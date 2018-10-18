Ole Miss has dealt with an unusually high amount of injuries throughout the season. With 5 games still to play, young guys who may not have gotten playing time earlier this season, are now on the forefront. Players who were set to redshirt and save a year of eligibility, may no longer have that chance, as Ole Miss searches for depth. The following numbers are from PFF, and are separated by offense and defense.

OFFENSE Player Games Played Snaps (season) Stars out of HS Matt Corral 2 37 Isaiah Woullard 7 91 Tylan Knight 4 26 Miles Battle 2 26 Elijah Moore 7 112 Braylon Sanders 7 230 Tony Gray 3 20 Eli Johnson 3 17 Chandler Tuitt 3 24 Royce Newman 6 116 Ben Brown 7 373 Gabe Angel 2 12

TAKEAWAYS FROM OFFENSE

As Ole Miss searches for an answer at wide receiver following the injury of D.K. Metcalf, moving A.J. Brown away from the slot has been the first move. The freshman duo of Miles Battle and Elijah Moore are expected to be given opportunities for larger roles. Moore has already played in more than four games, meaning that next year he will be a sophomore from an eligibility standpoint, regardless of how much he plays the remainder of this season. Miles Battle, on the other hand, has appeared in two games. From a developmental standpoint, Ole Miss would have appreciated the luxury of being able to redshirt Battle. That may no longer be a possibility, depending on how he performs in practice this week. If he shows the ability to make plays when his name is called upon, even as soon as Saturday afternoon against Auburn, the next five games could be a huge opportunity for both he and Moore to show Ole Miss fans what the future of the offense really is, whether they are ready or not.

Sophomore LB Mohamed Sanogo Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

DEFENSE Player Games Played Snaps (season) Stars out of HS Quentin Bivens 3 17 Sincere David 4 32 KD Hill 2 12 Ryder Anderson 7 169 Tariqious Tisdale 7 166 Charles Wiley 7 152 ZiKerrion Baker 1 11 Josh Clarke 2 13 Jacquez Jones 7 174 Jonathan Hess 2 10 Donta Evans 2 39 Luke Knox 1 2 Kevontae Ruggs 5 156 Mohamed Sanogo 7 399 A.J. Harris 2 11 JaKorey Hawkins 2 24 Keidron Smith 7 226 C.J. Miller 6 162 Tylan Knight 2 44

TAKEAWAYS FROM DEFENSE

Ole Miss continues to look for answers on the defensive side of the ball, and with that, several young players have seen playing time. While Ruggs' numbers have dropped significantly since his ejection for targeting against LSU, he has already passed the four-game threshold that would have let this be a redshirt year for him. Ruggs needs to continue to develop, and at the safety of everyone involved, that may include not actually playing defensively. He's continued to play special teams as the season has gone on. When Ole Miss signed Tylan Knight, the plan was not for him to see time in all three facets of the game as a true freshman. Was he expected to contribute? Yes. Injuries and departures (for various reasons) have thrown him into the fire. Knight, by the end of the season, will have played enough on both offense and defense to burn a redshirt on each side. Players such as Ruggs, Knight, and Tisdale have all been forced into playing time. Tisdale has been able to make more of an impact in recent weeks, but if it was possible, they would have likely been redshirted. With five games to play, does Jonathan Hess begin to see more playing time? He can play in one more game without losing his redshirt, so I wouldn't be shocked to see him on the field a couple more times. If he impresses in that time, the redshirt will be burned if they see the improvement with him. A final note, is one of the reasons you see so many starters on special teams in today's college football game, and that is the importance of being able to hold a redshirt.

SPECIAL TEAMS NOTE