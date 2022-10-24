Here's a look at what Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe, what he meant -- during Monday's press conference.

Opening statement…

What he said:

"This is really, I guess in a year, our first time of having a Monday after a loss, coming back to meet with the players and practice and stuff, so it's a new challenge for our guys, and the biggest key is that, one loss, you don't allow it to move into more losses. I look at the game and the final score, and you guys know I don't give coachspeak. I told them today, you look at the final score and think, 'Ok, well, they weren't ready to play. They came in and got dominated.' That wasn't the case. They started really well, didn't let the crowd affect them and got up 17-3. Even after a lot of stuff, four minutes left in the third quarter, going into score to take the lead and played really poorly for the next 19 minutes after the interception, on all three phases, but especially offense and defense. We can't let that beat us again. We've got to learn from it, we've got to improve in certain areas. We had too many penalties. Some poor decisions on ones. I tell our guys, you've got to understand, stadiums you play in, crews that you have, there are certain crews that officiate games differently. I'm not complaining. We just have to understand what it is. Like Alabama the week before had 17 penalties. We've got to do a better job with that, understanding all the things that go with that and definitely finish games better than we did. No time to sit around and mope with it. We're getting ready to go play probably one of the top five rosters in America. I think eight 5-star players a year ago, most ever. These guys are ultra-talented, and we're going to play in one of the top-five hardest places to play. That's a combination, obviously, that makes you have to do a lot of things right in order to have a chance to win. We've got a lot of work to do this week and got to get better.”

What he meant: Interesting start to the day. Kiffin is right. As Ole Miss snapped the football on second-and-goal from the LSU 9 with about four minutes left in the third quarter, they appeared poised to either take the lead or — at worst — cut LSU’s lead to 24-23. Then the Rebels’ offensive line got beat, Jaxson Dart got hit, Joe Foucha intercepted the pass and the next 19 minutes were an absolute ass-kicking.

I’m not sure about the officiating comment. Maybe Ole Miss didn’t feel it got a fair shake. I simply don’t know.

Kiffin also took his first shot of sorts at Texas A&M here, pointing out that the Aggies have underachieved given the level of talent on the roster.





On how the team responded to the loss at practice…

What he said:

"It was just a walkthrough, but I think they were good. Just pointing out, here's the things we did really well in the game, and here's where we fell apart. Just like when we play a really good 19 minutes, we can't let that define us and say, 'Oh, we're great now.' Just like when you play a really bad 19 minutes, we can't let that make us lose our confidence and we're no good all of a sudden. We've got to do better in a lot of areas—penalties, red zone, I think we were 2-of-5, only two touchdowns down there five times. We did not run the ball like we would like to. Overplayed Quinshon Judkins because Zach Evans wasn't available and Ulysses Bentley IV really was questionable and limited. I think he played 71 plays or something like that. That's not ideal. Hopefully we'll get healthy to help that. Just got to do a better job in a lot of areas.”

What he meant: The most interesting part of this answer was the part about Judkins. Seventy-one snaps is too many for a running back. It’s certainly not ideal, and I couldn’t help but wonder if this was a bit of a challenge to Evans and possibly Bentley.





On if rotation on the O-line creates difficulty…

What he said:

"No. We only rotated one guy. Certainly don't think that has anything to do with it.”

What he meant: I think the question was meant to ask if Ole Miss should be rotating the OL more than it is. I do wonder why Mason Brooks and Reese McIntyre don’t play at all. I do wonder if they could help at guard and possibly allow Jeremy James and Nick Broeker to move outside some and relieve the two redshirt freshmen, who frankly looked overwhelmed in Baton Rouge. Rebels247’s David Johnson asked the question. There’s no secret he’s connected to several offensive linemen, so the question got my attention. So did the rather short answer.





On getting a team to respond after a loss…

What he said:

"I've said it, when you play really talented players and programs, they will expose certain areas. That's why when you play one of them super early or open with them, you learn more about issues that you have, and sometimes they can be hidden until you go play one of, like I said last week, a program like the next three. They make recruiting rankings for a reason, and obviously those have a lot to do with winning and draft picks. When you play really good players, you've got to do things really well, or you can't get away with some things you can against some of the personnel we played against early in the year."

What he meant: This was a great answer. Ole Miss’ schedule is backloaded. The Rebels handled every assignment, getting to 7-0. However, when the early schedule is soft, sometimes you don’t know exactly what you have. LSU is immensely talented. So is Texas A&M. So is Alabama. We always knew this part of the schedule was going to be challenging, and here we are.





On concerns about the defense…

What he said:

"We've got to tackle better. Certainly hasn't helped Cedric Johnson not being available at all to weeks ago, and being very limited. He tried to play but wasn't himself. Then Troy Brown in both games having to come out due to injuries. Those are two really significant players. We've got to tackle better and limit explosive plays, which is what we had done really well early in the year. We showed them some film today just to make sure. Here's something from two weeks ago and three weeks ago the Kentucky game, how well we played and the energy we played with and gang tackling. It's not like we have to come up with it out of nowhere. We've done it.”

