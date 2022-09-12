Here's a look at what Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe, what he meant -- during Monday's press conference.

OXFORD -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday, reviewing the Rebels' 59-3 rout of Central Arkansas and looking ahead to the first road trip of the season Saturday at Georgia Tech (2:30 p.m. CDT, ABC).

What he said/what he meant is presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net. Are you looking to diversify? Are you looking to leave the corporate rat race to gain control of your income and schedule? My Perfect Franchise.net offers the ability to create income and wealth. Let Andy Luedecke guide you through a comprehensive franchise evaluation. He has tons of franchise and business ownership experience to lean on. Do you hate you job, your boss, your pay? Do you feel stuck? Andy can help. Contact Andy Luedecke at Andy@MyPerfectFranchise.net.

Opening statement…

What he said:

"Really pleased with the game on a lot of areas in a challenge of not an SEC opponent, to come in and play really well. To be up at half by a lot and not come out flat the third quarter, which we did the week before. A lot of guys got to play at the end, guys who usually don't get to play who have practiced really hard here. That was all good. Very pleased with a lot of that. Pleased with a lot of the new players, where in Week 1, there were some ups and downs with those guys. Outside of Luke's short run, every touchdown run, every touchdown pass, every touchdown reception, every return for a touchdown and every kick was made by a portal player from this offseason. That's a lot of guys doing right for 59 points. Good place to transfer to.”

What he meant: You know by now. Kiffin isn’t a Coachspeak guy. If he said he was pleased, he was pleased. The interesting thing here is the references — via his clothing and his words — to the transfer portal. After wavering a bit on the portal during August, Kiffin appears ready to embrace it again. I have to believe that message was being delivered to someone not in Oxford today.

On quarterback Luke Altmyer's status…

What he said:

"He was out there today. I think he'll be alright, so we're just going to push forward the way that we've been going. We're 2-0, so we'll figure out who goes first at some point later in the week probably.”

What he meant: I guess we’re doing this again. Everyone thinks there is separation, but Kiffin doesn’t, apparently. He’s the quarterback expert. At this point, it’s kind of interesting. Either both players are doing well or he’s frustrated with something from both of them.

On his starting quarterback not having a full week to prepare…

What he said:

"It is what it is. Maybe they're used to it. Both guys did some good things, both guys have got some things to improve on. We're just going to keep pushing along.”

What he meant: Well, there you go. If it’s not clear, it’s not clear. Plus, there’s probably time. If Ole Miss is losing to Georgia Tech or Tulsa, there are much bigger problems than quarterback.

On if he's glad to have the challenge of a Power 5 team on the road…

What he said:

"Yeah, as long as we win. Then that's all good. This is a different set of obstacles. Really talented team that played great early in Week 1 versus Clemson and played on five days' rest the other night and probably self-admitted, would say they started a little slow, which usually happens after a big game like that. And on the road. I've said all along, this transfer thing, there's good and bad. Everything's new. Now we've got to go on the road with all these guys who have never been on the road with us, and the challenges with that. It'll be a very big test for us.”

What he meant: This was my question and he was clearly ready for it. Georgia Tech is the best team Ole Miss has played so far and it’s on the road and there’s newness, but I suspect Kiffin’s real answer is he needs to see where his team is and this game will at least point him in a direction.

On what's working well, what they need to work on…

What he said:

"Defensively, for the most part, we've played really well. We have to play better technique on defense, tackle better. We're going to get tested a lot more as this week comes and continuing on. Offensively, I think we're big/little. I think we make, which is probably what you would've guessed would happen with all these new players on offense and different quarterbacks, we're kind of big/little. We'll make really big plays, but we won't do the little things. There's a lot of inconsistency there. You can see the numbers on third and fourth down—33 percent I think for the game. It shows you that. We played really bad on special teams the first week, and it was really cool because our guys accepted the challenge and played lights-out on special teams for the most part on Saturday.”

What he meant: Kiffin likes his defense. That was obvious today. He was very pleased with special teams. Offense is his baby, and you can tell there’s some concern there. I don’t think he believes there’s a crisis or anything, but Kiffin knows what’s coming soon.

On what the film showed on the play of his quarterbacks…

What he said:

"As you really analyze things, there are some things they could've done better read-wise. Then you always analyze, or I do as a coach, what we could have done better. A few of these things were maybe in two-minute, that we haven't had a lot of reps at, they haven't seen all the looks that happened. When you're a young quarterback, you don't have any storage space from years playing before of things happening. One of things you don't notice is they do manage the game a lot. For us, we're different from a lot of teams where you just have them say a play. You have to have tempo, you've got to memorize things from the signals to give to the line that aren't in the signals. People think it's really easy to play in up-tempo systems, and some probably are, where you signal everybody what to do. We've done that before, but we don't do that nowadays. So there is a lot on the quarterback, and they've done well with that.”

What he said: Interesting. These are young guys, operating a complicated, up-tempo system and they’re both handling the mental part well. I can’t help but wonder if he’s just trying to keep both Dart and Altmyer positive for as long as possible, knowing there’s a very real chance he’s going to need both players to effectively get through the season. I mean, let’s be honest here; offensive line play has been an issue at times in the passing game.

