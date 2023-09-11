Here's a look at what Kiffin said and -- maybe, just maybe -- what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.com.

Opening Statement

What he said:

"Really proud about how the game ended. You've heard it, that's a top-25 opponent. We all have injuries and things happen. I know they played without their quarterback, but they've still got a lot of good players in order to win the Cotton Bowl and be a top-25 team. So to go there and play and end the game on a 30-3 run says a lot about our players. Started slow obviously, maybe our players took them for granted. I do worry sometimes whenever you go out for warm-ups and see that the star quarterback's not playing, sometimes you have a let down because you think things are gonna be easy. Maybe that happened. Very proud of how they finished. Defensively, we played awesome in the second half. Outscored them (as a team) 7-3. Made some significant special teams plays. I was very concerned in-game about our inability on third down to convert. Also concerned about our inability to run the ball, thought it was very unusual. (Tulane) did a great job, they played really hard, extremely hard, and we did not adjust very well and match their intensity in my opinion up front. But, got out of there with a win and now we gotta get ready to come back home. We restarted the home winning streak, had one that was pretty long for a while here, one of the longest in the country. We screwed that up, so now this year we've restarted one. It's good to be back home, hopefully our crowd will come out and give us a home field advantage. On that, I thought that our crowd was phenomenal there. For them to show up for a road game like that and to stay. At the end of the game into the fourth quarter, it looked like late in the fourth quarter, that the whole stands were Ole Miss, so that was cool to see. I know the Grove is awesome they say, but it'd be nice if our fans could stay till the end of our home games like that too. It was cool to see, really energetic. Kind of reminded me of the Egg Bowl two years ago at Mississippi State, the end of that game.”

What he meant: That’s pretty self-explanatory, though Kiffin clearly has a ton of respect for Tulane. The Green Wave are well-coached and play hard, and it was obvious to anyone with eyes. Kudos to Kiffin for acknowledging it. Kiffin had a lot of crowd comments today. I don’t have a lot to add to that. My view: People are free to do what they want with their discretionary income and their discretionary time. Stay. Leave. Whatever. Kiffin clearly would disagree with me.





On if he's spoken with Matt Corral:

What he said:

"I don't think that's really my spot to comment on, especially publicly like that. Appreciate the concern, but it's really not my spot.”

What he meant: Nothing to add. I hope Matt is well. Mental health issues are no joke. If you need to talk to someone, please do. Whether that is online or in-person, reach out.





On Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key, who Kiffin coached with at Alabama:

What he said:

"He did a really good job. I've actually tried to hire him before at one point. Really good line coach, really good teacher, good recruiter, and he's doing a good job there.”

What he meant: Again, pretty self-explanatory, though the part about trying to hire Key was interesting.





On if he's concerned with the run game this year:

What he said:

"Yeah, I'm highly concerned. It's very unusual for us, not just here really but anywhere. This job, Alabama, FAU, I don't remember ever having the inability to run the ball. Like I said, they did a great job, but obviously it has a lot to do with us. That's everybody. That's perimeter blocking, that's linemen execution, running back footwork, it's everything. Running the ball is not like throwing. Sometimes in throwing, I could be a good quarterback, I could take the snap, (the receiver) could run a quick route, and we can not block anybody and we can move the ball. Runnings not like that, it takes everybody to have a really good running game. We definitely look to improve there. That's a major issue and one that I don't think anybody would've guessed.”

What he meant: Well, Kiffin isn’t running from the issue, pardon the pun. His teams have always been able to run the football. The stats back that up. Saturday was a mess, and good defenses await in 12 days and again in 19. It’s something the Rebels have to get fixed, and Kiffin knows it. On an otherwise positive day, one could tell this is an area of concern two games into the season.





On if last year's team would have been able to pull out a victory against Tulane, as Jaxson Dart said postgame:

What he said:

"Yeah he probably got that from me, I said that in the locker room. I obviously don't have the analytics to prove that, but I did feel a difference. That may not have happened a year ago, but I just felt during the game if the offense was struggling then the defense's attitude after a turnover or a big stop was 'We've got you guys, we've got your back.' We challenge ourselves before the game, we try to match what the other team supposedly does really well. Everybody said how hard Mercer played, so we told them let's play harder. So with these guys, the big thing was that Tulane does a great job playing as a team. Unselfish, really played well as a team in order to beat USC. Remember that team, this time a year ago went up and beat Kansas State. Two years ago, went to Oklahoma and took them to the last play. I thought it was cool that (we) did play as a team, and came together in the second half, go on a 30-3 run. I certainly don't know if that would've happened a year ago.”

