What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

The Rebels entertain No. 13 Arkansas on Saturday morning in Oxford. Sam Pittman's Razorbacks are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC, sporting wins over Texas and Texas A&M. The Hogs, however, are coming off a humiliating 37-0 loss at No. 2 Georgia this past Saturday in Athens.

OXFORD -- Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday. Kiffin's 17th-ranked Rebels are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Southeastern Conference after a three-touchdown loss at top-ranked Alabama this past Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Opening statement…

"Alright so, first time since watching the film and meeting with the players. Obviously a disappointing loss. Unfortunately it really is what we talked about during the week. You go into that place against the No. 1 team in the country and you don't play really well in all areas, don't execute and make mistakes, they'll knock you down really quick, which is what happened. They have really great coaches, great players that came to play. I'm sure last year's game was in their head, defensively especially. Hats off to them for doing a great job. We gotta get back to work. We've addressed what we need to improve and what we need to work on. Like I've told our coaches before, I wish we could open our season with Alabama every year so then if you're not playing right, you're not playing with good fundamentals, you're not playing physical, and you get exposed instead of getting by with some stuff until the fourth game of the year. Hopefully we'll get better.”

What he meant: What can you say? Ole Miss got beat. He knows it. Anyone who watched knows it. The film was likely tough to watch. Ole Miss wasn’t sharp of physical. Alabama provided opponents a blueprint. There’s no sense in spinning or denying. It’s a work week.

On how much was schematic and how much was talent in regards to what he noticed about offensive line issues...

"Well we're always looking at schematic things that we can do better or could've done better. It appears to me that they really mellowed down, did not play a lot of different things defensively and got their cleats in the grass, which is much different from the year before where they were trying to line up and get things done. It seemed very different. So when those guys line up and their cleats are in the grass, they have really good players. No. 31 dominated us, whether it was coming down on the guard or the tackle. He's a great player. I think No. 10 has made them a lot better because he's a great player and it really seems that he gets them lined up really well, which I feel has always been a key to that defense, having a really good player in that spot to do that.”

What he meant: Alabama simplified things, just as Kirk Herbstreit said it would on ESPN College Gameday earlier Saturday. No. 31, Will Anderson Jr., made a ton of money Saturday. Ole Miss couldn’t block him. He got whatever he wanted against the Rebels’ front. Credit to Kiffin here. There’s nothing to spin, so he didn’t try.

On his thoughts on Arkansas and what he sees the keys to Saturday's game being…

"This is the SEC and the SEC West. You go and play the No. 1 team, and now you have to go up against a top 15 team that obviously struggled last week. What it appears is that there are two super teams this year with great players on both sides but especially defense, and then it seems like there's a drop-off, so gauging them in that game, everyone has struggled. Georgia has great players and exposes people, so prior to that they were playing extremely well. They run the ball really well, they don't give up explosive plays, I think they're second in the country in pass defense, so this is a scheme we struggled with a year ago. We basically switched to it for our defense because it's really good and they do a great job, plus they play super hard.”

What he meant: Kiffin acknowledged what we all know now — Alabama and Georgia are better than everyone else, likely a lot better. Arkansas got blasted into a different time zone in Athens, but you have to be careful reading too much into that when you’re getting read to play them. Ole Miss doesn’t have Georgia’s personnel. If it did, Saturday in T-town would’ve looked different.

Arkansas has been very good against the pass. The drop-eight scheme really bothered Matt Corral a season ago, and Kiffin’s right; the Hogs play hard for Sam Pittman.

On what the process is on his staff on consuming data and then presenting it to him…

"I usually get our what we call a report card yesterday, and it goes over every situation, verifies what you should have done and whether you did it, so that book comes early in the week. It's based off of the opponent, it's based off of how you're playing, who you're playing. I think to sum the whole thing up, the question got asked to me of, ‘Well are you just doing that because it was Alabama? Were you being aggressive?’ No, that was all analytics and following it. I think in those games, because I've been in those discussions where we're like, ‘Alright what are we going to do? We're the heavy underdog, let's just keep it close so it doesn't look as bad.’

