OXFORD — Kermit Davis has been on both ends of the Breein Tyree Experience.

When Tyree was a freshman at Ole Miss, Davis was the coach at Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders pounded the Rebels in the first half, prompting then-Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy to use a completely different lineup in the second half.

“(Tyree) wasn’t even on our scouting report,” Davis said. “He took the first ball and dunked it right on top of us and had a big second half. We ended up holding on to win but we were like, ‘Who in the world is this guy?’”

Two years later, Tyree helped Davis’ first Ole Miss team reach the NCAA Tournament, a remarkable accomplishment for a team picked to finish dead last in the Southeastern Conference.

“It was good to get on his side,” Davis said.

On Wednesday, Tyree will play his final home game in an Ole Miss uniform when the Rebels (14-15 overall, 5-11 in the SEC) face Missouri (14-15, 6-10) at 8 p.m. at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

“It’s going to be a special moment for me,” Tyree said.

“The things that he’s done here, a kid from Somerset, N.J., coming to Oxford, Miss., it’s pretty special,” Davis said.

Tyree is the SEC's leading active scorer with 1,749 career points. He’s ranked seventh on the Ole Miss all-time scoring list and he is also sixth in program history in three-pointers made (202).

Tyree is averaging 25.5 ppg over the past seven games. His 20.1 points per game on the season ranks 27th nationally. Tyree averages 23.2 points per game in SEC play to lead the conference and he has increased his scoring output from non-conference to SEC play in each of his first three seasons as well.

“It’s just a bunch of stepping stones,” Tyree said. “Coming in as a freshman, having an OK year, especially after my (knee) injury (prior to that season). From that growth to now, with all the confidence I have, it just shows that work pays off.”

Tyree said Tuesday he’s not ready to think about his legacy at Ole Miss.

“I’m still trying to write the last part of it, honestly,” Tyree said. “The season kind of didn’t go the way I wanted it to this year. There were a lot of tough losses. Hopefully, I can still put on a show. I’ve got one NCAA Tournament berth already and still have a chance to get another. I’m still trying to write it. It’s not over yet.”