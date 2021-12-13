What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

Buying a franchise is a great way to establish independence without fear. Knowing you have the support of a proven brand and business model has an exponential impact on the success of a new business.There are over 3,000 different franchisors throughout the United States. MyPerfectFranchise conducts an extensive consultative process to best align you with an opportunity that suits your experience, talents, lifestyle and financial goals. This comprehensive process is 100% FREE to you with no strings attached. Learn more about how MyPerfectFranchise.net can help you find the right business opportunity and start living your dreams.

Here’s a look at what Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant.

OXFORD -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday, just after his team reconvened for the first time since its Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night.

Opening statement…

What he said:

"It was really good to be back out there. Our players were excited. As we've said throughout the year, we have a special team and cool players who love practicing, love being around each other. It was pretty good after recruiting, after this break, all the stuff going on, to be back out there. It was awesome today.”

What he meant: He says it all the time, but Kiffin really likes this team. They took some time off after the Egg Bowl, but it was obvious from the time I was out there today they were enjoying being around each other again. Likely some tears in the locker room, regardless of the outcome, late on Jan. 1.

On the transfer portal becoming a big part of the recruiting cycle…

What he said:

"I don't think people really say it this way, but let’s not make any mistake. We have free agency in college football. The kids, a lot of time, go where they're going to get paid the most. No one else is saying that, maybe. But kids say, 'This is what I'm getting here for NIL.' It is what it is. Free agency has been created in college football. Except you can't lock people into a contract. They can go at any time. It's a new world that we're in and sometimes they will come to and say, 'Hey, I get this much money if I go there.' This is just a whole new thing to deal with.”

What he meant: Well, this was an interesting moment. Kiffin wanted this question asked. It was going to be asked anyway, but he wanted this question asked. Why? Great question. My guess is lack of structured NIL is hurting Ole Miss in this cycle, especially with transfer portal guys. Kiffin is right. Guys want to get paid. Older guys don’t care as much about facilities or tradition or how many pretty girls are on campus. They want to get paid. Right now, there just aren’t that many NIL deals in place, though there are certainly some coming.

It’s free agency, but like Kiffin said, you can lie. It’s not like the Cubs offering Carlos Correa eight years and $240 million and the Yankees countering with nine for $260. That’s real money. It’s guaranteed. Kids are getting lied to, signing the scholarship papers and then finding out there wasn’t truth in advertising.

Regardless, it’s the Wild West out there right now, and Ole Miss is going to have to figure it out. There’s a lot to dissect from that comment, and I’m not sure I know enough to completely do it.

On balancing a class between high school prospects and transfers…

What he said:

"They did give relief this year with the extra ones. Getting out on the road, there is a lot of frustration with junior college coaches, high school coaches have a lot of frustration because they feel like kids who were right on the bottom level of getting offers and going places, and the bottom of the classes now aren't because they're using them up on transfers. So now you have high school kids with nowhere to go where they had places. Like anything, usually when you create something to solve this issue over here, it creates other issues. There are a lot of issues with it. You've got your own guys, and you're dealing with guys who want to go, but you still want them to play in the game and practice. Now we really have guys in the free agency market going around to visits that are still practicing and playing here. At least in the NFL, there are free agent contracts, so they know what it is and they have to sign it versus these places saying, 'Hey, when you come here, you'll get this much money.' Then when they get there, do they really get it? It's not a contract. Very new world.”

What he meant: More of the same. Again, Kiffin clearly wanted to get into this today. High school kids are getting screwed. Junior college signings are going to become obsolete at the Power-5 level, in my opinion. In an attempt to create opportunities for kids, the NCAA created problems. Like Kiffin said, it’s a new world.

On how he approaches NIL with recruits…

What he said:

"You can just talk about what people have gotten, but we can't direct that. We're not going to sit here and make promises that you're going to come here and get this much money. Because once they're signed and locked into going there but they aren't getting the money. So we're kind of staying out of that world that other people are going into.”

What he meant: This was my question. Specifically, I asked, in light of what he’d just said, could Ole Miss compete? He didn’t really answer. I mean, in some ways, he can’t. However, I think we all know the truth here. Ole Miss is behind in NIL and working feverishly to catch up, all the while making sure that it’s done right. Some of the schools that appear to be ahead of the curve in NIL are being investigated. It can’t, by rule, be used as a recruiting tool.

