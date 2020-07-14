 RebelGrove - Washington brings more speed to 2021 CB room
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 15:34:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Washington brings more speed to 2021 CB room

Zach Berry • RebelGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@Zach_Berry
Recruiting analyst at RebelGrove.com, your source for everything Ole Miss as part of the Rivals network

Terrell Buckley has been busy during the COVID-19 shutdown, adding Kyndrich Breedlove and Demarko Williams to his room. And now the Ole Miss cornerbacks coach is adding yet another out-of-state cor...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}