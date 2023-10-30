Here's a look at what Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe, what he meant -- during Monday's press conference.

OXFORD -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday, discussing the 11th-ranked Rebels’ 33-7 win over Vanderbilt this past Saturday and previewing Saturday’s clash with Texas A&M (11 a.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, ESPN).

Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100 percent free, so what do you have to lose?

Andy is a longtime Rival board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Opening Statement:

What he said:

"Huge challenge this week. These guys are absolutely loaded, it's actually a mind-blowing collection of talent. As you watch them offensively, defensively, return game, special teams, it really is an NFL roster. Height, weight, speed, explosiveness. Receivers that can score at any time, and great running backs. Their defense is playing as well as anyone in the country. The collection of defensive line has to be one of the best ever. And the linebacker [Edgerrin Cooper] is playing like the SEC Player of the Year. It'll take a great week of practice, great preparation and great scheme to play these guys. This is a huge challenge. They've done a phenomenal job of getting a collection of players that are extremely elite and talented players. Even better than a year ago. This is a big challenge.”

What he meant: There’s so much shade here. I’m not sure where to start. Look, Texas A&M is indeed very talented but this is Kiffin setting up the theme for the day. The “getting a collection of players” thing is Kiffin saying, “Do you know what I’d do with that much talent? How in the world is a team this talented 5-3? They’ve got more talent than last season, when they didn’t even qualify for a bowl.”

On the Texas A&M front seven:

What he said:

"Just dominant. They're dominant players in the run, they can pass rush and they bring other ones in to rush too. It's not very exciting for our O-Line coach [John Garrison], I can tell you that. A&M's done a great job of collecting players and putting them together, so it's a big challenge.”

What he meant: Again, there’s a lot here. Yes, the Aggies’ defensive front is elite. It’s full of guys who will get chances to play in the NFL, but the “collecting players and putting them together” line is just pure shade.

On cracking the top-10 in rankings two years in a row:

What he said:

"I think that's kind of neat to be in the top-10 three straight years. But it doesn't matter to me, except for where you finish. It's good that it brings attention to the program. To be able to do that, especially when you're going against a program that normally you would think would be in the top-10 three years in a row with their roster, it says a lot about our players, our coaches and our fans. What really matters is where you finish at the end of the year. That's our goal to keep getting better and keep winning games. We're going to try to achieve our goals and not let others achieve their goals. I think Jimbo [Fisher] said their goal is to be bowl eligible, so if we can get in the way of that that would be good for us too.”

What he meant: Here we go again. Yes, it’s neat to be in the top-10 again but after last season, all that anyone inside the Manning Center is focused on is finishing the season strong and winning as many games as possible. But goodness, the part about Fisher saying the Aggies’ goal is to be bowl-eligible was just vicious. I mean, yes, Ole Miss winning its eighth game to set up a showdown with Georgia while Texas A&M would be sitting at five with that collection of talent would be remarkably rich. But to just put it out there like that likely raised Fisher’s blood pressure.

On the impact Bobby Petrino has had on the A&M offense:

What he said:

"Bobby does a great job. Always has, wherever he's been. Really great scheme, great players. I actually was the quality control coach at the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was the offensive coordinator. I've always had unbelievable respect for him.”

What he meant: At face value, it’s a compliment to Petrino, who is widely known as an offensive savant, but the “respect for him” was interesting. There was an opportunity here to express respect for Fisher’s role in the offense. That didn’t happen.

On the difference in the A&M offense with Max Johnson instead of Connor Weigman:

What he said:

"I think that he calls his plays and does a great job of it. He kind of has a pro-style passing game, but then causes you some problems because it has college elements to it too. Like I said they're better personnel than a year ago and a lot of those young guys are a year older, and they're obviously way better schematically.”

What he meant: OK, this is Kiffin saying, “Bobby calls his plays and does a great job. He mixes pro concepts with college concepts and is good at it. They’ve got better personnel than they did a year ago and Bobby’s scheme is obviously better than Jimbo’s.” It’s just more shade. It’s elite trolling. You don’t get this every day.