On Jeff Lebby…

What he said:

"He'll coach the game. We're happy for him going back to his alma mater. Great opportunity for him. He's done an unbelievable job here. He's going to finish this thing off, which is awesome. It's basically this team, like we've talked about, no matter what it takes. You aren't seeing players opt out. It's a special team and he's a huge part of that. He's doing work there, he'll be back later this week. We respect dual-scheduling with him so he can get that job and do this too. Usually it's a head coach, like being at Alabama when you get a head job or something, but we're doing it with a coordinator.”

What he meant: The Lebby slander should stop now. Kiffin always knew Lebby would have opportunities and likely leave. Oklahoma offered a major salary, a chance to coach at his alma mater and a chance to have his own stamp on the Sooners’ offense. Kiffin wanted Lebby to finish out this season. So did Matt Corral. It’s just not that big of a deal.

On replacing Lebby at offensive coordinator…

What he said:

"We've been busy recruiting. We want to make the right hire. I really don't have any information on that, except for those are big shoes to fill. He's done a great job.”

What he meant: Lebby’s presence through Jan. 1 gives Kiffin time to make the right hire. I suspect he has some ideas. For example, I think he’ll talk to Arkansas’ Kendall Briles, but he’ll wait until after Jan. 1 — the Razorbacks play in the Outback Bowl that day — to do it. I also suspect there are some other candidates coaching in bowls — or possibly in the NFL — that Kiffin wants to chat with. There’s no reason to hurry.

On bowl practice…

What he said:

"We're going to practice for two days, then have Wednesday off so there aren't too many days in a row after missing a lot of days. This is really more like training camp, getting everyone opportunities and stuff. Then it'll be kind of a middle ground. Then as we get closer to the game, it'll be more game planning.”

What he said: Fans want to hear that they’re going to really get after it in bowl practices, but they’re not. This is about shaking off the rust, getting fresh, and trying to do something special in New Orleans. Some young guys are going to get some extra time, sure, but with the transfer portal and all of that, the days of bowl prep being an extra spring training are basically over.

On having conversations players opting out…

What he said:

"We've had zero. I would assume you won't have any based off of people practicing today. I think that says a lot about this team and these guys and how serious this is, how important it is. You get to go play in the Sugar Bowl with a chance to win the Sugar Bowl and win more games than has ever been done in the history of this school. That's a pretty cool thing to be a part of.”

What he meant: Pretty self-explanatory. This is a special team. Everyone knows it.

On if the transfer portal diminishes the significance of Signing Day…

What he said:

"I think it totally does. There's no transfer signing day. They don't sign an NIL again because they've already signed one. There's not really a system in place there to say, they're all going to sign Wednesday. So they're still going in. They're going to keep going in. I'm sure they're going to be coming in after the bowl games. Every day someone new comes in. I don't think signing day will be as big as it used to be. That's basically your draft class, but then you're going to have your free agent class. It's really different. And there isn't a date. Free agency doesn't end. Our starting center (Orlando Umana) showed up in August or whatever it was. New deal.”

What he meant: He’s setting up my follow-up question here. The lack of structure for the transfer portal is a nightmare. It means the dead period is deal, but not really dead. It means there’s no break, which isn’t healthy for anyone. It also means you can have a transfer portal deal done and then it disappears when it’s too late. It needs more structure.

On if he's in favor of adding a transfer window…

What he said:

"There's got to be something. I'm sure there will be. Right now you're practicing for bowl games, we have a player not here today because he's still on his official visit to another place. Just really think about that. Very, very strange, where I leave a recruiting weekend this weekend, fly really quick to go see someone who is at another school but is in the portal. There's a lot of things happening from what was initially a good idea to help the kids. I've said this before, but it happens. This sounds great for the kids. There are going to be thousands of kids in the portal with no scholarship and nowhere to go. They basically gave up their scholarship and they're going to have nothing because they're advised that they're going to have all these things, but they're really not.”

What he meant: The whole damn thing needs to be restructured. Period. Everyone knows it. It’s a good concept, but it’s poorly executed. The transfer window, where guys have a period where they can transfer and be eligible for the upcoming season, needs to be clearly defined. Maybe there are two windows in the calendar year. Whatever. However, the way the portal is currently regulated is a disaster. It’s not good for the game. Kiffin clearly believes that. He’s far from alone.