On Jayden Williams…

What he said:

"He just had a great camp. He got hurt in that first game, so he hasn't played probably as well as he would have otherwise. He's been a little up and down through two games since that injury. He's been a great surprise. He had such an awesome offseason and changed himself physically a lot. And I think that speaks to how we run our program. It doesn't matter how old you are, where you're from, if you transferred, if you didn't, how many stars or whatever. We look to find the best players that help us win over the course of the season, even if that means, you may struggle a little early playing a young guy, but it's the best thing for the entire season.”

What he meant: Kiffin used this question to recruit a bit. Impressive. Young guys play if they’re ready. That’s directed right at prospects.

On JJ Pegues…

What he said:

"Unique player. No disrespect, we really haven't had a D-tackle since we've been here that is explosive like this, who looks like what you always have to prepare against in the SEC. Usually there are a number of these guys around in the conference. He got dinged up, or we would've played him in a different game in the second half. Talking to him, he was good to go but not great, so I just held him in the second half. But he's doing a great job and he's a really cool kid to be around.”

What he meant: Kiffin obviously believes the Oxford product is a rising star in the league. That’s high praise from a coach who isn’t big on singling out players.

On his confidence level going into Georgia Tech…

What he said:

"It's a challenge. It doesn't really matter what my confidence is. We just have to keep coaching and build it in them and get them to play really well and handle everything from a new surface versus what they're used to playing on to being on the road. All this team knows with all these new guys is one thing, and that's here. So it'll all be new.”

What he meant: I mean, he’d already sort of answered this, so he dove into his bag of cliches. Ask a weak question, get a lazy answer. Fair enough.

On the linebacker play…

What he said:

"All the tension with you guys was mostly on the quarterback and what was going to happen with those guys and how were they going to play. To me, it was that on offense but this on defense. We basically play with two linebackers only now, so these two spots that these four guys who have played in there, two of which are brand new, has been great.”

What he meant: All preseason, the concern was linebacker play. They’ve really been terrific. For Kiffin to heap praise like this shows me they’ve been even better on film.

On if any guys who played late in the game Saturday stood out…

What he said:

"In games like that, you get opportunities to form in a game and some guys go in and don't play as well as they practice. We showed those some things they can learn from. Guys who think they should be play. You've got guys who think they should be playing 60 plays. If you can't go in and do four right, how are we supposed to put you in for 60? I thought Tywone Malone did really well playing in there, having been the most plays he's ever played, he did a good job. I'm sure there are others, but he stands out.”

What he meant: I suspect the four and 60 comment was directed at someone specifically. Normally, Kiffin doesn’t name anyone when these kinds of questions are asked. Either Malone played very well or he needed some positive reinforcement.

On the offensive line play vs. UCA…

What he said:

"I thought they played ok. Way too many holding penalties. I thought we were inconsistent up there.”

What he meant: On a day when Kiffin heaped praise, the OL didn’t get any. That wasn’t an oversight, I suspect.

On defensive coordinator Chris Partridge…

What he said:

"Chris has done a great job. Obviously first-time coordinating and you're in the SEC. That's a big challenge. It's good he was here, so he was involved so much in the game planning with D.J. Durkin, and they did a great job last year. He's done a really good job. The players play really hard for him. We've done a good job of looking at different things and fitting different pieces. We have some things that we've had to do a little outside the box, like the linebackers for instance, and people moving positions.”

What he meant: I think Kiffin is very pleased with Partridge, who has not only been a very good recruiter but has also done a fantastic job melding so many new pieces into a very solid defense so far this year. I think it’s really that simple. Ole Miss has had to move some people around, and Partridge has made it work.

On challenges for new players on the road for the first time…

What he said:

"It's just really travel and focusing on what we need to focus on and not get out of whack because you're in a different stadium. I guess the game's on ABC or whatever. These guys understand none of that matters. They just need to perform really well, which we have at times. Like I said, it's a very talented room of players. Probably collectively, from a lot of numbers, our most talent in our three years of being here—maybe not the superstars, but they have a long way to go.”

What he meant: My God, do reporters not listen? It’s a road trip. Teams do it every week. Holy hell.

On if he addresses other upsets around the country with the team…

What he said:

"I really don't. I'm sure a lot of people do. I didn't say anything. I didn't say it before the game like, hey, look what happened today. But it was a faceless opponent is the way we approached the week, and they did a good job at that. But I mentioned it in commending them after the game. There are other examples, especially three pretty notable programs, that didn't take care of business earlier in the day. So I commended them on doing that and not letting these guys hang around and play one of those games, not just that you lose, but one of those games that you're not pleased with. That's the same opponent that was here before and we were down at halftime to them the one time we played them before.”

What he meant: I think Ole Miss cleaned this up a bit. I thought I heard a little shade thrown, likely at Texas A&M, when I was listening live. But it’s hard to hear in that room. Maybe I imagined it.

On if he's surprised about all the upsets…

What he said:

"I don't know, I haven't really thought about it that way. Why are they happening or whatever. It just goes to show you always have to be ready to play. It doesn't matter what's on paper or spreads. Obviously doesn't matter how many 5-star players you have on your roster or if you use a book to coach. You've got to be ready to play every week.”

What he meant: Oh, there’s the shade. Fabulous.

On the biggest improvements he saw from Week 1 to Week 2…

What he said:

"I thought special teams played with a lot better effort and execution. I thought our effort was really good in the second half, which it was not the week before, and that's good. You hear us talk about obstacles away, as bad as we didn't like how we played in the second half in Week 1, it became something to coach off of, and they used that, and they practiced really hard and showed it in a game.”

What he meant: Again, holy hell, it was Central Freaking Arkansas. Enough.