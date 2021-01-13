RebelGrove - Twitty 'fits the standard' at Ole Miss

Ole Miss makes headlines every Sunday with the likes of AJ Brown and DK Metcalf making plays week in and week out in the NFL. But before they were making the Pro Bowl, they were in Oxford playing receiver. That fact is not at all lost on three-star receiver Dakota Twitty.

"That's an extremely big factor for me," Twitty said. "They are tall, explosive receivers like me that set the standard that I want to embody."

The Mooresboro, N.C., native is well aware of what the Rebels offer to a prospective receiver recruit like himself. In 2020, Elijah Moore joined the elite lineage at Ole Miss, breaking all of Brown's records in just eight games. The nation's No. 60-ranked receiver has certainly noticed what he did under Lane Kiffin.

"I'd love to be a part of that offense," Twitty said.

In his first two seasons playing varsity for Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, Twitty has hauled in 73 receptions for 986 yards and a ridiculous 20 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver has gotten the attention of several Power-5 programs despite not playing in 2020, receiving offers from notable schools like Georgia, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

But, for now Twitty is focusing on eight schools before his season starts in February.