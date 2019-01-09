Ole Miss moved to 12-2 on the season and 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play with an 82-67 win over No. 11 Auburn Wednesday at The Pavilion. The Rebels are have covered the spread 13 times in 14 games this season and are 11-2 against Auburn in the last 13 games between the two teams.

Ole Miss returns to action Saturday in Starkville against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs fell to South Carolina in Columbia in their most recent game. Here's a sampling of the Twitter reaction from Wednesday night.