Lane Kiffin talked to the media Monday in advance of No. 22 Ole Miss' 1 p.m. meeting with Mercer Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Opening Statement…

What he said:

“Today was the first true day preparing for Mercer. These guys played well Saturday, they played very well last year, they played extremely hard. Even if you go back two years ago when they were at Alabama, how well they played on defense. How well they played early, but especially on defense, that game and the problems they gave them. We’re going have our hands full, and have to prepare really well. Have to be ready to play in a lot of heat as well, have to be ready to handle what all comes with that and have to be prepared to play through that. I thought that the mock game went really well, that’s not always the case every year but the guys did a really good job of responding to making it like a game day and their energy and communication and substitutions. On the surface everybody would expect that’s how it is no matter what, but it is not that way every year. We come out of that game frustrated sometimes, so that was good to see. I really like where they are as a team as far as the way that they work, how they prepare. I don’t know how they’re going to play for sure but I do like that part of them so far.”

What he meant: Ok, so this was really coach-speaky, especially from Kiffin. We’ll give it a pass, but the pouring it on for Mercer was a little surprising. Ole Miss will not have its hands full.

On the other side, however, I can remember Kiffin not being happy with the final mock game/scrimmage. He was this year and he’s not even remotely trying to disguise that pleasure. Interesting.

On who will start at QB Saturday…

What he said:

“We’ve not made that final decision. We’re very excited about all of the guys. As far as for the starter, that’s two people and both guys did extremely well, made really explosive plays Saturday, managed the offense well, and I feel really confident with either of them.”

What he meant: Color me surprised. Our sources have indicated that Dart has been told he’s the starter, and that’s what I fully expect. I would’ve thought that news would come out today, but clearly, I was wrong. I can’t help but wonder how this quarterback thing is going to play out. Last year, Luke Altmyer was disappointed but he knew immediately he’d have options if he were just a good soldier. I’m not sure that dish is on the menu this time around.

On the team’s preparation for the heat…

What he said:

“The good thing is we’re playing at home, so we have this heat to practice in. It’s not like we’re going on the road to a different region. We have it here, we played at the exact same time Saturday so we dealt with the heat out there. That means that you really have to push yourself, and also have to expect to play multiple players. You have to be ready for your role, whatever that role is, however many snaps that is, but usually in this type of heat you end up playing more players so it’s a good opportunity for guys.”

What he meant: After spending this past Saturday outdoors in the Jackson area, I don’t even want to think about heat. The forecast is for 88 degrees. After Saturday, it’ll be almost chilly. It’s going to be a blowout; everyone will play. The heat won’t be a big factor.

On what he needs to see from Sanders and Dart to name a starter…

What he said:

“I’d just still like to collect information and still keep practicing and keep pushing forward. Like I said, I feel extremely confident in both guys to win games, and both guys have, on big stages, which is very unusual to have. That’s more like in the NFL you have veterans like that. I wouldn’t think too many people have that, two guys who have been on the big stage and have performed well, so we’re excited.”

What he meant: From a football standpoint, this is a good problem to have. Still, I have some thoughts. I can’t help but wonder if the spring didn’t go as everyone thought it might. Keeping both Dart and Sanders happy might prove to be impossible. Maybe that won’t matter. We’ll see.

On the new rule of a continuous game clock after first downs…

What he said:

“I don’t like it. I like change when it’s needed. I’m sure most offensive guys don’t like it, most defensive guys do. There was a glaring difference. Only so many games were played this weekend but it’s 1.6 or 1.7 possessions different from last year, which is a lot. That will be a big difference. I don’t like it, I think the game was very exciting, college football is very exciting. Fans love it, people love it, so I don’t think this change was needed at all. Every rule change in the last few years, if you haven’t noticed, has been defense-oriented. They even changed what pass interference is on defense now. They don't have to look at the ball and if they run into us it’s not pass interference, so I wonder who's on that committee.”

What he meant: I struck a nerve with this question. Kiffin is an offense-first, high-tempo guy. He clearly hates the new rule.

On what he’ll be able to evaluate in a game versus in practice…

What he said:

“We try to do the best that we can. Obviously, there’s no crowd out there and the nerves that go with being on television, so you don’t ever know for sure. You don’t know for sure even at the next level, in the NFL. Even when they’ve played in big college games you see people perform differently. You just never know. You try to make it the closest you can and you study the players, study their habits and how they react.”

