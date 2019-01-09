Twitter Talk: Ole Miss Rebels impress in rout of top-15 Auburn Tigers
Ole Miss moved to 12-2 on the season and 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play with an 82-67 win over No. 11 Auburn Wednesday at The Pavilion. The Rebels are have covered the spread 13 times in 14 games this season and are 11-2 against Auburn in the last 13 games between the two teams.
Ole Miss returns to action Saturday in Starkville against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs fell to South Carolina in Columbia in their most recent game. Here's a sampling of the Twitter reaction from Wednesday night.
Ole Miss is trending towards the Top 25. Rebels control things against Auburn from tip to finish. Will be ranked next week if they win in Starkville on Saturday.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 10, 2019
Ole Miss went 12-20 last year and finished in last place in the SEC. They are now 12-2 and just upset No. 11 Auburn. I'll just say this: If the Rebels somehow make the NCAA Tourney just give Kermit Davis National Coach of the Year. It's early, but NO ONE saw this coming— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 10, 2019
Ole Miss has already matched its win total from last season, as the Rebels knock off Auburn by 15.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 10, 2019
UPSET IN OXFORD! @OleMissMBB takes down No. 11 Auburn, 82-67. pic.twitter.com/2INsD3LKex— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2019
Couple years ago I mentioned Kermit Davis as a guy I thought #Mizzou should look at. Doing a heck of a job in Oxford.— Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) January 10, 2019
Poster.@TerenceDavisJr @OleMissMBB pic.twitter.com/08H4hjrHaz— OleMissPix (@OleMissPix) January 10, 2019
What a win for #OleMiss. What Kermit Davis has done this early is remarkable......Rebels were picked last in the SEC, and take down a favorite. Also was just hoping to use this.... pic.twitter.com/ZLdf9E76Ce— Tom Eble (@Tom_Eble) January 10, 2019
Win or lose tonight against #Auburn, Kermit Davis is doing an awesome job this year at #OleMiss. No doubt he was the perfect guy for that job.— Dan McDonald (@DMcDonaldRivals) January 10, 2019
HIGHLIGHTS | Ole Miss vs Auburn 82 - 67 (1/9/19) #WAOM #FinsUpRebels pic.twitter.com/idVRvz3RaQ— Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 10, 2019
Count ‘em that’s 9️⃣ WINS in a row for @OleMissMBB‼️@TerenceDavisJr records his first double-double of the season (27 pts & 12 rebs) in the 82-67 victory vs #11 Auburn 💪💪
Down goes Auburn by a whopping 15 at surprising Ole Miss.— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) January 10, 2019
Ole Miss is now 1,305-1,304.— David Brandt (@davidbrandtAP) January 10, 2019
The Rebels upset No. 11 Auburn 82-67. https://t.co/RkGAs2v3eH
Upset in Oxford!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 10, 2019
