Opening Statement:

What he said: "I'm excited about playing at home again. Hopefully, we'll have the same type of crowd that we did last week. Similar game time. This is a very challenging opponent. I know that they've lost a few in a row, but they took LSU down to the wire at LSU and they've given us a lot of problems. They were up 42-7 or something at half last year. This is a really big challenge for us to play really well and contain these guys. You saw what they did to us last year, what they did to us three years ago. Excited for this challenge before we get into the bye-week.”

What he meant: A little shorter today. I can’t speak for all of us on the beat, but I’m ready for a bye week. I think we all are. I know I spent a lot of extra energy on the Alabama and LSU games and I’m looking forward to the bye weekend. I’m on fumes. As for Kiffin, there’s a theme today and that’s basically that Arkansas is better than its record, has had success against Ole Miss and can’t be taken lightly. But Kiffin mentioned the bye week too. I suspect everyone in the Manning Center is ready for a refresher. On keeping the team level after the big game against LSU:

What he said: "I'm sure for two days they heard how great they were from outside of here. We made sure they saw they made a lot of mistakes in that game, in all three phases. Way too many penalties, poor decisions, and selfish decisions on some penalties because players are frustrated. That can't happen, so we have a lot to work on.”

What he meant: Kiffin is smart. He knows if that final pass doesn’t get guarded by Daijahn Anthony, we’re having a different conversation today. The mood is different. Everything is different. He knows his team is due an emotional letdown of sorts, I suspect, so he spent Monday making sure he pointed out the myriad of negatives from the LSU game. His team responded to adversity. Now it has to respond to prosperity. On Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson:

What he said: "I think he gets bigger every year. I mean, this guy is so hard to bring down, and so challenging to play against. He always brings his great game against us also. We've got to tackle really well, got to cover because he makes so many plays out of rhythm by scrambling, and he has really good vision downfield and good accuracy.”

What he meant: There’s not much to add. Jefferson has had two huge games against Ole Miss. He’s big, hard to tackle and dangerous on broken plays. Ole Miss has seen that first-hand. On Ulysses Bentley IV:

What he said: "He's a really good player that does things right. He's really consistent, and practices that way. The way he ran on that [43-yard touchdown] run is the way he runs every day in practice. It's awesome to see somebody like that doing so well. Over seven yards a carry. He's a great kid.”

What he meant: Again, not much to add. Obviously, Kiffin is thankful Bentley is healthy and playing such a big role. He was absolutely critical against LSU. On beating LSU:

What he said: "That was really exciting for it to end that way. Obviously, I wish we would've ended it earlier and not left them any time on the clock or caught the interception when he threw it to us, but maybe everything happens for a reason. That made it very dramatic and exciting, something that I don't think anybody involved with our program will ever forget.”

What he meant: This was Harry Harrison thanking Kiffin on behalf of all older Ole Miss players or something because older players covet the LSU game more than others or something or whatnot. This was the moment I tuned out the rest of the press conference. Maybe that makes me an ass, but at this moment, I tuned out to the point that I was afraid to ask anything for fear of being repetitive. I think I stumbled across a story about the Cubs and Cody Bellinger’s future and I lost my focus. I would argue that wasn’t the place for Harrison to do that, but I suspect I’d get shouted down. All beats are different, I guess. On the team blocking out the media and focusing on football:

What he said: "I think that we didn't play well in a lot of areas: special teams penalties, defensive disaster. That allows us to really make sure that we've got a lot of work to do. Had some offensive penalties in the game, some misreads, and some runs that would've been even bigger. The good part is that we didn't play great as a team. Sometimes you do play great, and then it's kind of hard to get their attention. I think we got a lot of attention this morning on the tape.”

What he meant: More of the same. Kiffin is clearly focused on making sure his team stays focused and doesn’t lose sight of the fact that the game Saturday could easily have gone the other way. The margin for error in this league has never been smaller. On using last year's game against Arkansas as motivation:

What he said: "Not really bulletin board material. I just use it as saying, 'It doesn't matter what happened last year.' With Arkansas playing against Ole Miss, it doesn't matter what they've done before. If I remember correctly, I think the week before us they lost to Liberty. Didn't move the ball very well [against Liberty], and then they came out against us and looked like a top-five team in the country. It doesn't matter what's happened before. So, I did use that game as evidence of how these guys come to play against us.”

What he meant: See? More of the same. Don’t get the big head. Last season, Arkansas had just taken the gas pipe in a loss to Rev. Freeze and Liberty. They were done and out. Then they showed up for Ole Miss and played a lights-out first half and rolled the Rebels. Half of last year’s team is gone, so it’s not about bulletin board material. It’s just the approach you have to take in this league. No game can be taken for granted. On what makes a Sam Pittman-coached team:

What he said: "Very tough, very physical. They run the ball well for the most part. They've got their running back now, so I'm sure they'll have more success running it now than they did earlier in the year. To me, his team usually plays like how he is. O-line coach mentality, really tough and physical.”

What he meant: I suspect Kiffin is as shocked as anyone to see a Pittman-coached team so bad up front. He answered that very diplomatically. From all I’ve heard, most coaches in the league really like Pittman, so I doubt he’s in the mood to take a bunch of shots at the guy when he’s down. On what he's seen from Jaxson Dart so far versus his preseason expectations:

What he said: "I think Jaxson's played really well. I think that we didn't have a lot of help for him with everybody not being healthy at Alabama. I think he's done a really good job. Threw the ball well and was really competitive on Saturday. Probably would change two of those deeper throws that are a little bit underthrown that ended up being incompletions. He played great, and his mentality of how he played and jumping over the guy as the last guy of the third quarter, it's awesome for your team.”

What he meant: I watched Kiffin after Dart’s run where he hurdled the LSU defender. Kiffin was pumped. It set the tone for a wild fourth quarter. Dart’s deep ball is the thing holding him back from being a superstar, and I suspect Kiffin knows it. That said, Dart has been incredible so far this year and Kiffin clearly respects his competitive nature. On challenging the defense this week:

What he said: "Yeah, that's what we did this morning. Just use that as an example. The offense didn't play very well two weeks ago, then had a really good week of practice and played a lot better, so just did the same thing for the defense today.”

What he meant: Last week, Kiffin challenged the offensive line and it worked. The defense was rough Saturday. Again, if that final play goes the other way, Ole Miss fans are apoplectic today, and 100 percent of the angst would be directed at the defense. Arkansas won’t be an issue, but Kiffin knows the defense must improve if the Rebels are going to survive some offensive injuries down the road. On using the offense's performance as an example in the future:

What he said: "It's exciting to know they're all there. [Caden] Prieskorn having an injury and then surgery, Tre [Harris] having an injury and then surgery, Zakhari [Franklin] having surgery, to know they're all there, that's the first time really. Against Alabama, Tre really shouldn't have even gone in, he just played a couple of plays, and then Prieskorn hadn't played at all for us. To see them, all the pieces in there together, was exciting Saturday. That's kind of what we had pictured it looking like in the offseason watching them practice.”

What he meant: Again, see? Right now, the offense is getting fully healthy and it’s explosive, but Kiffin has done this a long time. He knows an injury or two could hamper the offense. That’s why he spent a lot of time talking today about getting better and not resting on laurels.