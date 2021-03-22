RebelGrove - Van Der Heijden flips to Ole Miss

Millbrook (N.C.) small forward Eric Van Der Heijden committed to Louisville and Chris Mack last summer. Then, after the dismissal of Cardinals’ assistant Dino Gaudio, the three-star prospect re-opened his recruitment last weekend. It didn’t take long for him to find a new home. Van Der Heijden announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he has verbally committed to the Ole Miss Rebels and Kermit Davis. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward ultimately chose the Ole Miss over notable offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Clemson, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Providence, Texas and Wake Forest, among others.

As a junior, the Millbrook product averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, four assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, leading Millbrook to a 23-4 record. Van Der Heijden shot 46 percent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range. This year as a senior, the newest Rebel averaged a double-double, scoring 18.2 points and grabbing 11.2 rebounds per game for the undefeated 4A state champions. Both of Van Der Heijden’s parents played professionally and his brother, Jake, currently plays for Bucknell.