What Rich Rodriguez inherits with the Ole Miss offense
Now that Ole Miss has its offensive coordinator, let's take a look at what Rich Rodriguez has to work with in year one in Oxford.
The following is a breakdown of who's returning in each position group and who is out of eligibility -- or leaving early for the NFL Draft -- following the 2018 season. The Rebels went 5-7, losing five straight to end the season despite finishing No. 9 nationally in total offense.
Red zone issues plagued Ole Miss throughout the season, negating the potential impact of several soon-to-be NFL draft picks at multiple positions.
Take a look at the returning options for the Ole Miss defense under Rodriguez in 2019.
Note: Every player who took an offensive snap in 2018 is listed, and we made a few extra additions for players who didn't participate but could factor in during 2019.
QUARTERBACKS
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|
Jordan Ta'amu
|
820
|
85.7
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|2019 YEAR
|
Matt Corral
|
67
|
91.2
|
Freshman
|
Grant Restmeyer
|
2
|
60.0
|
Junior
RUNNING BACKS
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|
DK Buford
|
N/A
|
N/A
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|2019 YEAR
|
Scottie Phillips
|
514
|
78.8
|
Senior
|
Isaiah Woullard
|
298
|
72.2
|
Sophomore
|
Eric Swinney
|
40
|
57.8
|
Senior
|
Keshun Wells
|
5
|
53.0
|
Senior
|
D'Vaughn Pennamon
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Junior
|
Tylan Knight
|
26
|
68.0
|
Sophomore
|
Armani Linton
|
11
|
61.6
|
Senior
TIGHT ENDS
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|
Dawson Knox
|
595
|
63.5
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|2019 YEAR
|
Octavius Cooley
|
257
|
57.0
|
Senior
|
Jason Pellerin
|
59
|
43.0
|
Senior
|
Gabe Angel
|
12
|
64.6
|
Junior
|
Nikolas Dean
|
3
|
58.6
|
Freshman
|
Nick Haynes
|
2
|
61.0
|
Junior
|
Alex Faniel
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Sophomore
WIDE RECEIVERS
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|
A.J. Brown
|
728
|
79.0
|
DaMarkus Lodge
|
634
|
74.9
|
D.K. Metcalf
|
344
|
70.8
|
Alex Weber
|
86
|
67.2
|
Floyd Allen
|
22
|
68.8
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|2019 YEAR
|
Elijah Moore
|
403
|
69.6
|
Sophomore
|
Braylon Sanders
|
328
|
61.7
|
Junior
|
Miles Battle
|
40
|
60.9
|
Freshman
|
Drake Beck
|
5
|
60.5
|
Sophomore
|
Josh Ricketts
|
5
|
60.5
|
Sophomore
|
Jacob Carter
|
3
|
60.1
|
Sophomore
|
Demarcus Gregory
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Freshman
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|
Javon Patterson
|
856
|
67.5
|
Greg Little
|
805
|
76.4
|
Sean Rawlings
|
698
|
63.0
|
Jordan Sims
|
313
|
55.8
|NAME
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF GRADE
|2019 YEAR
|
Alex Givens
|
805
|
71.2
|
Senior
|
Ben Brown
|
723
|
62.8
|
Sophomore
|
Royce Newman
|
135
|
58.9
|
Junior
|
Bryce Mathews
|
31
|
61.3
|
Junior
|
Chandler Tuitt
|
24
|
62.7
|
Sophomore
|
Tony Gray
|
20
|
58.1
|
Sophomore
|
Eli Johnson
|
17
|
54.3
|
Junior
|
Michael Howard
|
11
|
66.7
|
Senior
|
Sam Johnson
|
11
|
64.0
|
Senior
|
Samuel Phlash
|
9
|
65.0
|
Sophomore
|
Nic Cantu
|
2
|
60.0
|
Freshman
|
KC Swaim
|
2
|
60.0
|
Junior
|
Peyton Cox
|
2
|
59.8
|
Sophomore