What he meant: Yep. Ole Miss has played good defense earlier this season. It’s imperative they get back to it here very, very soon.





On growing pains of having a freshman-heavy team…

What he said:

"I don't know that anybody does because no one has had a class like the one he was able to sign. You'd have to ask him that. A lot of those guys play and play very significant snaps, and they're elite players. You'd have to ask him that.”

What he meant: I laughed. Jimbo Fisher signed a very heralded, expensive class, and the Aggies are an inch from being 0-4 in the SEC. Those are players Ole Miss hasn’t been able to sign in the NIL era.





On Texas A&M…

What he said:

"I think they'll be very excited to play, and they're coming home after being on the road for a long time. Their crowd is always one of the hardest places to play in the country. I'm sure they'll come and be ready to get back on the winning track. Like Jimbo said, they were close in the game, it's not like they got blown out. They did some really good things to come back and make it a game in the end. At times they've played great defense throughout the year. It's going to be a big challenge.”

What he meant: If Texas A&M is going to salvage anything from this season, it must beat Ole Miss on Saturday. The Rebels will get the Aggies’ best shot if there’s anything left in the tank. And while that’s quite a big “if,” Ole Miss must prepare as if the Aggies will answer the bell. Kiffin is right about the Aggies’ defense. It’s good, and sometimes, it’s quite good. There’s talent on that roster. They’ve just been antiquated in terms of offensive scheme and awful at quarterback most of the time.





On Taylor Swift's new album and if he has a favorite song off of it…

What he said:

"I kind of feel like I shouldn't go into which favorite song. That will start all the social media with why I picked that because there is kind of a reason behind it. I'll give it to you after a win not a loss. Because then you guys will write good things about it when I say it.”

What he meant: I don’t know. I should ask my daughters. I’m sure one or both of them have listened and could take an educated guess, but they’re busy today with studying and chapter meetings and exercise classes and the like. I like Taylor Swift’s music, but I haven’t heard the new album. I wish I could take a stab here, but I have no idea whatsoever.





If the team got complacent after the hot start…

What he said:

"I don't know. I don't want to magnify things just because you lose a game. Just like I don't magnify that we're great after we win a game. I said it, like you referred to, there were signs of these coming. Once we had to drop back, some protection things, and the tackling on defense and limiting easy completions that turn into explosive plays. Those were magnified, and that's what happens. When you go play really good players in a really hard environment, your weaknesses get magnified. We're going to have the same thing this week if we don't fix it.”

What he meant: This was a transparent answer. Ole Miss didn’t get complacent in Baton Rouge. It got beat. Weaknesses were exposed. Errors were capitalized upon. The tackles got beat. The defense didn’t tackle well. LSU won. Simple as that. And Kiffin knows it, so he said it — if Ole Miss doesn’t fix some of the issues, the losses are going to pile up.





On if the team lacked an edge late in the game…

What he said:

"I think that's fair. I don't give coachspeak and say no like everyone else does. I don't like how we responded after the interception, which is why crowd noise is important and a factor. Just like we say, we want it here, which we've had the last couple of games. Left tackle is turning to talk to the tight end and the ball is snapped, his back runs through and hits Jaxson Dart so he can't throw the fade to Malik Heath, and we get an interception. I do not like how we responded on offense or defense after that. Especially late in the game when we weren't going to win. You never like that. That's obviously what we like to do is run the ball in the end and finish the game out. They did a great job of it.”

What he meant: That interception was the clear turning point. Everyone saw it. So did Kiffin. To his credit, he said as much. Ole Miss was awful in the fourth quarter. Kudos to him for saying as much.





On preventing overusing Judkins…

What he said:

"I think, surprisingly, when you watch, you actually don't see it. When he's in the last series of the game, and we showed the team, the game doesn't matter at that point. If you let the scoreboard affect how you play. You're going to worry about getting hurt, not finishing runs. That last drive, he's running over a guy to get two extra yards. I think he's just really special and was able to do that. Now, you can't do that every game. That will eventually ware on you. He's just a unique kid and unique mindset to be able to do that.”

What he meant: I saw that play. Judkins is a special player and, apparently, a really special kid. He’s a stud. There are a lot of fair questions that can be asked about evaluation and development, but give Ole Miss credit for targeting, recruiting and signing Judkins. He’s an impact player. He might not have been ranked as a five-star prospect, but he damn sure plays like one.





On if having Evans out altered the playcalling strategy What he said:

"There's a little bit there. We had really made a decision moving forward not to run the quarterback very much, so you didn't see him run very much in that game or moving forward, just from long-term thoughts with that. Obviously, it would be nice to have the full healthy backfield when you do that.”

What he meant: Again, I can’t help but wonder if this was a subtle challenge of sorts to Evans to play through whatever his injury is, at least enough to take some of the load off Judkins.