What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

Here's a look at what Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant.

OXFORD -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday, reviewing the 10th-ranked Rebels' 29-19 win over Texas A&M this past weekend and previewing Saturday's home finale against Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Opening statement…

What he said:

"Recapping the weekend: great weekend, awesome win, very excited for our players and fans. It was a very defensive-led win by a dominant defensive performance. Offense moved the ball well a lot of times, but a lot of mistakes in the red zone and little ones that were big ones. One guy here or one guy there missing an assignment and the game's completely different. Our defense rose to the occasion, we scored twice on defense, and as usual we kind of overplayed our players where a lot of our defense outside of a few d-linemen played every snap. I think the temperature of it being a night game and their tempo on offense helped us and allowed us to do that. You've got to commend those guys for playing great on defense the way that we did.”

What he meant: The good-to-great talking point has been used a lot this year and it’s sort of referenced here. The truth is Ole Miss dominated the first half Saturday but made a few mistakes in the red zone that prevented it from being a quasi-early blowout. The film likely showed little mistakes that prevented plays that would have resulted in points. Kiffin was and is thrilled with his defense and made a point to praise his linebackers and defensive backs who played a ton of snaps Saturday. He’s also clearly still a bit worried about a lack of depth. That’s been another theme from Kiffin from the start of fall camp.

On the defense's turnaround…

What he said:

"I'm glad we don't play up-tempo offenses, that kind of helps if you look at it statistically. I think [Jake] Springer has been a big part. I know it's crazy for it to be one player but if you look at the games and even the second half versus the first half when he's out, he's been a big part of it. We've done what we're supposed to do. We limit explosive plays and we get turnovers.”

What he meant: The first sentence is Kiffin cracking a joke about the Arkansas game. The praise for Springer is no joke, however. Kiffin has consistently discussed how important Springer is to the defense, and that has proven true over the course of the entire season, both in his presence and in his absence. Replacing Springer is going to be a major challenge this offseason.

On returning players with extra years of eligibility…

What he said:

"We don't have those until the end of the year. Right after our last regular season game we meet with those guys and we get their grades back. I don't know that. We say don't make assumptions but I'm making a pretty safe assumption that our quarterback (Matt Corral) won't be back.”

What he meant: The question was whether he’d starting having meetings with players about decisions regarding returning or going pro. The “grades” he’s referring to are NFL grades that will be requested in order to advise players properly. Obviously, as he notes, Corral is leaving after this season.

On Vanderbilt…

What he said:

"All you have to do is look around the country, it happens every week where an upset happens. Texas-Kansas, Florida-South Carolina, these big number favorites. This is an SEC game, and we've had issues at all three phases at some point in the year, so there's no looking ahead. We're excited to be playing at home. To me, it should be a challenge to our fans that Texas A&M didn't use a silent count, which is pretty unheard of in this conference to be able to go on the road and be able to use a verbal count. It should be a challenge to our fans to cheer louder. Like you said, senior day and probably the quarterback's last day, so hopefully we show up.”

What he meant: Kiffin turned a “letdown” question into a way to challenge the fan base. I’m kind of impressed. He points out the obvious — that college football upsets happen all the time, but there’s no real way to legitimize Vanderbilt. So Kiffin doesn’t do it. Instead, he challenges the fans to be louder than they were on Saturday night. I hadn’t thought about it like this until now, but Kiffin basically just challenged the fans to go from good to great. It’s a full-circle theme. I’m impressed.

On if the short turnaround to next weekend changes the structure of practice at all…

What he said:

"Well we usually cut back on that kind of thing here. We did more normal last week with injuries and high play counts. We probably practiced the least last week than we ever have for a game, and I thought it showed. I thought our players had good juice and good energy, it obviously showed defensively. I think making sure they were fresh helped us in that game so we'll do that again this week.”

What he said: Kiffin is known for short practices late in the season. They clearly worked last week. You can bet this week is even lighter. Kiffin isn’t going to talk about Mississippi State, but you can bet he’s thinking about Mike Leach’s team. He knows it’s a short turnaround, and he’s got a plan to have his team fresh when it gets to Starkville Thanksgiving night.

On Eli Acker…

What he said:

"I think Eli did a good job, especially for a big-time game against some very powerful inside players. I'm pleased with his performance, especially for the first time really playing.”

What he meant: Eli Acker won a starting job Saturday night, giving the offense what it had been looked for over the past few weeks of revolving door interior linemen. The Rebels miss Ben Brown, and they miss him badly. However, Acker provided the physicality and toughness Ole Miss has been looking for in his absence.

On the players who filled in for Tysheem Johnson this weekend…

What he said:

"They did a good job. We talked about Ashanti Cistrunk making plays like he did. It was awesome, and we were not even playing the normal personnel when that happens. Tylan Knight was banged up from the week before and was limited, so really good job.”

What he meant: Kiffin is really happy with his defense. He has dished out a lot of praise — deservedly — over the past few weeks to DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge’s crew, but he was really pleased with some guys, like Cistrunk, who stepped up in big moments Saturday night and helped seal a season-defining victory.