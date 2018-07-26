The wait is basically over. College football teams start camp next week, and the season is very close to one month away. For sports media, the July lull and month of filler are ending, as well, and there will soon be some semblance of substance for fans to consume from their favorite websites and newspapers. With the weekend hours away, here are three things on my mind — including an opening point about the Ole Miss football schedule and how it shapes up for the Rebels. 1. Whether it be in print yet or just conversation, we all do the offseason exercise of picking records and choosing which games are critical for whatever relative success is assigned to specific teams. For Ole Miss the opener against Texas Tech in Houston is a given, and the others most often associated with swing contests are Arkansas, Vanderbilt and LSU, with the Tigers and Razorbacks being necessary for certain win totals and the Commodores just being necessary no matter the goal. The issue for the Rebels is none of those games are in Oxford, and Ole Miss will likely be an underdog in all four home SEC games — including substantial ones against Alabama and Auburn. While preseason polls don’t mean much, the top three SEC West vote-getters all come to Oxford, as does South Carolina which is picked second in the SEC East. It’s a tough home slate and prevailing thought is that having road games as the must wins is an extra layer of difficulty. But just how much extra difficulty is there for SEC road games? Let’s take a look. SEC home teams have won 55.6 percent of their conference games the past two seasons 54.9 percent of their conference games the past three seasons. It’s a smaller margin than I expected, and that includes Alabama’s boost by going undefeated the past two years and only losing to Ole Miss in 2015. SEC home teams have outscored the road teams by an average of 29-25 the past two years and 27-24 the past three years. Ole Miss is 2-6 and 5-7 over those spans at home, ranking last and ninth, respectively, inside the league. During the past two seasons, Ole Miss is getting outscored by an average of 37-34 in SEC home games and the strong 2015 season helps the three-year average to 34 points scored and 32 allowed. Predictably, the Rebels are scoring the second most points in the league the past two years at home but are giving up the most points.

SEC HOME RECORDS THE PAST TWO SEASONS TEAM RECORD AVERAGE PPG AVERAGE PA Alabama 8-0 40.5 8 Auburn 7-1 34 15.6 LSU 6-2 27.3 16 Florida 5-2 28.8 15.4 Georgia 5-2 30 16 South Carolina 5-3 25.6 23.2 Kentucky 5-3 28.8 26.6 MSU 4-4 31.5 26.8 Missouri 4-4 28 27.4 Tennessee 3-5 25.3 34.7 Texas A&M 2-5 28 34.5 Arkansas 2-5 27.2 36.4 Ole Miss 2-6 34.8 37.6 Vanderbilt 2-6 18.8 33.7

SEC HOME RECORDS THE PAST THREE SEASONS TEAM RECORD AVERAGE PPG AVERAGE PA Alabama 11-1 36.4 12.5 Florida 8-2 27.7 15.2 LSU 10-3 28.9 18.3 Georgia 8-3 28 16.2 Auburn 7-5 27.1 18.1 South Carolina 6-5 23.6 22.3 Kentucky 6-6 25.7 26.8 Tennessee 6-6 28.4 32 MSU 5-7 28.8 26.6 Missouri 5-7 22.6 25 Ole Miss 5-7 34.9 32.5 Arkansas 4-6 32.3 35.5 Texas A&M 4-7 26.7 32.1 Vanderbilt 4-8 16.3 28.8

On the flip side, the Rebels are 3-5 on the road the past two years in the SEC and 6-6 during the past three seasons. Those records are seventh and sixth, respectively, inside the league. Ole Miss is getting outscored by an average of 38-23 in SEC road games the past two seasons and 35-25 during the past three seasons. Some good news for Ole Miss is Arkansas and Vanderbilt are as bad or worse in recent history than the Rebels at home in the SEC, so the must-wins are coming against teams that allow that frequently. It’s also in the Rebels’ favor that the Arkansas game is in Little Rock. Texas A&M, another road opponent, has also been susceptible in College Station. Preseason predictions can’t account for injuries, coaching drama and other issues that will pop up over the coming weeks. However, judging by expectations, Ole Miss may need to do most of its in-league damage on the road. And recent stats say the inherent advantage is mild enough that the Rebels should take confidence into those weeks.

SEC ROAD RECORDS THE PAST TWO SEASONS TEAM RECORD AVERAGE PPG AVERAGE PA Alabama 7-1 35.8 19 Georgia 5-2 28.5 23.4 LSU 5-3 26.1 22.2 Auburn 5-3 33.1 21.7 Texas A&M 4-3 23.7 26.1 Florida 3-4 18.7 26.4 South Carolina 3-5 14.6 18 Kentucky 3-5 21.3 33.7 MSU 3-5 24 31.1 Ole Miss 3-5 23.8 38.7 Arkansas 2-5 23.4 40.7 Vanderbilt 2-6 23.8 29.7 Missouri 2-6 29.2 41.3 Tennessee 1-7 24.6 36.8

SEC HOME RECORDS THE PAST THREE SEASONS TEAM RECORD AVERAGE PPG AVERAGE PA Alabama 11-1 35.5 17 Georgia 7-3 28.2 22.9 Auburn 7-5 32.3 25.8 Florida 6-5 19.8 22.3 LSU 6-5 23.9 24 MSU 6-6 25.6 29.2 Texas A&M 5-5 20.1 22.5 Ole Miss 6-6 25.7 35.9 Arkansas 5-6 26 36.1 Kentucky 4-8 19.4 31.8 Tennessee 3-9 25.7 30.9 South Carolina 3-10 17.1 25.1 Vanderbilt 2-10 21 28.8 Missouri 2-10 21.5 33.2

2. Ole Miss women's assistant golf coach Drew Belt showed me around the nearly-completed practice area at the Ole Miss Golf Course this week, and it's hard to explain the impressiveness of the project. The construction work involving the major sports take up the majority of the ink and digital words for good reason, but from a player-benefit viewpoint, I'm not sure anything in Ole Miss facilities tops this for player improvement and a potential recruiting tool. There are only so many upgrades that can be done to the actual course, but this short game concept hits on as many pluses as possible. In addition to a redesigned and leveled private driving range for the teams, there's an eight-acre, six-hole short game practice course that features undulation, bunkers and a variety of layouts, sight lines and green concepts. Each green serves a specific purpose or is modeled after an existing notable green around the country, including a replica of the 16th green at Augusta National. The area allows for shots as long as approximately 225 yards and can simulate all shorter shots with varying lies and undulation. There's also an area that's surveyed so players can know and practice the different slope degree readings that typically appear in course yardage books. Both the men's and women's golf teams have seen increased success in recent years under their current coaches. Obviously, Braden Thornberry won the 2017 national championship, and the Rebels advanced to nationals that season, as well. This past year, under Kory Henkes and Belt, the women's team advanced to nationals for the first time in school history. The golf facilities had lagged way behind other SEC programs, and this top-tier practice concept surpasses other schools in that area -- giving both staffs a key tangible piece for player development. New locker rooms and other improvements are also in the works, but this amenity is the one that sticks out. The three major campus venues have seen notable enhancements within the past couple years, and Ole Miss has also made up a lot of ground in the Olympic sports, improving the facilities for volleyball, tennis and golf. Ross Bjork told us a couple weeks ago that soccer and softball would be the next areas of focus for facility improvement. A lot has gone wrong or been dramatic for Ole Miss in recent years, but facility improvements have succeeded as planned. Even the ones that a lot of people don't know about.