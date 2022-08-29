Here is what Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe, what he was trying to say -- during Monday's press conference.

The Rebels and the Trojans kick off the season Saturday at 3 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

Opening Statement…

What he said:

"We're into game week. Obviously, as you guys know, one day at a time. We walked through today. A lot of times Monday are shorter practices, but we've grinded them pretty hard and wanted to have them have two physical days off in a row after the mock game to make sure we're getting their legs back before we go our normal Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday routine.”

On Saturday's mock game…

What he said:

"In the mock game, in general I don't think we played great. As much as we try to create a gameday atmosphere and routine and get players to play really hard, sometimes this happens without a crowd. I did not think we played great in all three phases by any means. Actually, the other team played harder. So we showed them that today. That's why you've got to show up every game no matter who you're playing. That was our service team, and the game was a lot closer than it should've been.”

What he meant: If this were anyone other than Kiffin, I’d think this was Coachspeak 101. Kiffin is pretty frank, however, so I’m inclined to believe that his team was a little flatter and sloppier than he would like. Given that I’ve heard the same from some other sources, I’m guessing he simply wasn’t particularly happy with Saturday. That was reiterated over and over in this press conference.

On the quarterbacks…

What he said:

"We still have not made a quarterback decision. I thought they both played ok. I would've thought, again, we would've performed better in that situation against the other team. So we'll keep plugging away. I do not know when I'll have that answer. We haven't even discussed the timeline as coaches because it has not emerged at all.”

What he meant: Again, I think this is pretty honest. I ultimately, as I reported Sunday morning, believe Jaxson Dart is the starter, but I think it’s been closer than Kiffin would like for it to be. Saturday was supposed to be a blowout. Apparently, it wasn’t.

On the program beginning his third year…

What he said:

"Sometimes you reflect on things, going on your third year and the first year being strange for everybody with COVID—we couldn't really recruit, the town was kind of shut down. Won the Outback Bowl, then last year to win all the home games and have success and go to the Sugar Bowl was really cool. Now it's a new year. As I thought about that, I kind of thought, maybe if you look at my background where I've been, this statement may surprise you, probably would have surprised me if I said it a long time ago. I look at it as, you go around town, there's so much excitement around the program, season ticket sales and everything—but I feel like I needed Oxford and Ole Miss a lot more than it needed me. I enjoy it here. It's been awesome. It's been really cool. Now we've got to take off from last year and rebuild like we have and go perform on gamedays and keep our home winning streak alive. I don't know the stats, but it's got to be one of the longer ones around.”

What he meant: Wow. The metamorphosis of Lane Kiffin blows me away. His life has changed and he credits Ole Miss and Oxford. That’s pretty cool, as he said. If you’re looking for signs that maybe he’s happy here and just might make it his program long-term, put this answer in your back pocket. I found it to be genuine.

On if both QBs will play Saturday…

What he said:

"I would certainly think we'd go with one or the other, but I don't know that for sure. Again, we don't really do things that are set in stone no matter what—we're always looking at whatever's the best for the team.”

What he meant: Kiffin has been consistent. He wants to go with one guy. He’s also never ruled out going with a two-quarterback system.

On Oxford…

What he said:

"I just think maybe that statement might not surprise people. Just when I thought of it the other day, I don't know I would've said that in the beginning. Just living in the different cities I've lived in. As you guys know, here with Landry moving here and Juice and everything, just how people are here. It's been really awesome for me. It's been part of a lot of changes that have taken place personally. It just didn't happen in these two years by chance, I think a lot of it had to do with coming here.”

What he meant: This was my question. I wanted to see if he’d elaborate on the statement from a minute earlier. His daughter is here and she’s made a lot of friends. Everyone loves a Labrador retriever, but Ole Miss’ embrace of Juice is pretty special. Kiffin obviously believes Oxford has changed him for the better.

On preparing for a new coaching staff at Troy…

What he said:

"That's difficult, because you have to watch film from other teams, and that's always a problem in the opener when it's a staff from somewhere else. You're watching the film for scheme, then you get lost in the players, and you're not even playing these players, it's some other school. That's always challenging. I remind our coaches, in games like this, it's more about making sure we preform really well and do things we're really good at. So regardless of what they do, because we don't exactly know what they'll do, our guys know what to do and aren't surprised.”

What he meant: Jon Sumrall is a first-year coach with a newly-assembled staff. Preparing for those types of teams is challenging. Kiffin again referenced his team playing well and being dialed in. Saturday bothered him. It got his attention. He knows these games against teams like Troy can be dangerous. He knows his staff will have to adjust on the fly at times.

On his confidence in this team…

What he said:

"We just kind of went through, the first year being COVID, no spring. We really hardly had any idea. Second year, I'm a lot more confident with a lot of guys returning, especially the quarterback. Knew the defense was going to be improved. This one is a wild card because you just have so many new players. We go out to Friday, and it's their first Friday with us. We go out Saturday, and all of a sudden, some guy wants to wear a different color shoelaces because that's what he did at another school. Well we don't do that. We have ways we do things here. It's a constant coaching every day of these guys because everything's new. This is their first real Monday with us, so tomorrow will be their first real Tuesday, and Saturday will be their first game. I don't know that confidence is the right word, because there are so many wild cards, especially on defense.”

