Here's a look at what Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe, what he meant -- during Monday's press conference.

OXFORD -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday, discussing the 14th-ranked Rebels’ 30-24 loss to Alabama this past Saturday and previewing Saturday’s showdown with Arkansas (6:30 p.m., Reynolds Razorback Stadium, SEC Network).

Opening statement:

What he said:

This is the last time we have to talk about it. It’s always one of the issues. When you play the game, you have to deal with that Saturday and Saturday night and then you watch as a staff on Sunday and re-live it and then you watch it with your players on Monday morning and re-live it and then you have to come here. To recap it, as you guys know, I was very frustrated after the game. I think that’s — I was explaining to the players today — a thing about experience as you get older, like with your own children, they don’t usually understand what they’re going through and what that moment is and how rare that moment may be. I was just frustrated for our players to be that close and have the ball in our hands against Alabama, controlling the outcome. If you take some time off the clock and score, you beat Alabama, and that’s a rare thing. I told them today. I was in that situation 13 years ago with the ball in our hands at Tennessee, going down to kick a field goal and beat Alabama. It doesn’t happen very often, so there’s a lot of frustration. With SEC scheduling and all of the change coming, Ole Miss and Alabama aren’t going to play every year, so there will be even less chance. It was frustrating to watch the film and see all the missed opportunities. Bryce (Young) especially made some unbelievable plays in that game and that’s why he’s the Heisman Trophy winner. We had a chance to finish the game and didn’t do it. It is what it is. We have to move on. Arkansas is a very talented team that in a lot of ways out-played LSU on Saturday and really had a good chance, without their quarterback, to beat LSU, so that tells you how good they play at times and how good they played Saturday. It’s a difficult place to play at night with the weather, so we have to get back on track, have a really good week and prepare really well.”

What he meant: This is pretty self-explanatory. The Alabama game was one Kiffin felt Ole Miss would and should win. Losing was bitter. Turning the page and getting ready for Arkansas is the challenge at hand.

On who is the voice in the locker room keeping guys focused:

What he said:

I don’t know that. Like I told them today, we had a similar challenge after we lost the first game of the year at LSU. We came back and regrouped and won on the road at Texas A&M. You want players to do that stuff but as a coach, that’s part of your job to do that and not rely on the players.

What he meant: Kiffin addressed this with his team Monday. He won’t count on his players to do his job. That’s maturity from a coach.

On officiating versus Alabama:

What he said:

You probably missed me by a day. We’re putting the game behind us. We can’t go back and win the game by calling different plays. It is what it is. Obviously, Jaxson Dart with the after the whistle stuff, it’s disappointing. I talked to his mom and just kind of apologized. I told her it was out of our control. She mentioned it’s a shame her son gets treated different based on the SEC program he’s at. It is what it is and we have to move on. Make sure that quote is right. She said it. I didn’t. I don’t want to get fined. You can’t fine me for something someone else said.

What he meant: One of the best answers I’ve ever heard. I bow to your greatness, Lane. This was incredible. By quoting Dart’s mom, the league really can’t do anything to him. And he got his point across at the same time. Just brilliant. One day Kiffin will leave, and I’ll miss this subtle brilliance.

On are different programs treated differently inside the league:

What he said:

That’s been talked about for a long time around this conference. Obviously, I’ve been on both sides of it and I’ll leave it at that.

What he meant: That says everything.

On last year’s 52-51 win over Arkansas:

What he said:

It’s a reminder that every game is independent of a different game. You would’ve thought it would be low-scoring. We had really struggled against that defense. I would not have predicted a high-scoring game — 100 points between the two. Every game is different. Every week is different. That’s just a really good reminder. Look at LSU and Arkansas. You would’ve thought, “OK, this is going to be lopsided based on what happened the week before versus Liberty and versus Alabama,’ so it just shows you every game is different and every week is different.”

What he meant: It’s a crazy sport. The game in Oxford last year was wild. Who knows what’s coming this Saturday in Fayetteville? I don’t. I suspect Lane doesn’t. The transitive property doesn’t work in college football.

On what’s impressive about Arkansas:

What he said:

“I think it’s how hard they play, especially answering the call after that Liberty game. To come back against LSU and play as hard as they did with an early kick and force seven sacks and play as hard as they did up front. That says a lot.

What he meant: Credit to the Razorbacks. They showed up and played hard versus LSU, all without their quarterback. Ole Miss has to prepare as if the Hogs will answer the bell Saturday night.

On Zach Evans’ health after suffering a concussion versus Alabama:

What he said:

We just walked through today so I don’t have more information on that. It has been an issue when he goes out. We don’t have that one-two punch but it is what it is.

What he meant: I could be wrong, but that wasn’t a ringing endorsement regarding Evans’ availability for Saturday night.

On his social media strategy:

What he said:

Sometimes there’s a lot of thought and sometimes there’s not very much thought. It just kind of depends. Obviously we’re always going to try to help our players with their NIL situations and enhancing their brands and maximize what they get.

What he meant: I’ve got nothing to add. I just appreciate the transparency.

On Michael Trigg Jr.’s status:

What he said:

He came back to practice last week. I don’t think he was fully prepared to play in the game from all that time off and coming back. Maybe this week.

What he meant: Again, no warm and fuzzies there regarding the Rebels’ tight end.

On preparing for a game in frigid conditions:

What he said:

I think our players are good. I’m the issue. I’ve tried everything. I was freezing in the (Alabama) game. I was going to the little bit of sun that was on that end, just trying anything. I have cold-weather issues but I don’t think our players do. I didn’t see any of that out there. You do see that, especially with receivers. They shut down in that weather and I didn’t see any of that.

What he meant: I saw Kiffin go to the gloves and the hat early. As someone who is worried about losing a bet and having to freeze his ass off in Boise in December, I wondered about that strategy. I don’t know the answer. In my fatter days, cold weather didn’t faze me. Now, a few pounds lighter, it gets me much quicker. It’s going to be brutally cold in Fayetteville Saturday night. I mean, 21 degrees in the thin mountain air with no sunshine is a real thing. It might not faze his players, but I know someone other than Kiffin who is coming up with a plan. Unfortunately for both me and Kiffin, my daughters’ plans — screw the game and watch it from JJ’s on Dickson Street — is not a viable option.

On Arkansas’ quarterback situation:

What he said:

It sounds like KJ will be back from what they said. I feel like Sam doesn’t play a lot of games in the media. He just says what it is with injuries and stuff. He’s been pretty open that they expect him back.

What he meant: Yeah, one has to think Jefferson, a Sardis native who grew up wanting to play at Ole Miss, is going to play if his body allows.