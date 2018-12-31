Now that Ole Miss has its offensive coordinator, let's take a look at what Rich Rodriguez has to work with in year one in Oxford.

The following is a breakdown of who's returning in each position group and who is out of eligibility -- or leaving early for the NFL Draft -- following the 2018 season. The Rebels went 5-7, losing five straight to end the season despite finishing No. 9 nationally in total offense.

Red zone issues plagued Ole Miss throughout the season, negating the potential impact of several soon-to-be NFL draft picks at multiple positions.

Note: Every player who took an offensive snap in 2018 is listed, and we made a few extra additions for players who didn't participate but could factor in during 2019.