12 yards and two first downs. Hilinski ran for three first downs in 11 games last season. “We need to worry about us right now,” Muschamp said. “We need to take care of us and what we need to do to be successful. And that’s, No. 1, finding the best guy at that position that can help us, or the best two guys at that position that can help us or, shoot, the best three guys at that position that can help us. We need to do something.”

REBS SEARCHING FOR FIRST WIN IN SERIES IN 16 YEARS

Ethan Flatt found Bill Flowers in the corner of the Williams-Brice Stadium end zone with 73 seconds remaining to push Ole Miss past No. 25 South Carolina, 31-28. That was 16 years ago, and the last time the Rebels beat the Gamecocks. That win, at the time, took some heat off David Cutcliffe’s final season as head coach. The Rebels moved to 3-3 and somewhat halted the stench of the loss to Wyoming and the nail-biter against Arkansas State in past weeks. But things unraveled from there, as Ole Miss lost four in a row (including two close losses to top-15 teams) and finished 4-8 after a win over Mississippi State. That was Ole Miss’ fifth straight win in the series, but Carolina has taken three straight since then, as the SEC scheduling quirks prevent many matchups between teams across divisions. And in each of those losses to USC, Ole Miss has lost momentum or the setbacks were indicative of things to come. The two teams meet Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Ole Miss can win two straight for the first time under Lane Kiffin and take three weeks' worth of positives into a final stretch that includes Texas A&M, Mississippi State and LSU. Carolina, meanwhile, is reeling and Muschamp’s job security is in focus following lopsided losses to LSU and Texas A&M. The Rebels can return a similar harbinger to the ones the Gamecocks have delivered in past seasons. Ole Miss graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2008 following its win over Florida and a combination of still leaning how to win and an uneven performance led to a loss the following week at home versus the Gamecocks. The Rebels would drop a close one in Tuscaloosa the next week before winning six straight to close the season. A year later, in the infamous Thursday night game in Columbia, No. 4 Ole Miss sputtered from the beginning and fell, 16-10, signaling that the highly touted Rebels were not a title contender. The Gamecocks lost six games that season. South Carolina, which has never beaten the Rebels by more than seven points in series history, scored the final 14 points in 2018 to come back and knock off Ole Miss, 48-44, in Oxford. The Rebels were in a bowl ban season and it seemed like just a missed opportunity for a good day at the time, but it was part of five straight losses to end the year and increased the vocal sentiment that Matt Luke’s program struggled to finish off winnable games. Ole Miss can get to 3-4 with a win on Saturday, which would be the first time the Rebels have won three or more of their first seven league games in a season since 2015.

