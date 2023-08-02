OXFORD — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Wednesday, hours after the Rebels’ first practice of the 2023 football season. Here’s a look at what Kiffin said — and maybe, just maybe, what he was trying to say — during Wednesday’s press conference.

Opening Statement:

What he said: ”It's great to be back. Really good practice this morning. As we've talked about before, this is almost a roster that's half new from last season. A lot of work to do with that but also a lot of excitement from some guys that have been or could be really good players. We've got a lot of work to do to put that together with all the pieces. That system can work sometimes, even in professional sports with a lot of big-name free agents, sometimes if they mesh together it works really well, but sometimes it doesn't. It's not as easy having these pieces that look like they're supposed to be really good or have performed really well or were big recruits out of high school. It's a lot to put them together, to mesh together, to be a really good team. I'm excited to be out there with a lot of pieces to work with. I'm trying to bring them together and to gel together. Defensively, there are a lot of new pieces, even more than offense. That probably will take a little more time because of the new coaches and new system on defense, to get all of that practiced, put together and to the level that we want to play at. We're excited about our new coaches and players over there. We have a lot of work to do.”

What he meant: It’s a basic opening statement, but when Kiffin tells you he’s a bit worried about having so many new pieces mesh together to fit the puzzle, I pay attention. It was the start of a theme of sorts today, a day when I thought the fourth-year Ole Miss coach was really dialed-in and on message.

On where the quarterback battle stands today:

What he said: "All four guys out there are getting reps and rotating through with all the different units. That's definitely as deep as we have been here, to have that much competition at a lot of different ages. All the way from a guy who's 23 to a guy who was supposed to be a sophomore in high school. It's neat to have all those guys together, to be able to work with, and to have that much talent. Nowadays that's very rare to have in the quarterback room with all the guys that leave. It came up last night, Charlie (Weis Jr.) was asking how do we rep them. We have a lot of guys which is obviously a great problem to have. It's going to be exciting to watch them compete in the Vaught.”

What he meant: Again, consistency from Kiffin. He’s consistently said his job is to make each room as deep as possible and let it sort itself out. At some point, one either believes him or doesn’t. I tend to believe him here. That said, just based on things people say, body language and the like, I’ll be a bit shocked — maybe downright flabbergasted — if Jaxson Dart isn’t Ole Miss’ starting quarterback on Sept. 2 when Mercer makes its way to Oxford.

On Zakhari Franklin's availability:

What he said: "Day one, you're not going to get a lot from me on injuries or a lot of information on that, it's just how it is. He's not out there yet. We would anticipate him to be out there and playing for us, but he's not today.”

What he meant: So, for background: We have to ask these questions. Kiffin isn’t going to answer them and we generally know it, but it’s just a coach-reporter dance that must be done. It’s generally harmless. It’s getting the coach on the record and Kiffin knows it and generally plays along. Franklin, as reported here at RebelGrove.com recently, had surgery eight days ago and will likely need at least four weeks of rehabilitation/recovery before he’s ready. There was an academic issue and other issues that led to the late arrival/surgery. Kiffin likely isn’t thrilled about the timetable, but he’s not going to break injury protocol now.

On the quarterback battle possibly going into the season:

What he said: "I would prefer for it not to, I've always said that, I always think it's better to have your guy, but you don't want to risk choosing the wrong one. There are times, at least two that I can remember, that we've gone into a season not knowing for sure. We've used some games, our first game, to help gather the information to make the decision. Obviously, you don't have preseason games, so it is hard to judge and people make the wrong decisions all the time even with preseason games at the next level. I just try to be really careful to say, well that's the guy, and then you haven't even seen him play in the game with you and the current team. Ideally no, we would not get to that, but if it doesn't show itself, then I feel like you have to.”

What he meant: This was the same answer given this time last year when Dart was battling Luke Altmyer for the starting quarterback job. Kiffin used a couple of games last season to make sure Dart was the guy and then did right by Altmyer over the course of the season to preserve Altmyer’s eligibility. Altmyer is now the starting quarterback at Illinois. With Mercer serving as the opening opponent, Kiffin could use that game to solidify things, but he clearly would rather not.

On who the leaders are on the team:

What he said: "That is challenging nowadays with the system the NCAA has set up. Also, taking that on our own, we take a lot of guys. That is a big challenge and I think we did an exercise the other day just going through. Outside of offensive linemen, we only had three players that have been here, that initially signed here, that are still here, that are juniors or seniors. Which is mind blowing that all but offensive linemen are upperclassmen, but three are from other places. We have a few guys that have been here awhile, especially in the offensive line with. That's an ongoing challenge for us to bring people along and that was a big message in the team meeting last night. You have to do work to come together, this isn't an individual sport. You have to do a lot of work off the field with each other to build trust and prepare.”

What he meant: We’re back into the theme of the day. How has Kiffin built a team? How would he prefer to build a team? He dives into all of that here in a bit, but he’s clearly alert regarding the challenges of incorporating so many different people from different programs into a new place and making it all mesh.