On where this defense ranks amongst other defenses he has gone up against:

What he said:

"I mean talent wise it's got to be as good as anybody. I certainly realize who's coming next on the schedule. But these guys, when you look at height, weight, speed, and the way that they run, I don't know how you collect much better [talent]. So, congratulations to their group that collected these guys.”

What he meant: Hilarious. “Their group that collected these guys.” I mean, I was practically laughing out loud at the press conference. That said, he’s not wrong about the talent up front. It obviously has Ole Miss’ attention this week.

On if there's an advantage to having the first early kickoff of the year come late in the season:

What he said:

"I don't know. I always thought we would play well. We're a morning format team, so we practice every day early in the morning. The kids are here at 6, 6:30 in the morning every day. We're already off of the field now [at noon]. The majority of people are more traditional, old school, afternoon practice. I would think, body clock-wise, this would benefit us more in these early games. The other day you said we played well in road night games, which I didn't realize, so who knows. These guys, I was thinking it was in our favor, but they just got used to it because they just played one a week ago, so who knows.”

What he meant: Nothing to add.

On if he sees a benefit that DJ Durkin used to be on the Ole Miss staff:

What he said:

"Benefit to us? I don't think really. That usually benefits them more, from initially knowing the personnel of us and what we do. And when he was here, we kind of played different schematically the last two years than what they're doing now, so I don't think it benefits us a lot.”

What he meant: Durkin knows Kiffin. Kiffin knows Durkin. Everybody is scouting and watching film. Durkin’s time at Ole Miss with Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. won’t be a factor.

On what he says to his offensive line before the upcoming matchup against the A&M defensive line:

What he said:

"We've got to play really well in all areas whenever you have personnel that you go play like this. Glad it's at home so hopefully there's some crowd noise involved. Obviously if you go play at their place, that's an issue helping them. They've played very different, as you can see record-wise, under Jimbo at home with that crowd and on the road. It's been dramatically different.”

What he meant: Earlier, Kiffin said Ole Miss played well in road night games. I’m sure he’s aware the Rebels beat Texas A&M at night in College Station last season. Pointing out Fisher’s home/road splits likely wasn’t accidental. I’m starting to think Kiffin isn’t crazy about Fisher.

On the defense's performance during the month of October:

What he said:

"I am pleased with our defense and how we're playing. We're going to have a much bigger challenge with their schematic change this year, they present a lot more challenges than before. We're going to have a really big challenge against these guys.”

What he meant: This is Kiffin just piling on. The “much bigger challenge with their schematic change” and the Aggies presenting “a lot more challenges than before” wasn’t even subtle.

On how his quarterbacks develop chemistry quickly with transfer portal receivers:

What he said:

"A lot of that's on them. They have to do a lot of off-season work. Sometimes you get guys really late like Zakhari [Franklin] so they don't have that, but that is a challenge. It's a challenge in your timing with your passing game for those guys to get used to each other, especially if you have guys miss some time like Tre [Harris] did or like Jordan [Watkins] did with his hand.”

What he meant: Nothing to add.

On how the Jimbo Fisher hot seat rumors will affect A&M this weekend:

What he said:

"I don't know that. I think people said he was on the hot seat last year, so I don't know that the rally around him thing works. It's part of the profession, I think that it just comes with it. You've just got to get back to work and do the best that you can every week.”

What he meant: This is Kiffin saying, “He was on the hot seat last year and they kept losing, so him being back on the hot seat this year likely isn’t exactly going to motivate that collection of talent.”

On if he's concerned that players are looking ahead to Georgia:

What he said:

"No. This team is way too talented to look ahead. If they were, they got woken up this morning when we showed them the film. I know I've said it a number of times, but this is like an NFL roster of talent collected and out together. And no, it's even harder to beat them than it was the last two years because now they have Bobby Petrino running the offense. This is a really, really, really elite talented team that very easily could be a top-five team in the country.”

What he meant: Surely you get the idea by now. It’s an elite roster that has underachieved despite having a renowned offensive mind calling the plays and coordinating that side of the ball. It’s a really (times 3!) elite team that could — and maybe, should? — be a top-five team nationally. If only they didn’t have…