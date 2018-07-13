The summer is slow and relatively scandal-free, and we inch our way toward SEC Media Days, fall camp and the start of the 2018 football season. Vacations are ongoing or upcoming, and it's still several weeks before schools return to session. That leaves a bit of meaningful content void, but as the weekend nears, here are three things on my mind. Two are sports related and one is simply an appreciation for a time in my life and for stopping to notice things around me. 1. As you heard on the Oxford Exxon Podcast, I spent an hour or so with Ross Bjork yesterday, going through numerous questions and circumstances pertaining to Ole Miss athletics. The NCAA mess will be complete in months at the most, and it’s been almost a year since Hugh Freeze’s tenure-ending press conference in the bowels of The Pavilion. I’m sure we’ll use some digital ink and air time to discuss that week when the anniversary actually hits. But while you can hear Ross’ answers and get the minutiae of expectations, appeals and construction projects, a lot of that — at least in my opinion — is secondary to the normalcy that is finally beginning to envelop Ole Miss athletics. This will be the first athletic year since 2011-2012 that doesn’t involve an active NCAA investigation and whenever the final appeal is read, it will be the first time since Bjork’s fifth month on the job back in 2012 that there isn’t something ominous looming on the horizon. He started work in April six years ago, and the Adrian Wiggins basketball situation blew up that October. Yeah, that’s the $8 million loss associated with the bowl ban and the actual bowl ban should the Rebels win six or more games this fall, but for day-to-day purposes it’s finally the time for all involved to move on and focus on the typical items in the Southeastern Conference world — winning, fundraising and figuring out what’s next in the never-ending facilities arms race. No matter what the athletics teams do over the next 12 months, the calm waters are the important thing for Ole Miss. The Rebels — and their fans — need normalcy and the ability to escape that sport can provide. It’s been an emotional five-plus-year wringer for many involved, and it’s finally team for Bjork and the Ole Miss program as a whole to take a breath. Barring something completely unforeseen, the worst and the road trip from hell are over. What’s next is dependent on what actually happens on the fields and in the arenas. And considering what’s consumed the past half decade, this should be a fresh flow of oxygen that slowly revives morale and provides pleasant monotony in the Ole Miss athletics world.

Gunnar Hoglund

2. There seems to be a shift happening in the baseball world as it pertains to the Major League Baseball Draft. It’s the first time since 1989 that four out of the top 36 picks in the MLB Draft didn’t sign with the professional clubs, and Mississippi colleges are beneficiaries of at least two of those four picks. Gunnar Hoglund, chosen 36th overall by the Pirates will be at Ole Miss for at least the next three seasons, and JT Ginn, the Dodgers first pick, will be at Mississippi State for at least the next two seasons. Carter Stewart, chosen eighth overall by the Braves, is a State commit but is also considering some other options to be able to get back into the draft faster. Since the MLB collective bargaining agreement was modified to assign singing bonus pools to every team for the first 10 rounds of the draft, players and their advisors have seemingly held the upper hand because if a player picked in the those rounds doesn’t sign, the team loses his slot signing bonus amount from its pool and can’t use it elsewhere to sign another player. It’s caused players to get last-minute deals higher than expected, and it lets clubs sign seniors with no leverage in the latter part of the top 10 rounds to small contracts and use the excess elsewhere. The latter hasn’t changed, but the former took a step back this season. Major League franchises didn’t cave as much as some previous years and took back leverage, allowing prospects to either sign for a number closer to slot or risk more amateur baseball with the hope exceeding the singing bonus offer in future drafts. Multiple people in the baseball world the past week have told me that clubs think advisors have wielded too much power, and there will be more of a hard-line approach moving forward. There seem to also be multiple cases of teams using post-draft physicals as leverage, either by being much more scared of an injury or ailment than necessary or simply using that doubt to negotiate a lower price. Unless it’s a can’t-miss prospect and the risk of that person not in the organization is too steep, teams have leverage because they can offer 40 percent of slot value and get a compensatory pick the following season. There’s always an adjustment over time when one side of a negotiation gets too much power, and while this is only a one-year sample, a lot of inside baseball people think it’s the start of a shift. It will change how we cover the draft because no longer can it be a guarantee that a top-50 pick is signing simply because there’s a base agreement over the phone on draft night. Teams are willing to let players walk, and players like Hoglund and Ginn are confident in their abilities and their worth, setting up a clear goal of getting more money down the road after college.