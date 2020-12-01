RebelGrove - What are recruits saying about Ole Miss' Egg Bowl victory?

The Ole Miss Rebels were able to get the Golden Egg back to Oxford after a wild, up-and-down affair at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this past Saturday, winning 31-24 over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Lane Kiffin and Co. were able to ride a steady output from the offense and a surprisingly inspiring effort from DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge's defense, holding Mississippi State to just 39 yards rushing and an abysmal 3-for-14 night on third down.

I reached out to 2021 and 2022 prospects to get their thoughts on the game. So let's get right to it and see what they had to say.