“Well we don't play that way. I don't think when you're the heavy underdog that you win that way, especially with a good quarterback. So we followed them, and they didn't work. A year before they did, and then we had a press conference saying how it was brilliant. So that's what it is, and I've compared it to blackjack. When there's five dollars out there, everybody hits when they're supposed to on 16, but suddenly they have all this money out there and they're supposed to hit, and they know it, but they don't because they get scared. That's kind of the comparison.”

What he meant: Kiffin didn’t like the criticism of the fourth-down decisions and he pushed back here. Analytics supported his decisions, and he reiterated that he has no interest in playing it close. He wants to win. And he’s right with the blackjack comparison. It’s easy to say what you’d do until you’re the guy doing it. He went for it. It failed. There are a lot of reasons for that, but he clearly doesn’t regret the decisions.

On how much he leans on analytics compared to the feel of the game…

"I have that analytic told to me right there. It can even tell on each first down what you need to make three or less, so if you're at fourth and three or less you should go. We usually follow that, but there is a feel sometimes to a game, and sometimes you can go above it, which we did this year. There was a time we were supposed to punt, but we were playing so well on offense that we went for it when we weren't supposed to, and it worked. So yes, there is a feel to it.”

What he meant: More pushback on idiots like me who said they were emotional decisions. I was wrong. I own it. I still would’ve punted in the second quarter down 7-0. Maybe that’s why I’m hosting a potato log podcast and he’s making $6 million per year.

On if anything changes the feeling going into this game with both teams coming off of losses…

"Obviously not in preparation, but maybe on the outside. Both teams struggled a week ago against the two best teams in the country, but it's still a matchup of top 20 teams that have come a long way in two years, especially them. I mean this was a team that two years ago struggled to play any game close. I remember them losing by a couple scores to North Texas, so Sam [Pittman] has done an unbelievable job.”

What he meant: Again, just assuming you’ll kick Arkansas’ ass because Georgia did would be foolish. No one, sans Alabama, is close to Georgia. This was also a subtle reminder to fans regarding where the program was two years ago.

On Corral handling last year's Arkansas game…

"I think that game taught him a lot I think it helped a little bit in this one when this one wasn't going really well. He forced one, but outside of that he really scrambled back and got two years. It doesn't look pretty but is not a sack or forced fumbled. It's obviously a big difference, he threw no interceptions versus six. I think his arm will be tested this week because I wouldn't think they'd change.”

What he meant: That Arkansas game a year ago, as painful as it was for Kiffin and Ole Miss fans, was the best thing to happen to Corral. It forced him to grow up.

On an update for Jonathan Mingo's health…

"We do not, hopefully he plays."

On an update for Jake Springer's health…

“Same."

What he meant: He’s not talking about injuries, though the Mingo thing is going to be hard to carry through the rest of the season.

On Arkansas' KJ Jefferson…

"Big plays with play-action or kind of trick double-move type plays. Runs the ball really well, looks like he weighs about 250. It looks like it may be an issue tackling this guy and bringing him down.”

What he meant: Kiffin knows what’s coming from Arkansas Saturday — a heavy dose of the run game. He knows his team didn’t tackle well Saturday in Tuscaloosa. If Ole Miss tackles well against Arkansas, it’ll win. If it doesn’t, things are going to be tight in the fourth quarter.

On CBS Interview (popcorn)…

"As you guys know I tell it like it is. Not premeditated, sometimes you get caught up in emotions and I just heard something, yelling in the locker room so on saying that I don't even know why it came out. I actually told (Jeff) Lebby, 'I actually said something really stupid you guys got to score a lot of points.' And it was the last question, they were calling for kickoff return and there were 30 seconds on the clock. I literally did not know there was another question and when I found out afterwards that that looked rude, I contacted Jamie (Erdahl) and made sure she knew that was not on purpose. I do apologize for that, that was not done on purpose at all.”