What he meant: It’s less of a talking point than it was a month ago, but chemistry has been on Kiffin’s mind for a while. Now, it’s less chemistry and more continuity. It’s more about building culture and having more team and fewer individuals. Those things take time, and Kiffin has acknowledged as much.

As for confidence, there are some clues here. This team is talented, but it has to gel. September is critical in that regard, as the final two months of the season are going to test every element of this team.

On getting all the new players to mesh together…

What he said:

"I think it was really good. I thought they bought in. They did a good job when it came to meetings. Understand how we do things. It's just everything is new because they haven't gone through a game week. I think where I was feeling better, it's just a reminder. You go out to warmups and guys don't even know where to go to warmups. Obviously we told them before, but until Saturday morning, they don't even know how we warm up for a game. It's very unusual because normally in these things, you just have your high school kids coming in for the most part, and they don't play significant roles, 90 percent of them usually. They just kind of look and follow. Now we have guys starting who everything is a first for them.”

What he meant: Fascinating answer, really. He’s so right. Typically, young guys just show up and figure stuff out and if it takes time, big deal. They’re not playing anyway. That’s not the case for Ole Miss. Lots of critical pieces are going through a series of firsts with the Rebels. I suspect things feel a bit discombobulated at times.

On the Troy defense…

What he said:

"The unknown of exactly what scheme they're doing. These guys forever have had really good players. A lot of Alabama kids. (Vestavia Hills, Alabama native) Jonathan Hess liked that today when I told the team that this morning. 'Hey Alabama kids are tough, you're going to see a lot of them.' So Hess got excited even though he's not playing. He said he appreciated that. What was it, three years ago or whenever they beat LSU. These guys always have really good players who play physical and have good length. They're always one of those teams you're not really excited about scheduling.”

What he meant: Again, normally, you’d think this was Coachspeak 101. With Kiffin, however, I think these are true feelings. He knows Sumrall is very good. He knows Troy has talent. He knows his team has to show up and play well. He knows Troy will treat this as a free shot. He’s clearly warning his players of the same. I think this is where coaches like Kiffin are effective. He doesn’t feed his players with a lot of BS. Instead, he’s honest. So they’ll hear this message.

On players ruled out due to injury…

What he said:

"Kyndrich Breedlove would definitely be out for a while. You would already know Jakivuan Brown and Jaden Dicks and Rayf Vinson."

What he meant: I don’t know the specific injuries. Sorry. He doesn’t discuss those. I’m surprised we got this much today.

On fall camp injuries…

What he said:

"Today was a walkthrough, we will know more tomorrow. We anticipate the guys who have been hurt a little bit in camp all being able to play Saturday.”

What he meant: A few guys, notably Jaylon Robinson, have missed a good amount of time this preseason. This is good news for the Rebels and Kiffin clearly expects those players to be back and ready to go against Troy.

On replacing Sam Williams, Mark Robinson and Chance Campbell on defense…

What he said:

"Those guys were great players. You look at our scores, and at the end of the year, we played really good defense and won a number of games because of our defense at the end. We were not playing like we normally play on offense. A lot had to do with the receiver injuries. That does not surprise me (that they're finding success in the NFL). People probably point more to the offensive guys you lose, just because it's a quarterback, those are really good defensive players. You watch Mark Robinson miss a half of the bowl game, then how he played in there. There's a reason he got drafted from a walk-on running back just two years ago. Chance obviously was a special player all around, and Sam's really like our poster child, we preach to these guys about maturity and how to practice and how to play—compared to how he was initially and how kids can change.”

What he meant: This was my question and I kind of butchered it. I had heard there was some concern, specifically at linebacker, about replacing production from a year ago. I didn’t ask the question very well and got an answer that was more about Williams, Robinson and Campbell than I was looking for. That was my failure.

On a normal season opener after going through COVID years…

What he said:

"I actually forgot I wasn't at the opener (in 2021) until you just said that. I have not thought about that. We just didn't play really well Saturday, and it was very concerning. That has all our attention right now.”

What he meant: Again, Saturday raised concerns. Simple as that. It was very much weighing on Kiffin Monday.

On the crowd at the season opener…

What he said:

"I don't know the numbers. Just trying to get us to line up and score points and stop them. It'd be awesome to have a great crowd and continue our home winning streak. It's always special to win at home. The Walk of Champions is awesome. It's one of the coolest traditions in college football. Look forward to that too. I think I told our new coaches, this will be pretty cool for you.”

What he meant: Again, I took this as a sign that not only has Kiffin grown to really like Oxford and Ole Miss, but he thinks some of the traditions and such are really cool. Again, if you’re hoping he stays a long time, this is likely a sign that he’s thinking about it.

On Troy…

What he said:

"They've got really good players. They have a new staff different people on it from different places. It's not like the whole staff came from somewhere and you can just watch that place. It's very challenging. At times last year, they played really competitive. Like I said, they have always had good players.”

What he meant: I have no idea why this question got asked a second time.

On the issues from Saturday's scrimmage…

What he said:

"I think it was—which happens in this mock game unfortunately—some years you've got players who have played a bunch, especially these guys coming from other places. No matter what we say, no matter what we create, they still know it's not a real game, and it shows up. They screw up plays in the openers and basic things on defense and special teams and don't play with great effort. That part was frustrating.”

What he meant: Boy, Saturday must’ve been ugly at times. My guess is the film session was an eye-opener.