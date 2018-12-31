Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-31 15:06:33 -0600') }} football Edit

What Rich Rodriguez inherits with the Ole Miss offense

N8plekisqnzesr1bztc6
AP
Chase Parham • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsChase
Editor

Now that Ole Miss has its offensive coordinator, let's take a look at what Rich Rodriguez has to work with in year one in Oxford.

The following is a breakdown of who's returning in each position group and who is out of eligibility -- or leaving early for the NFL Draft -- following the 2018 season. The Rebels went 5-7, losing five straight to end the season despite finishing No. 9 nationally in total offense.

Red zone issues plagued Ole Miss throughout the season, negating the potential impact of several soon-to-be NFL draft picks at multiple positions.

Take a look at the returning options for the Ole Miss defense under Rodriguez in 2019.

Note: Every player who took an offensive snap in 2018 is listed, and we made a few extra additions for players who didn't participate but could factor in during 2019.

QUARTERBACKS

NOT RETURNING
NAME SNAP COUNT PFF GRADE

Jordan Ta'amu

820

85.7
RETURNING
NAME SNAP COUNT PFF GRADE 2019 YEAR

Matt Corral

67

91.2

Freshman

Grant Restmeyer

2

60.0

Junior

RUNNING BACKS

NOT RETURNING
NAME SNAP COUNT PFF GRADE

DK Buford

N/A

N/A
RETURNING
NAME SNAP COUNT PFF GRADE 2019 YEAR

Scottie Phillips

514

78.8

Senior

Isaiah Woullard

298

72.2

Sophomore

Eric Swinney

40

57.8

Senior

Keshun Wells

5

53.0

Senior

D'Vaughn Pennamon

N/A

N/A

Junior

Tylan Knight

26

68.0

Sophomore

Armani Linton

11

61.6

Senior
Knight and Linton were moved to defense during the 2018 season. Pennamon missed all of 2018 with a knee injury.

TIGHT ENDS

NOT RETURNING
NAME SNAP COUNT PFF GRADE

Dawson Knox

595

63.5
RETURNING
NAME SNAP COUNT PFF GRADE 2019 YEAR

Octavius Cooley

257

57.0

Senior

Jason Pellerin

59

43.0

Senior

Gabe Angel

12

64.6

Junior

Nikolas Dean

3

58.6

Freshman

Nick Haynes

2

61.0

Junior

Alex Faniel

N/A

N/A

Sophomore

WIDE RECEIVERS

NOT RETURNING
NAME SNAP COUNT PFF GRADE

A.J. Brown

728

79.0

DaMarkus Lodge

634

74.9

D.K. Metcalf

344

70.8

Alex Weber

86

67.2

Floyd Allen

22

68.8
RETURNING
NAME SNAP COUNT PFF GRADE 2019 YEAR

Elijah Moore

403

69.6

Sophomore

Braylon Sanders

328

61.7

Junior

Miles Battle

40

60.9

Freshman

Drake Beck

5

60.5

Sophomore

Josh Ricketts

5

60.5

Sophomore

Jacob Carter

3

60.1

Sophomore

Demarcus Gregory

N/A

N/A

Freshman

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

NOT RETURNING
NAME SNAP COUNT PFF GRADE

Javon Patterson

856

67.5

Greg Little

805

76.4

Sean Rawlings

698

63.0

Jordan Sims

313

55.8
RETURNING
NAME SNAP COUNT PFF GRADE 2019 YEAR

Alex Givens

805

71.2

Senior

Ben Brown

723

62.8

Sophomore

Royce Newman

135

58.9

Junior

Bryce Mathews

31

61.3

Junior

Chandler Tuitt

24

62.7

Sophomore

Tony Gray

20

58.1

Sophomore

Eli Johnson

17

54.3

Junior

Michael Howard

11

66.7

Senior

Sam Johnson

11

64.0

Senior

Samuel Phlash

9

65.0

Sophomore

Nic Cantu

2

60.0

Freshman

KC Swaim

2

60.0

Junior

Peyton Cox

2

59.8

Sophomore
Eli Johnson graduated and has two years of eligibility remaining as a postgraduate.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}