What he meant: Look, I can’t say he’s not being completely honest here. Maybe he is. The popcorn thing backfired, but he’s being a good sport about it. Yes, there are t-shirts being made. Yes, Big Al carried a big popcorn bucket around. Might as well own it, so Kiffin is doing just that.

I actually believe him on the second question. He was fired up, ready to get going. I don’t know that it was rude, by the way. I just think when you have a first-half like that one on national television after saying to get your popcorn ready and dropping the mic, you’re going to get roasted. Sure enough.

On balancing tempo in short-yardage situations…

"You give up a lot when you sub because now they can bring in bigger people and can get aligned. That was discouraging when they stopped us in those situations in short yardage. I even got discouraged why we threw later on in another one. Unfortunately, you don't get to look at the tape right at that time and realize that if that happens on penalties there's a first down that stops and first there's a touchdown. The guy makes an unbelievable play on us. So that's why you wish you could see the replay to know that, and we really should have kept running it in short yardage as strange as that seems.”

What he meant: Here we start the part of the press conference where we learn, I believe, that Kiffin isn’t thrilled with certain players. Some of those stops at the line of scrimmage pissed Kiffin off. Players made wrong reads, got beat, etc. My guess is practice has a different tone this week.

On offensive line in film…

"That's the ultimate test. I just watched Georgia and in the first quarter. I watched Arkansas' offense. Alabama and Georgia if you sign the best players especially on the defensive side of the ball over years and get all the five-star players it starts to show up and you see that happening with both teams. To answer your question, we struggled. We struggled up front in a number of matchups. It is what it is.”

What he meant: Alabama and Georgia have the best teams money can buy. Arkansas and Ole Miss, at least right now, don’t. That showed on the lines of scrimmage Saturday.

On Jerrion Ealy's involvement after being stopped on fourth down…

"That wasn't (situational). 10 made a great play. We short motioned the back over here and he ran like he thought like he was going all the way out and ran into it. But that was not because of that, I think later in the game it was really Harlem (I assume he’s referring to Henry Parrish Jr.) was running really well and he was one of our few guys that played well and played like he belonged on that field."

What he meant: Wow. That’s a call-out of Ealy if I’m reading it right. If I’m interpreting his answer correctly, he’s saying Ealy didn’t play like he belonged on that field. That’s a challenge to a proud player at this point of the season. Interesting.

On Plumlee's involvement…

"Those questions don't come as much when you score all the time. So, fair question and it's tough to be in positions and your backing up Drummond one of our best players so it's not ideal for him. He was backing up one of the best quarterbacks in the country and now is backing up one of the best slots. So, not ideal for him.”

What he meant: Plumlee isn’t playing because he’s not as good as the guys in front of him. Simple as that. There’s a love affair with Plumlee among some media, but he’s obviously not playing like an impactful wide receiver in practice at this point.

On Jadon and Dannis Jackson's performances…

"Jadon's had the penalty for not getting aligned which is what we do trying to go fast and they're not aligned. He did some good things. Dannis made the big catch so that was good to see. We've said it for two years, we need better play out of our backup receivers because our guys play too much again this year and you see it with 13, Braylon was tired in the game. He did not look like the Braylon you've seen before running by people.”

What he meant: Interesting. Jadon can’t misalign. It screws up tempo. They’re practically begging Dannis to be impactful. They need him desperately, especially with Mingo out. But I read this as a challenge to Sanders. They need him to be a deep ball threat, and they need it soon. If he’s not, this offense is going to have a tougher time with the whole #ScoreFromFar thing. Starting Saturday, if Ole Miss has to put long drives together, it’s got to be perfect on alignment and assignment and the offensive line has to play better. Again, feels like a long week at the office for the Rebels.