On Ayden Williams and Kedrick Reescano:

What he said: "Ayden (Williams) looked really good and obviously he was a great high school player. You never know until you really get them, and it's only been one day without pads, but he looked really special and unique out there. The little bit we've been able to do with him in the offseason, we've seen the same type of stuff. (Reescano) had some elite traits, he was a great high school player, and he did some good things out there also.”

What he meant: There’s a good bit here. Kiffin isn’t one to do a lot of individual praise, but everyone around the program is raving about Williams, the freshman wide receiver from Ridgeland, Miss. He’s getting some of the same type of whispers Quinshon Judkins got this time last year. No pressure, but it’s true. Reescano, the freshman running back, certainly looks the part, and Ole Miss’ running back room, while immensely talented, isn’t very deep. He could be forced to play a big role at some point. Kiffin didn’t brush off this question, which tells me he really likes both players.

On what would make 2023 a success:

What he said: "I don't spend a lot of time on that, because that's so far down the road. People want to say, win this many games, or finish this place in the conference. There are too many variables. You want to coach really well and play really well. Sometimes that means this many wins and sometimes the ball hits the upright and it doesn't go in or the ref misses a call. I know at the end of the day it's about wins and losses, but from a coaching standpoint it's about coaching really well, getting our guys to play really well, and be hard to beat. I think last year at the end, we weren't hard to beat because we turned the ball over, we didn't get turnovers, and we were horrible in the red zone. We gave people too many easy plays. To me, when you're a really good team, you're coached really well, you're playing really well, you're hard to beat. You might lose some games, but you have to play really well to beat us. I do not feel like that was the case at the end of the season.”

What he meant: Good try by the reporter, but Kiffin brushed this question off. One could get smart, I suppose, and say that Kiffin has always said his goal is to win championships and he didn’t say that here, but I just think he’s smart enough to know that answering that with anything definitive just creates unnecessary issues. He gave a solid answer. Play well. Coach well. Be difficult to beat. He admitted the end of last season wasn’t up to that standard. Everyone knows he wants to win a ton of games and compete for a title, but if you say that, you get criticized. And then if you don’t get there, your season is deemed a failure. Sometimes that’s fair but not always.

On what Pete Golding brings to the table:

What he said: "Pete (Golding) is really smart, great recruiter, high energy. I really like being around him. He's still young, but what he brings to the guys (is) about coaching really great players and coaches the coaches really well. Sometimes young guys struggle to do that, they're just scheme guys. I've been really impressed by him as with everyone who's worked with him.”

What he meant: Pretty self-explanatory. Golding is very good and Kiffin really wanted him.

On his satisfaction with the defensive players who have returned:

What he said: "It's one day with helmets so we haven't gotten through the film yet, you're able to see both films of everybody. I really can't completely answer that. There are a lot of good-looking pieces out there, more then there were in the spring. Now, we have a lot of work to do with them. That's really good because when the pieces don't look really good, a lot of times it doesn't matter how many practices you have or how well you coach. You can't tackle on them when you can't cover them. I do have some good looking pieces, now I have to put them together.”

What he meant: More of the same. There are 16, if I’m counting right, transfer portal additions on the defensive side of the ball. Sixteen! That’s wild. There’s a new coordinator, new coaches, some freshmen who could play. There’s a lot of talent, sure, but getting all of those new pieces to fit into a really nice puzzle isn’t going to be easy. Getting that unit to gel is going to be a work in progress. There’s no sense in downplaying the challenge, and to Kiffin’s credit, he didn’t.

On how difficult it is to be a head coach with the transfer portal:

What he said: "It's extremely challenging, and I'm not complaining about my job, but I think we're extremely overpaid for what we do. We have awesome jobs that's fun to come here every day. People say pressure, but we're extremely overpaid, they'll tell you that's the market. It's really hard to build a program because every year is so new. I've been vocal about it, so don't get me wrong, just because I say it's not a very good system that's in place with the portal and NIL combined and not good regulations around it, we still maximize it. We still utilize it as much as anybody, because those are the rules they have in place. There's no sport like it that you can look to say, okay this is how you do it and this is how you manage the team. If you take a freshman and they're a really good player, you put a really good scheme, you've coached him really well, and you get him the ball a lot, you create your own problem because all of a sudden at the end of the season everybody wants him and to pay him all this money because of his production. So, that doesn't happen, usually your rookies, they play really good, you got them for their rookie contract. It's very challenging. The parts that I don't like is that you get away from X's and O's sometimes. We're still here the last few days, our roster's not even done yet. We're still on a couple guys potentially here that maybe will be practicing tomorrow that aren't here today. That's not normal, it's just really unique.”

What he meant: This was a fantastic answer, even better than his answer to a similar question two weeks ago in Nashville. Kiffin admitted he has a great job, makes a ton of money and has fun coaching football. He also was honest about the current system being very challenging for coaches. He also admitted that he’s learned how to game the system, if you will, to his benefit at Ole Miss, which is part of the job he’s paid so well to perform. Kiffin admitted what he loves is scheming and play-calling, the Xs and Os of football. However, he’s paid to build a roster with the rules in place and he’s doing that. I have no issue whatsoever with his saying that the current system is basically insane.

