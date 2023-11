Chase Parham and Tyler Siskey discuss four-star wide receiver Braylon Burnside's best position at the collegiate level and what Tyler sees from him as a prospect. They also talk about the best way for a coaching staff to approach the Egg Bowl.

Tyler is a co-host of McCready and Siskey on MPW Digital and the founder of QwikRecruiting. He also in charge of football recruiting at Ole Miss and Alabama during his career.