Mantrez Walker’s favorite linebacker is Reuben Foster.

So on Saturday, when the four-star linebacker from Buford, Ga., visited Ole Miss, it wasn’t lost on him that Foster was coached at Alabama during a time when Ole Miss safeties coach Wes Neighbors was on the Crimson Tide’s staff.

Walker, a 6-foot, 221-pound inside linebacker, said he spent a good amount of his visit on Saturday talking with Neighbors and another former Alabama assistant, Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

“The visit went great,” Walker said Sunday. “What stood out about it was the knowledge of the game from Coach Golding and Coach neighbors. They’ve been a part of programs where they have produced great defensive players so the proof of is in the pudding.”

Walker, who has at least 21 offers already in the recruiting process, said he would “love to play for” Neighbors. He said he also visited a good bit with Ole Miss staffer Jonathan Hess.

“They say I can come in and make a big impact and that they see me at any of the linebacker positions and that they could use me a lot,” Walker said.

Walker said he plans to return to Oxford for another visit with Ole Miss in the spring.

Walker, who has already visited Miami and has reportedly discussed visits to Colorado, Tennessee and South Carolina, said he plans to drop “a small list of favorites” on Feb. 11.

Walker, ranked by Rivals as the No. 34 player in Georgia and the No. 13 inside linebacker nationally, has offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Ohio, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, UCF and Virginia Tech.