What he meant: Kiffin has worried a lot about team chemistry, but Saturday showed that the Rebels are better there than perhaps they were a year ago. And again, more Tulane respect. I’m not surprised. Everyone I know in coaching who knows or has worked for Willie Fritz raves about him. Tulane inspired Ole Miss to come together as a team. That could serve the Rebels well down the road.





On Dayton Wade's performance after Tre Harris went down:

What he said:

"It was huge. We weren't really moving the ball very well. There was a feeling, when Tre went out, that something changed. I wouldn't have thought we'd have that big of an offensive drop-off, but for whatever reason we did. Basically, we'd scored every single offensive possession that he'd been in the game this year. We punted one time last week, but he was already out of the game at that point. He goes out and all of a sudden we can't move the ball. There was that feeling, and D Wade did a good job stepping up. Now we need other guys to be able to do that too.”

What he meant: Obviously, that’s a compliment to Wade, but man, you could feel some concern there about what this offense might be up against without Harris’ services. It’s something to watch. It was obvious there was a production fall-off when Harris left the game. Wade, by the way, is such a solid guy. I, for one, was happy for him on Saturday.





On his concern with the injuries to receivers:

What he said:

"Yeah, I think that game got challenging. You think about it, you're playing without a tight end (Caden Prieskorn) that had come in through training camp and stuff as arguably one of your most important players on your entire team. Everything he did was impactful, especially in the run game, he was huge in the run game. And then Tre (Harris), who had five touchdowns through a game and one drive, goes out. So you know, guys are gonna have to step up.”

What he meant: Are your ears burning, Michael Trigg? Ayden Williams? Zakhari Franklin (and the medical people responsible for expediting his return? This isn’t pro sports (sorry, Lane, had to do it), so there’s no trade to be made, no minor leaguer to bring up, no waiver wire to check out. People on the roster have to step up.





On Isaac Ukwu's performance:

What he said:

"(He was) a very late addition, and he's done a really good job. That's our challenge to our guys these days. Sometimes when you go places in the portal world, it's not the exact thing you wanted it to be. Every single one of these guys isn't gonna go out there and start and play every play and be the featured player. I continue to try to spotlight these guys to the rest of the team that just seize their opportunity, whether that's 10 plays or 70 plays.”

What he meant: To me, this was interesting. Everybody can’t start, and so, there might be some feelings hurt. However, this seems to be a mature team so far, and Ukwu is a prime example. He could have had a bigger role somewhere else, but he’s emerging as a key factor for this Ole Miss team.





On what he saw on film from the offensive line:

What he said:

"Tulane did a lot of movement up-front, we didn't handle it very well. (They) created negative plays, and we didn't finish things. They came off blocks and made plays, or we didn't turn back when we should've. They were very aggressive in what they did defensively after that first series.”

What he meant: I mean, hell, we all saw it. Tulane’s defensive line beat Ole Miss’ offensive line.





On his decision to kick a 56 yard field goal while up by a touchdown in the fourth quarter:

What he said:

"He had the range, and we actually took the wind at halftime so that if we did have a late field goal we'd have the wind, and there was a very big difference. In warmups he was actually taking kicks further than that and making them in that direction, so when it came up it was a chance to basically end the game most likely. So you've got a chance to end the game there, and he'd been making those. So yes, they could get the ball right there, but if you go for it and don't get it, they still get the ball right there. Actually, analytics say you should not punt no matter what right there. You have the likelihood of a touchback which would make it a 19 or 17 or whatever yard net punt. When you have the chance to end the game, either kick the field goal and go up two scores, or keep the ball, you go for it. Had he not had that range we actually would've gone for it on fourth down and not punted. Punting would not have made sense right there, even though traditionally over the years as fans and media that's what you would probably expect there.”

What he meant: Kiffin’s answer is very thorough. For more, check out my notebook posted earlier today, the one leading with Jared Ivey. Watch the Caden Davis video. What an impressive young man. He had a lot of interesting things to say.





