Brandon Turnage is finally coming home.

The Oxford native, who played high school at Lafayette High School, committed to Ole Miss on Friday after spending two seasons at Alabama and three at Tennessee. He has one season of eligibility remaining, as the 2020 season didn’t count against his eligibility clock due to the COViD-19 pandemic.

Turnage, a 6-foot-1, 186-pound defensive back, figures to provide depth on defense and contribute on special teams for Ole Miss in 2024.

In three seasons at Tennessee, Turnage recorded 48 tackles, an interception and five pass break-ups.

He earned Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against South Carolina in 2021.

Turnage was ranked by Rivals as the No. 10 player in Mississippi following his senior season at Lafayette.