What he meant: I wonder if Jaylon Robinson’s ears burned around noon today.

On Zakhari Franklin…

What he said:

“He’s not out there practicing yet, unfortunately, so it’s hard for me to answer what he looks like when he’s out there. Obviously, we know what he’s looked like before, had a couple thousand-yard seasons there, big time playmaker, but we don’t know that yet. Anticipate him out there soon.”

What he meant: I heard that as a bit of a challenge to Franklin. His presence could make a difference when the games get real here soon.

On how the defense is progressing…

What he said:

“I feel really good. The way that they communicated with each other, all Saturday’s but really last Saturday, getting all 11 guys on the same page. We put in enough stuff that it causes problems but not too much stuff that we don’t know what we’re doing. I’d never worked with Pete [Golding]. I’ve been extremely impressed and I understand why so many coaches have spoken so highly of him from a schematic standpoint and just the ability to see everything.”

What he meant: Kiffin clearly loves the job Golding has done. It’s a level of praise I don’t remember hearing from him about previous defensive coordinators.

On the team's chemistry with new faces…

What he said:

“Yeah, I’ve seen really good chemistry so far. I don’t think if you pulled up a year ago I said that. Obviously, you’re never going to hear a coach say ‘Man I feel really bad about it,’ but I didn’t feel this way a year ago and that ended up showing itself unfortunately. I feel much different about this. You have a bunch of new players, majority of them have played a lot and have come in with the right attitude of buying into the team and what can they do, even in reduced roles at times from what they’ve done before or what they were hoping. Everybody hopes they’re the guy, that’s just how it works. It’s definitely easier now than when you get into the season and things aren’t going the way you want them to go. I’ve been very pleased about that.”

What he meant: If I’m an Ole Miss fan, this answer encourages me. Kiffin leaves the caveat, as he should, about how this could change when adversity rolls around, but he’s clearly feeling better about this element of his team than he did a year ago.

On the offensive line…

What he said:

“I do feel confident up there in a number of players. If we were playing today we’d be rotating guys and not just playing the same five so I feel good about that.”

What he meant: Depth on the offensive line? Is that even allowed?

On Chris Graves’ availability…

What he said:

“We do expect him to play. All the information we’ve got is that he’s eligible immediately. He does have a long way to go to learn what he’s got to do since he just got here.”

What he meant: Pretty self-explanatory.

On Jam Griffin…

What he said:

“Jam’s done well at running back and special teams. Very competitive, really exciting out there. He’s made a bunch of plays. He’s a really good addition to be able to make this time of year and we’re really excited about him.”

What he meant: The Rebels used the portal for depth and did it basically across the board. This makes me wonder if I’m looking too deeply into the quarterback dynamic. Maybe. Maybe not.

On Chris Graves addition to the team…

What he said:

“I would say that’s more of a role model, roster management move. Not a lot of numbers there, had some injuries and some different things at corner. Like you would in the NFL, you look to bring in a number out there. That was not a situation where ‘Hey we’ve got a lot of players at this position and here’s this really good player we’re just going to add him.’ That was more of a needed addition.”

What he meant: Another depth answer. A very honest assessment of one of the more interesting positions on the Rebels’ roster. The rumor is Golding simply hated that room when he first arrived in Oxford. This sort of supports that.

On Quinshon Judkins durability/workload…

What he said:

“We’re not going to put numbers on his touches. Every game’s unique, every season’s unique. We’re going to do the best things to win, whatever that is each week. That may vary and be different but I can’t tell you that right now.”

What he meant: Nothing to add. Judkins is a superstar and I suspect Kiffin and Co. will try to manage him as best as they can to get him to the finish line.

On this year’s team being his deepest at Ole Miss…

What he said:

“I do feel like it’s the deepest. I think that we do have probably better backups than we’ve had, ever. Again, this is not an individual sport and a lot of it is how you play together and how you come together so that’s still to be seen.”

What he meant: Again, another answer that would excite me a bit if I were an Ole Miss fan. It’s measured, as it should be in August before any adversity strikes, but coaches rarely say these sorts of things out loud.

On John Saunders…

What he said:

“He can do a lot of things. Really long, and he can run well. We’re excited about him. Great culture guy, student of the game, studies really hard. We’re excited about him on defense and special teams.”

What he meant: Another ringing endorsement from a coach who doesn’t just pass those out. Kiffin obviously likes this team.