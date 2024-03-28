Princely Umanmielen entered the transfer portal this past December.

His phone was immediately bombarded. It could’ve been overwhelming, but the former Florida defensive end didn’t let that happen.

One of his first conversations was with Ole Miss. The Rebels, having completed a 10-2 regular season, wanted to make the next step, and following a sobering 52-17 loss at Georgia in November, Kiffin and Co. knew what that was. The Rebels had to get bigger and more athletic on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but especially on the defensive line.

“We’ve had some good players here, but a lot of times, if you really looked at them, they didn’t have size or they were a little slow,” Kiffin said. “They weren’t high draft picks. They did a good job and our coaches did a good job with them.

“Watching Princely, I was like, ‘OK, here’s somebody who has really ideal size and length and speed to be a really good player.’”

Ole Miss made Umanmielen a priority and got him to Oxford. The rest fell into place.

“Ole Miss just felt right,” Umanmielen said. "When I got to talk to Kiffin, I liked the way he ran a team, the way they conducted practice, the timeframe of when I had to leave my apartment in Florida, things like that. Everything just aligned.”

Umanmielen, a 6-foot-5, 255-pounder from Manor, Texas, played four seasons at Florida (he played sparingly in the 2020 COViD-altered season). Last season, he had 39 tackles and seven sacks, one of the few brights sports for a disappointing Gators team. In his career in Gainesville, Umanmielen had 15 quarterback sacks.

He joined an Ole Miss defensive line that also added former Texas A&M star Walter Nolen and returned Southeastern Conference standouts JJ Pegues and Jared Ivey, among others. In short, the Rebels turned a weakness into a strength.

“I just feel like we can be one of the best D-lines in the SEC,” Umanmielen said.

As Ole Miss goes through spring drills — the Rebels practice again Thursday and plan to wrap things up on April 13 — Umanmielen’s focus is on getting more comfortable in an Ole Miss uniform and in Pete Golding’s defense.

“It does feel a little weird,” Umanmielen said. “I’ll be scrolling on Instagram and I’ll see the Florida Gators page posting about practice and I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m not there anymore.’ It’s weird. It hasn’t really hit all the way yet.”

Umanmielen said he’s working to perfect his drops into pass coverage and also on bolstering his run-stopping ability.

“I feel like here, I’m getting coached harder for things like that,” Umanmielen said. “I feel like at Florida, the way I was coached, it was almost as if they were telling me to go out and use my talent, if that makes sense.

“It’s never been as hard as learning Coach Golding’s defense but I also see how he’s had so much success as a defensive coordinator. …It’s getting easier to learn as time goes.”