On if opponents are focusing more on stopping the run this year:

What he said:

"Yeah, I think for sure that's happening. Anytime you have a running back that has 1,700 yards and leads the SEC in rushing touchdowns, people are gonna scheme all offseason to stop the running game. I think in the first game we threw for more yards than any other game in the history of the school. We believe in running the ball here from a philosophy standpoint. I actually think in that game, you're struggling with running so much and having success throwing it, a lot of people would not run it near as much as we did. They'd just say it's one of those games where they're loading the box and we're gonna go out and throw it 60 times. That's just not what we believe in doing.”

What he meant: It’s interesting. Kiffin knows he has to have balance to win in the SEC. He can’t Hal Mumme it, so to speak. That just won’t work. But yes, teams are going to come in focused on taking away Judkins. The SEC slate is going to be fascinating.





On Caden Davis' impact on kickoffs:

What he said:

"The touchbacks are huge, so is the placement. We placed a kick deep right, which is hard to do for a kicker, and we got them at the 10-yard line. (Ladarius) Tennison made a huge play there to pin them deep. So, yeah Caden's done a great job.”

What he meant: Nothing to add.





On if he spoke with Kyirin Heath about his false start before the 56 yard field goal:

What he said:

"Oh yeah. We don't overlook things just because you win. That was a big part of the meeting this morning. You can't overlook just because you win, because when you lose, then those things get magnified and you say 'Hey, tight end is supposed to be on the ball over there, and because he's moving late we get a penalty.' I mean, let's say we make that sneak, but now we get pushed back and miss the field goal and lose the game. So yes, we magnify those things and I believe it's something you have to do, or else it's very overlooked when you're winning games.”

What he meant: It’s always easier to have a teaching moment following a win. Davis’ kick was huge, but obviously, that was a penalty that could have been very costly had things turned out differently.





On why he believes in committing to running the ball:

What he said:

"Whether it's right or wrong, I look at things in a big picture of a whole season. I think once you go that route and commit to saying, 'We're gonna throw when you load the box no matter what,' I think you can get off balance, your quarterback takes more hits. You may have more yards, but your RPOs don't work nearly as well. It keeps more balance in the locker room of where the ball goes too. It'd be very challenging for a running back to have 1700 yards and come back and only get four carries a game or something.”

What he meant: I think this is Kiffin acknowledging that if he’s going to lead Ole Miss to a special season, the Rebels simply must have enough balance to keep defenses off-balance. This was also an answer that seemed to acknowledge that Quinshon Judkins isn’t exactly thrilled right now, and he knows an unhappy Judkins could lead to a locker room issue moving forward. Kiffin knows for this team to reach its ceiling, Judkins simply must be a happy, productive player.





On if the team will overlook Georgia Tech after beating them 42-0 last year:

What he said:

"I don't think so. I think that normally, like you said, that would be a major issue, but like you said half the guys weren't here. I mean look at our starting defense. I think nowadays the year before doesn't mean hardly anything, and especially in this case.”

What he meant: This was my question, noting that Ole Miss beat the brakes off Georgia Tech last season and knowing that Alabama is next week. Kiffin is right; half the roster is new. Last season just doesn’t mean what it used to mean, at Ole Miss or anywhere else.





On his first impressions of Georgia Tech:

What he said:

"I think (QB Haynes King) is playing well, I think they run a good offense that presents some challenges. They look better on defense too, so they really do look like they're playing better than they were a year ago.”

What he meant: Nothing to add.





On Deantre Prince's performance:

What he said:

"Yeah, I thought Prince played really well. Had some injuries just a week and a half, two weeks ago, leading into the first game so he wasn't really at full strength, so I thought he made some good plays. Really good to see.”

What he meant: Prince was huge on Saturday. He will need to continue to have a big season for this team to reach its potential.





On what it will take to have a similar result this weekend to last year's game vs Georgia Tech:

What he said:

"We've gotta win the game. I think a similar result to 50 to nothing or whatever it was, I mean, I have high expectations, but that's a little unrealistic. We've got to go win the game. These guys are playing good, we have a lot of stuff to work on, and a lot of challenges. Like I said, I hope we have a really cool environment. I hope the fans come out. I really commend the student section for our last game, I think they said that's the highest number of students we've had at a game, including Alabama a year ago. I commend them, especially the freshman class. That's really cool, hopefully the rest of our fans can show up too.”

What he meant: Kiffin knows what’s around the corner. He just needs a win and to focus on some of the things that are holding this team back so far this year. And once again, he’s focused on the crowd. For consistency’s sake, I’ll leave that to him.