RebelGrove - What are recruits saying about Ole Miss' Egg Bowl victory?

What are recruits saying about Ole Miss' Egg Bowl victory?
The Ole Miss Rebels were able to get the Golden Egg back to Oxford after a wild, up-and-down affair at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this past Saturday, winning 31-24 over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Lane Kiffin and Co. were able to ride a steady output from the offense and a surprisingly inspiring effort from DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge's defense, holding Mississippi State to just 39 yards rushing and an abysmal 3-for-14 night on third down.
I reached out to 2021 and 2022 prospects to get their thoughts on the game. So let's get right to it and see what they had to say.
It was a good game and the best team came out in top.
— MJ Daniels
I was impressed.
— Makylan Pounders
It was a good game. Ole Miss has an offense you can't stop.
— Stetson Moore
I caught the highlights and thought it was a good game.
— RJ Moss
I actually didn't catch the game but Coach (Lane) Kiffin and I were texting on Monday.
— Kody Jones
It was a good game from both sides.
— Brandon Buckhaulter
Great game. Ole Miss was ready. It was fun to watch.
— Stone Blanton
Very impressive win. Glad that the Rebels got back to winning the Egg Bowl. Offense may be one the best in the country.
— Carter Edwards
I enjoyed the game, but I also saw that I could make a big impact on either team!
— Calvin Johnson
I love how competitive the game is every year. Pretty much everyone in Mississippi takes pride in one of the two teams so it’s definitely a lot of fun when they square up. I thought both teams played great and the future is bright for both. The Ole Miss offense is simply on a different level in college football. They play fast and they’re fun to watch.
— Blake Gunter