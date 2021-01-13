RebelGrove - Twitty 'fits the standard' at Ole Miss

Twitty 'fits the standard' at Ole Miss
Ole Miss makes headlines every Sunday with the likes of AJ Brown and DK Metcalf making plays week in and week out in the NFL. But before they were making the Pro Bowl, they were in Oxford playing receiver. That fact is not at all lost on three-star receiver Dakota Twitty.
"That's an extremely big factor for me," Twitty said. "They are tall, explosive receivers like me that set the standard that I want to embody."
The Mooresboro, N.C., native is well aware of what the Rebels offer to a prospective receiver recruit like himself. In 2020, Elijah Moore joined the elite lineage at Ole Miss, breaking all of Brown's records in just eight games. The nation's No. 60-ranked receiver has certainly noticed what he did under Lane Kiffin.
"I'd love to be a part of that offense," Twitty said.
In his first two seasons playing varsity for Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, Twitty has hauled in 73 receptions for 986 yards and a ridiculous 20 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver has gotten the attention of several Power-5 programs despite not playing in 2020, receiving offers from notable schools like Georgia, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
But, for now Twitty is focusing on eight schools before his season starts in February.
Top 8! @UKFootball @UofLFootball @UVAFootball @TarHeelFootball @GTFootball @PackFootball @OleMissFB @yalefootball #Next1Up #Blessed @TJCAOfficialFB @threat_sports @SC_DBGROUP @NCPreps @DonCallahanIC @CardinalCraze_ @MissKYUS2011 @pete_nochta13 @ScoutNickP pic.twitter.com/GMaom7n3do— Dakota Dak Twitty (@dakota_twitty) December 13, 2020
"I will narrow it down again," Twitty said. "I'm hearing from all eight of those schools but for now I will wait to narrow it down again."
Finalists like Georgia Tech, Virginia and Yale are well-respected institutions of higher learning when it comes to off-the-field achievements. And that is not something that Twitty takes lightly.
"It's a pretty big deal," Twitty said. "I want to pursue sports medicine."
Twitty said that ultimately the deciding factor for him will be which program can offer an equal combination of offensive fit and an advantageous academic situation.
Chris Partridge is Twitty's primary recruiter and initially extended him the offer back in November. Twitty talks with him regularly and says that the sales pitch is simple.
"Coach Partridge mainly just tells me that I fit the standard there with academics and with my play on the field," Twitty said.
Twitty plans on committing before his senior season begins.