ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Under Armour All-America Game is only two days away and there have been a lot of players trying to help their teams recruit the top unsigned prospects. Take a look and five more unsigned recruits and where they could end up. MORE UNDER ARMOUR: Farrell's thoughts | Stock Report Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1 | Possible flips

Ealy will play football and baseball in college and Ole Miss commit is projected to go high in the MLB draft in June. The Rebels have their hands full trying to keep Ealy in the fold with Mississippi State and Clemson putting on the full court press. The Bulldogs got him for an official visit in December and he raved about his time in Starkville. Clemson will get Ealy for an official visit next weekend and Ole Miss will have their shot to close on Jan. 29. Prediction: Signs with Ole Miss, but opts to play professional baseball after June draft.

LSU has long been the favorite for Lee but he wants to take his visits. Texas A&M is going to get the Louisiana native on campus for an official visit the first weekend after the dead period ends. The Aggies will need to impress Lee and show him that he could play early in his career. Look for Lee to take two more visits before using the last weekend before National Signing Day for his LSU visit. The prediction: LSU

Mingo committed to Ole Miss in the summer and the in-state program has been doing everything they can to hold onto his commitment. He is visiting Mississippi State for an official in mid-January before going to Ole Miss and then finishing up with an official visit to Florida State right before Signing Day. Ole Miss should be more worried about how familiar Mingo is with the players at Mississippi State than the push Florida State is making. In the end it will be difficult for either team to sway Mingo away from Ole Miss. The prediction: Ole Miss