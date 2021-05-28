Tyler Myers continues momentum as Rebs knock out Vandy

Tyler Myers hadn’t started a conference game since Paris Junior College.

It was worth the wait.

Myers held Vanderbilt scoreless for the first six innings and allowed one run over seven, as the sensational starting pitching continued and Ole Miss eliminated Vanderbilt, 4-1, to move to Saturday against No. 1 Arkansas at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Ole Miss (41-18) has advanced to Saturday in Hoover for three straight tournaments, winning it all in 2018 and finishing second in 2019. It’s single elimination from this point forward.

Myers had a career high of 5.1 innings and a season high of three innings, but he used fastball command and a season-best slider to scatter five hits with six strikeouts and one walk. He entered the season with a 6.15 ERA but it’s now down to 4.64.

Ole Miss had used all three of its weekend starters. A fourth option was a crapshoot considering Gunnar Hoglund’s season-ending injury.

“He’s the guy that’s done it before,” Bianco said. “Even though he’s mainly a reliever and he’s been mainly a reliever in his career, he’s an older, veteran guy. You knew he would compete. You knew against a really good club in Vandy that he would attack them.”

Myers went opposite Jack Leiter and out-pitched the first round pick, feeding off his emotion, especially in the later innings. Myers sat down nine in a row to get through the fifth-through-seventh frames.

Back-to-back singles started the game for Vanderbilt, but Myers worked out of it with a couple strikeouts and a fly ball. Earlier in the day, the senior announced it was a great day because he is staying at Ole Miss for graduate school. It only got better for the Tommy John survivor who missed all of last season.

“In our profession, that’s the coolest, right? Winning trophies and games is awesome, but what keeps you young and what makes you want to do this in the good days and bad days are guys like Tyler,” Bianco said. “Guys that you watch go through so much adversity and handle it. He’s handled it so, so well through the rehab, COVID, all the other things. A guy that’s got a giant smile, that brings positive energy every single day that he shows up.”

Brandon Johnson got the last six outs, using a well-timed double play to escape a bases loaded, no outs situation in the eighth inning. Ole Miss held Vandy to 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Peyton Chatagnier walked with the bases loaded against Leiter in the second inning, and Calvin Harris hit a sacrifice fly to give the Rebels the early lead.

TJ McCants had a two-out single in the seventh, and an inning later, Kevin Graham hit a no-doubt home run to right field off closer Nick Maldonado.