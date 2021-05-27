Vandy walks off Ole Miss to waste Derek Diamond's notable effort

There’s a possible argument that everything that came after the bottom of the sixth inning was secondary to the big picture Wednesday night in Hoover.

Vanderbilt outlasted Ole Miss, 5-4, to send the Rebels to a 1 p.m. loser’s bracket contest against Georgia, but Derek Diamond’s work was the most-needed outcome.

The Commodores scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off the Rebels and reliever Jack Dougherty, who got out of an inherited jam in the sixth and threw two scoreless innings before the ninth inning that included three singles and a walk.

The Rebels (39-18) are going to host a regional next weekend in Oxford, and Diamond will start one of Ole Miss’ first two games. The performance versus the Commodores should give him an extra dose of confidence heading into the critical juncture of the season and his first NCAA Tournament.

Whether Ole Miss is a national seed or not, Diamond needs to resemble this version for the Rebels to make a true run toward Omaha.

"That's about as good as he's pitched, next to the opening weekend against Texas,” Mike Bianco said. “I thought he was as good as he's been all year.”

Diamond left after a one-out walk in the sixth inning. He’d allowed just one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

The runner left over would later score to sour his line a bit, but Diamond stifled Vanderbilt and showed the plus stuff the made him a top-50 prospect out of high school and a weekend starter from the time he stepped on campus.

The right-hander struck out at least one hitter in the first five innings including the side in the first and two in the fifth. He also retired the leadoff hitter in every inning but the second, and a double play on the next pitch after a leadoff walk cleaned up the bases.

The fastball ran into the mid 90s as times, and the slider was the sharpest it’s been since Diamond threw six innings of one-earned-run ball against LSU on April 22.

Diamond gave up 10 earned runs in his previous 9.2 innings against Vanderbilt and Georgia before this one. His other start during this stretch was four innings against Texas A&M. Five runs scored in four innings but none were earned.

The regional goal is to get to 2-0, so that there’s a game off and it takes two losses in a row to not move on. Doug Nikhazy and Derek Diamond — in some order — will almost assuredly be in charge of those two games.

Smothering Vanderbilt for more than half a game is a good way to go into that next start. The Commodores hit two doubles and a single against Diamond in the fourth, but he limited it to one run — something that’s been his problem stat this season. A pop out and a fly out kept the damage minimal.

Diamond threw 88 pitches, and a 32-minute offensive half-inning in the top of the sixth contributed to his exit.

While Diamond helped hold down the Commodores, Tim Elko’s legend continues to grow. The designated hitter with one ACL hit home runs on back-to-back at-bats to generate all four Ole Miss runs. Elko has four home runs in his last 23 at-bats since returning from — and with — the ACL tear.

An opposite-field home run in the sixth with two on gave Ole Miss a 3-1 lead at the time, and he broke a 3-3 tie with a solo home run with two outs in the eighth inning.

“The heroics just continue to happen, thankfully,” Bianco said.

Elko had three hits to lead Ole Miss, the only Rebels with more than one, and retook the team lead from Kevin Graham with 13 home runs.

“I’ve been feeling fine,” Elko said. “If I wasn’t, I would tell someone, but I’m good and am excited to be out there for my team.

“Sometimes when I’m rounding (the bases) it’s a little unstable, but that’s why I have the brace. I’m doing what I can for the team.”

Ole Miss was 30-0 prior to tonight when leading after eight innings.

The Rebels were 1-for-11 with runners on and 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was 7-for-17 with runners on and 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position.