On the comments and criticism from his statements at SEC Media Days:

What he said: "I'm ok, it is what it is. When you sit up here for awhile, they're going to take little parts of it and cut down to paragraphs or sentences. Then it plays different from what you're saying. To be saying, and what I mentioned earlier, it's a really bad system. I didn't say all of college football is broken, I'm talking specifically about two things, the portal and NIL. Them coming together at the same time a couple years ago and that not being thought about with the issues around that. At the same time, we're still trying our best to utilize whatever rules there are. I think (The Grove Collective) does a great job. I wasn't complaining about anything here, I was talking about the system that's out there. Walker Jones, our collective, our donors have done a great job. There just needs to be a lot of work done on the system that's around it. There's no sport at any level where your players twice a year can opt in their free agency. There's no way to sign them longer in that. I never complain about the money that they get, but you should be able to have longer contracts.”

What he meant: Kiffin isn’t worried about criticism he received after his appearance in Nashville. The guy was tweeting about National Girlfriend Day or whatever. He’s fine. He’s exactly right about the portal and NIL coming into play at the same time creating a mess. Multiple coaches have basically said that in some form, and they all say it in private conversations.

On another note, Ole Miss people have longed for Kiffin to give them some praise, and in this answer, he did so. He praised The Grove Collective, Walker Jones, donors and basically everyone connected to the UM.

The contract thing is just fascinating. I’d love to sit down with Kiffin and others in college athletics and get their real thoughts about how student-athletes could sign contracts. I’m not saying Kiffin is wrong, mind you. I think he’s probably right. I just wonder about the mechanisms of how it gets done.

On landing more high-level high school players instead of depending on the portal:

What he said: "Ideally yes, I think that's the blueprint to win over a long period of time is not to redo your roster every year or two, in my opinion. You're going to have ups and downs doing that. No different than if you rebuild all your time in free agency and don't draft well. That is not the ideal way to do it. I'm just maximizing the situation we're in. Each year changes. Depending on where you're at, what your situation is, how many guys went in. I don't know if you see better players are signing here out of high school. I think it's a couple years of having on field success. Especially a really good run for a year and a half until the end of last year. I told our guys, every year is different and we didn't play well down the stretch. At the same time, guys, we're 8-1 with the ball in the redzone to beat Alabama to go to 9-1. There were some good things being done there and I think recruits have seen that. I do feel like we are getting better high school player attention now.”

What he meant: This was my question. I noted that Ole Miss seems to be having more success with high school prospects now than in previous seasons and I wondered if it were a bit of a strategy to be less dependent on the transfer portal. And he’s right about that Alabama game. Change the outcome of that final drive and give Ole Miss a win and the entire outlook on the team and program is probably very different. The margin between good and great is thin. High school players saw how close Ole Miss was and that was attractive, even though the Rebels didn’t finish the job.

On his concern with the defensive turnover:

What he said: "I'm realistic in my answers, yeah I'm worried. I haven't seen them perform together. New coordinator, a lot of new staff and a lot of brand new players. It is a high level concern. Now I'm excited about the pieces, the coaches and the players, but that's a long way from them playing really well together, knowing what to do, not blowing coverages and fitting every run right. But, I'm very excited about that. It just is what it is. I always say you can't follow the book that was written 100 years ago on how to coach, you have to evolve and adjust. Well, this book has dramatically changed. I looked out there at one point and the unit that was out there, it's so new especially on that side of ball. There were a lot of defensive players out there and only one signed here out of high school. It is what it is.”

What he meant: The question had already been asked and answered.

On Jaxson Dart second-guessing himself:

What he said: "I've talked to him. Those quarterback competitions, those have to happen and go later than the player wants them to. Certainly, the player wants to be the quarterback and doesn't want that to keep dragging on, but that's not my job to please one player. I've got to do what's best for the team. That's why it's so long, to make sure, with the most information we have, that we make the best decision. I have no problem that players get frustrated sometimes, but I think we communicate really well with them so they understand what's going on and why we're doing the things we do.”

What he meant: Again, we’re being a little repetitive here, but Kiffin acknowledged that Dart wants to be the guy, would like to have the drama eliminated, etc. He said he understands why Dart might be frustrated and said he and the staff communicate with players in these situations. Again, I think it’s Dart’s job to lose. Nothing said on Wednesday changed my mind on that.

On the new Manning Center:

What he said: "It's awesome to be in here. Again, donors did a great job raising the money to build it. We were in that transition period a long time, all last season being over there. Even our players haven't really had a locker room for a long time. It's really exciting and I'm sure that falls into success you say you're seeing with high school recruiting too. The ones prior to this came and visited and didn't see anything. Now it's real.”

What he meant: Again, more love for the donors! I can almost hear a few RebelGrove.com posters rejoicing.